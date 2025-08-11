WATCH: Aberdeen’s midfield pairing puzzle assessed – who should Jimmy Thelin pick?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen’s midfield pairing puzzle assessed – who should Jimmy Thelin pick?

After two Premiership defeats, Ryan Cryle and Paul Third discuss Aberdeen's six central midfielders, their attributes and who they would select to play together.

By Ryan Cryle

After Aberdeen’s first two matches of the new Premiership season, our sports journalists Ryan Cryle and Paul Third sat down to discuss Jimmy Thelin’s midfield puzzle. Who are his best duo in the centre of the park?

So far this campaign, where the Dons have lost 2-0 to Hearts and then Celtic, manager Thelin has deployed a central midfield pairing of Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Leighton Clarkson, and Nilsen and skipper Graeme Shinnie, respectively.

In Sunday’s defeat to the Hoops at Pittodrie, the Reds boss subbed off veteran pairing Nilsen and Shinnie for Clarkson and Polvara over the second half – with the latter, especially, a player fans are desperate to see get more opportunities as a starter.

The Aberdeen gaffer also has Croatian former wunderkind Ante Palaversa – a regular last term – and Icelandic current wunderkind Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, among his options to fill two berths in his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation (if we accept French loanee Adil Aouchiche is the first-choice no.10).

What have we learned so far this season, including in the friendly loss to English Championship Ipswich Town, about (some of) Aberdeen’s midfield candidates? Which individuals have attributes which our writers think mesh up well together in the middle of the pitch?

Where do lesser-used options like the attacking Polvara and “complete” defensive midfielder Kjartansson fit into the plan?

And who would our writers pick as the Dons try to get up and running in a campaign where they have guaranteed European league phase football to look forward to?

Let us know what you think in the comments!

Conversation