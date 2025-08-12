Why Drita cannot be written off in battle to face Aberdeen in Europa League play-off – according to Kosovan football expert

Aberdeen have been warned not to write off the chances of facing Drita in the Europa League play-off, despite the Kosovan side blowing a 2-0 lead at FCSB.

Drita looked on course for a shock win against FCSB in Romania in the Europa League third qualifying round first leg last Thursday.

The winners of the two-legged clash will face Aberdeen in the play-off round, with the first leg to be played at Pittodrie on Thursday, August 21.

Kosovan Superliga club Drita raced into a shock 2-0 at the Arena Nationala and appeared to be closing in on a showdown with the Dons.

However, FCSB completed dramatic turnaround with three goals in the final half-hour, including a penalty in the 94th minute, to secure a 3-2 win.

Drita will be ‘aggressive in attack’

Some Aberdeen fans may have been tempted to book a flight to Bucharest or a potential second leg against the Dons on Thursday, August 28, after FCSB’s last-gasp win against the underdogs.

However, Kosovo football expert Eljon Kastrati reckons any such move would be very premature.

Kastrati said: “I expect Drita to be even more aggressive in attack to try to kill the game as quickly as possible (in the second leg v FCSB).

“In his post-match interview Zekirija Ramadani, the Drita head-coach, said there is hope for a comeback in the return leg.

“He said the main focus of the squad is reaching the Europa League play-offs.

“The club is counting on a massive support from the fans in Pristina, as there is nothing much to chance tactically other than some twists in defence.”

Much is at stake for Drita and Kosovan football, as competing in the Europa League play-offs bring guaranteed Euro league action.

So much at stake in Europe for Drita

Four-time Kosovo league champions Drita have never reached the league phase of European competition.

The financial boost of Euro league action would allow Drita to retain their top players amidst transfer interest.

Kastrati said: “Reaching the Europa League play-offs against Aberdeen would guarantee at least a spot in the Conference League league phase for Drita.

“This brings big benefits for Kosovo football; from the monetary revenue for Drita, to solidarity funds for the rest of the Superliga.

“There would also be coefficient growth and, of course, an overall increase in quality.

“Having higher funds would mean Drita can afford to keep their players despite offers from other clubs, preserving quality and improving the squad with additional signings.

“While I doubt Drita can perform in the Europa League, considering the higher quality of opponents compared to the Conference League, the experience gained from playing in it would still be extremely valuable.”

Drita progressed through a Champions League qualifying tie 4-2 on aggregate against Luxembourg’s Differdange.

Drita’s key players in Europe

However, a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Denmark’s FC Copenhagen saw them drop into the Europa League qualifiers.

If Drita were to progress, what can Aberdeen expect?

Kastrati said: “During the previous season in the Superliga, Drita primarily used a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“They are known for a solid midfield that controls the game and for having fast wingers on both flanks.

“Upfront, Arb Manaj plays as a lone centre-forward. Tall and physically strong, he was dangerous on every cross from the wings.

“Recently, Zekirija Ramadani (manager) has been transitioning to a 4-4-2 formation, pairing Blerim Krasniqi with Manaj.

“That increased their attacking threat, while maintaining the same focus on midfield control and quick counters down the flanks.

“Much is expected from center-forward Manaj, who has been the most productive in attack so far.

“He has scored four goals in five matches in the Champions League and Europa League.

“Veton Tusha and the return of the suspended Liridon Balaj might make the difference, too.

“We’re also yet to see Kristal Abazaj play a full 90 minutes – the experienced winger who was brought in recently.

“(Captain) Rron Broja is a very valuable and important player for Drita, so important the club was very happy to extend his contract.

“Broja is a solid midfielder and recognised as one of the best in the Kosovo Superleague.

“As club captain for the past two seasons, he is the leader of the squad.”

Based in Kosovo’s third-largest city Gjilan, Drita play in a 9,500-capacity arena.

What went wrong late in the first leg?

However, their home European games this season have been staged at the Fadil Vokrri (national) Stadium in the Kosovan capital Pristina.

They will face FCSB in the return leg in Pristina on Thursday.

What went wrong in the first leg to blow a two-goal advantage?

Kastrati said: “After FCSB’s loss to Shkëndija (Macedonia), Drita’s motivation increased – that was evident in their offensive lineup and the opening minutes of the game.

“Drita controlled the match early on and created the most chances in the first half.

“The second half also started explosively for Drita, but in the end, the difference in quality proved decisive.

“There’s a reason the Romanian league stands above ours, and that became clear in the final minutes of the game.

“Drita’s players ran out of stamina and couldn’t cope with FCSB’s high-paced football, eventually conceding a goal in stoppage time due to an unnecessary penalty.

“The absence of Camilo Mesa and not the best substitutions in the second half were additional factors that contributed to the defeat.”