Aberdeen linked with six-figure signing swoop for Swedish left-sided winger

Aberdeen look to be closing in on a six-figure transfer swoop for Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is keen to bolster his squad before the Europa League play-off registration deadline on Thursday.

Reports in Sweden claim a deal of around £550,000 is close to being finalised for the 20-year-old, who plays for Swedish top-flight IFK Värnamo.

The winger was absent from IFK Värnamo’s 2-2 draw away to Elfsborg – Thelin’s former club – on Monday evening.

IFK Värnamo’s sports director, Jörgen Pettersson, confirmed the winger has been given permission to talk to another club.

A deal has reportedly been agreed, with Bilalovic needing to pass the mandatory medical before penning a contract.

Bilalovic has scored one goal in 18 matches in the Swedish league this season.

The Swedish youth international would provide competition for Finland international Topi Keskinen on the left wing.