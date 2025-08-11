Nicky Devlin reveals what Aberdeen must do to help striker Kusini Yengi

Defender Nicky Devlin has urged Aberdeen to supply better quality service to Kusini Yengi to allow the striker to prove he is “dangerous” in front of goal.

Australia international Yengi has suffered a frustrating start to his Aberdeen career following his arrival in the summer transfer window.

Yengi was signed on a permanent deal on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Championship Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old started the Premiership matches against Celtic and Hearts, both 2-0 losses – but was substituted off around the hour mark in both games.

Full-back Devlin says Yengi, who scored in a 4-1 pre-season friendly loss to Premier League Fulham in London, has shown his goal threat during training.

‘Dangerous’ Yengi can ‘hurt teams’

And the onus is on his Dons team-mates to play to Yengi’s strengths by getting the ball into areas where “he can hurt teams”.

Devlin said: “It’s important for the rest of us to give him (Yengi) more opportunities – there were times against Celtic when he was having to feed off balls that weren’t great quality.

“He was fighting against two big centre-halves, which was making it obviously difficult for him.

“We have to get the ball in better areas, play more to his strengths.

“It’s his taste of being up here – it’s only his second game in the league.

“It’s probably more about other people doing a wee bit more to support him and getting the ball into areas where we know he can be dangerous.

“We’ve seen that already in training and in some of the pre-season games.

“We have to play more to his strengths at times, and get the ball into areas where we know he’s going to hurt teams.”

Aberdeen languish bottom of the Premiership table with no points and no goals from the first two league fixtures.

Five wins in 29 Premiership matches

The Reds are the only team in the top-flight yet to register a point.

Starting slow in the Premiership has been a continuation of poor league form last season, with the slump broken by Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May.

Across last season and into the new campaign, the Dons have won only five of their last 29 Premiership games.

When asked about that concerning stat, Devlin said: “We know that.

“From December time onwards, we didn’t win enough games in the league.

“It’s definitely something we know we have to improve on, but we’re trying to do that.

“We’ve got new players in this year that are still trying to maybe get ready.

“There are a lot of boys getting up to speed and getting used to the way the manager wants to play.

“Also, getting an understanding of the league – because it isn’t easy to win games.

“When you look at the table, it’s never nice to see your team where we are.

“We’ve had two difficult fixtures, but it’s not an excuse that we’ve had hard games.

“Everyone has to play these games, and we wanted points from them.”

Right-back Devlin was switched to left-back for the loss to Celtic at the weekend, with Graeme Shinnie moving back into midfield.

Devlin on switching to left-back

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, a summer signing from German Bundesliga 2 Schalke, is out injured.

At the end of last season, left-backs Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry both left the club.

Devlin operated as a left-wing back in the five-man defence in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic – and says he is happy to play anywhere.

The 31-year-old said; “We’re going to have a lot of games this season.

“The manager has obviously touched on that – how he needs a big squad and players to be able to play probably more than one position.

“Ultimately, if you’re playing, it doesn’t really matter where you play.

“Wherever he wants to play me, I’m more than happy to play.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a League Cup second round clash against Championship Greenock Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

Aberdeen target more cup glory

The Dons ended a trophy drought dating back to 2014 by lifting the Scottish Cup in May.

And Devlin is targeting another successful cup campaign.

He said: “We’ll go down there to Cappielow under no illusions of how difficult it will be.

“They beat Motherwell (2-1, February 2024 ) down there in the Scottish Cup.

“However, we’ve had a good record in cups in recent years.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve got to the semi-final in every competition.

“We want to win trophies again as everyone got a taste for it last season.

“If you don’t want to continue getting those kinds of feelings again, then you’re probably at the wrong place.”