WATCH: Aberdeen’s midfield pairing puzzle assessed – who should Jimmy Thelin pick?

After Aberdeen’s first two matches of the new Premiership season, our sports journalists Ryan Cryle and Paul Third sat down to discuss Jimmy Thelin’s midfield puzzle. Who are his best duo in the centre of the park?

So far this campaign, where the Dons have lost 2-0 to Hearts and then Celtic, manager Thelin has deployed a central midfield pairing of Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Leighton Clarkson, and Nilsen and skipper Graeme Shinnie, respectively.

In Sunday’s defeat to the Hoops at Pittodrie, the Reds boss subbed off veteran pairing Nilsen and Shinnie for Clarkson and Polvara over the second half – with the latter, especially, a player fans are desperate to see get more opportunities as a starter.

The Aberdeen gaffer also has Croatian former wunderkind Ante Palaversa – a regular last term – and Icelandic current wunderkind Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, among his options to fill two berths in his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation (if we accept French loanee Adil Aouchiche is the first-choice no.10).

What have we learned so far this season, including in the friendly loss to English Championship Ipswich Town, about (some of) Aberdeen’s midfield candidates? Which individuals have attributes which our writers think mesh up well together in the middle of the pitch?

Where do lesser-used options like the attacking Polvara and “complete” defensive midfielder Kjartansson fit into the plan?

And who would our writers pick as the Dons try to get up and running in a campaign where they have guaranteed European league phase football to look forward to?

