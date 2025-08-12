Willie Miller: Fans need to see Aberdeen’s attacking summer signings can deliver much more goal threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Fans need to see Aberdeen’s attacking summer signings can deliver much more goal threat

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller says frustrated supporters need evidence the summer transfer window signings secured to bolster Jimmy Thelin's attack can carry a goal threat.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi battle for the ball., Image: PA
Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi battle for the ball., Image: PA
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen supporters need proof the signings secured in the summer transfer window so far are going to make a positive difference to Jimmy Thelin’s team.

After a frustrating start to the campaign, they will definitely want more signals the new additions secured to strengthen the attack are going to gel and bring a threat in front of goal – because there has been very little threat in the opening two Premiership losses to Celtic and Hearts.

The problem for me is Aberdeen do not look like they are playing as a team yet.

Three of the front four who started against Celtic and Hearts are summer signings – Kusini Yengi, Adil Aouchiche and Nicolas Milanovic.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche (L) and Celtic's Benjamin Nygren in action at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche (L) and Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Dons are struggling to create scoring chances, and striker Yengi in particularly has not had an impressive opening two Premiership games.

Aberdeen’s recruitment is still at a stage where new players are still required in the summer window, including in the no.9 position.

Thelin closing in on AC Milan striker

So it is a boost the Dons are closing in on the signing of AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic who will offer another option up top.

Fans need to see the team Thelin has put together are evolving and will be able to cope with balancing domestic commitments with European league action this season.

Aberdeen’s target must be finishing third in the Premiership this season – irrespective of what is happening at Hearts and Hibs.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

That is the measure of a successful league campaign this term for Aberdeen and any other team outside the Old Firm.

Anything better than third would be spectacular, but on the evidence of the early games, Aberdeen are going to have to improve drastically if they want to even finish best of the rest this season.

Difficult start to Premiership season

Although it has been a disappointing start, it is a case of don’t panic yet because the opening two fixtures have been tough.

Hearts have a new manager in Derek McInnes, fresh investment and are in form after a positive League Cup group campaign.

Facing Hearts at Tynecastle was a tough test, but Aberdeen failed it.

Then the Dons had to face Premiership champions Celtic at home.

If I’m honest, I thought two points out of those two fixtures would have been a good return.

Aberdeen’s results at Tynecastle have been poor for years and their record against Celtic, other than the Scottish Cup final, has not been impressive.

Despite the loss to Celtic on Sunday, I thought the young centre-back pairing of Jack Milne and Alfie Dorrington were impressive.

They have not had many starts but looked solid at the back.

Aberdeen’s midfield two conundrum

I can understand raised eyebrows from some supporters, though, when Thelin went back to Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen as the holding midfield duo against the Hoops.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image; Image; SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image; Image; SNS

Captain Shinnie is 34 and Nilsen is 33.

At times against Celtic, the midfield looked leggy and lacked energy.

When Dante Polvara came on, he brought more strength and energy to the midfield.

The 4-2-3-1 formation is Thelin’s identity – and he seems reluctant to play anything other than that.

He changed his set-up in the cup final to a 5-3-2 against Celtic and it worked a treat.

However, against Celtic at the weekend, he went back to his preferred 4-2-3-1.

That’s Thelin’s choice if he wants to stick with that formation and get the right players within it to make sure it is a success.

He was brought to the club because of that identity, so it will not be a surprise to the Aberdeen board.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (L) and Celtic's Alistair Johnston in action.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara (L) and Celtic’s Alistair Johnston in action. Image: SNS.

I think he needs better players, though.

It depends how Thelin goes with his formation, but I would like to see another midfielder in there.

How he does that is up to Thelin, but he would probably have to tweak his tactics.

Whether or not he is willing to do that, I’m not so sure.

Conversation