Aberdeen FC Aberdeen linked with six-figure signing swoop for Swedish left-sided winger Aberdeen look set to sign a Swedish left-sided winger before the Europa League play-off registration deadline. By Sean Wallace August 12 2025, 10:06 am August 12 2025, 10:06 am Share Aberdeen linked with six-figure signing swoop for Swedish left-sided winger Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6826500/aberdeen-fc-swedish-winger-transfer-bid/ Copy Link 0 comment Kenan Bilalovic of Värnamo. Image: Shutterstock Aberdeen look to be closing in on a six-figure transfer swoop for Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic. Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is keen to bolster his squad before the Europa League play-off registration deadline on Thursday. Reports in Sweden claim a deal of around £550,000 is close to being finalised for the 20-year-old, who plays for Swedish top-flight IFK Värnamo. The winger was absent from IFK Värnamo’s 2-2 draw away to Elfsborg – Thelin’s former club – on Monday evening. Kenan Bilalovic in action for Varnamo. Image: Shutterstock IFK Värnamo’s sports director, Jörgen Pettersson, confirmed the winger has been given permission to talk to another club. A deal has reportedly been agreed, with Bilalovic needing to pass the mandatory medical before penning a contract. Bilalovic has scored one goal in 18 matches in the Swedish league this season. The Swedish youth international would provide competition for Finland international Topi Keskinen on the left wing.
