Aberdeen defender Alfie Dorrington reveals why he hasn’t seen his Scottish Cup medal since Hampden

Alfie Dorrington helped end Aberdeen’s 35-year wait to win the Scottish Cup – but admits he has no idea where his winner’s medal is.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender, who joined the Dons for the first time on loan in January, played a starring role as Jimmy Thelin’s side beat Celtic on penalties to win the cup for the first time since 1990 in May.

Dorrington got his hands on his medal following the dramatic penalty shootout win against the Hoops before his parents intervened to keep it safe.

He hasn’t seen it since.

Dorrington joked: “I don’t know what’s happened to my Scottish Cup medal because my mum and dad have put it away.

“I haven’t touched it since the final, but hopefully it doesn’t end up on ebay.

“It hasn’t really sunk in what happened against Celtic and the celebrations after it with being so young.

“Obviously, with the parade the next day it did sink in a bit, but I drove home the next day and had my summer holiday.

“All the boys say: ‘I think it’s going to be one you look back on after your career.”

Cup final replays have become the norm for the Dorrington family

It was Dorrington’s own-goal which gave the Hoops the lead at the national stadium and he is treated to regular repeat viewings whenever he visits his parents.

Dorrington said: “I’ve watched my own-goal back – but my dad watches the game back a lot.

“I’ve seen bits of it, but every time I walk in my dad’s watching it on a different YouTube channel.

“All I could hear in the build-up was ‘35 years’ and we just thought it was a brilliant opportunity to make it our year.

“That cup run summed up how we wanted the season to go, and when we got to the final, we knew how good Celtic were.

“But it’s a game of football and were prepared like crazy for a one-off game and we got a bit of luck and won.”

Road to Hampden begins again for Aberdeen this weekend

Aberdeen return to cup competition this weekend when they begin their Premier Sports Cup campaign at Championship side Greenock Morton.

The trip to Cappielow promises to be a testing start to the competition for the Dons.

But with memories of their glorious day out at Hampden still fresh in the memory. Dorrington would love nothing more than to savour more cup glory.

The 20-year-old, who has returned to Pittodrie on a season-long loan this time around, made a beeline for his captain Graeme Shinnie in May following the victory and knows what it would mean for his skipper to lift another cup for his home team.

Dorrington said: “It was mad, but I felt happier for Shinnie winning it than I did myself to be honest.

“Obviously he is from Aberdeen and is a legend at the club so I was buzzing for him.

“That’s why I ran over to him straight away to celebrate at the end of the game.

“He’s very good with me, but he’s very good with all the boys to be honest.

“But on my first day I feel like he took me under his wing and he and Nicky Devlin have been my role models here.

“Both on and off the pitch helping me to settle in, introducing me to all the boys and showing real leadership.”