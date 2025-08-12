Aberdeen Tactics Watch: How Jimmy Thelin’s midfield picks Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen failed to match energy of Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren and Reo Hatate

Aberdeen’s home Premiership opener at Pittodrie was of added importance being the first meeting with Celtic since the Dons’ historic Scottish Cup victory in May.

Celtic arrived at Pittodrie seeking retribution after an uncharacteristically flat performance at Hampden.

Reds gaffer Jimmy Thelin got the better of his managerial counterpart Brendan Rodgers back in May, setting his side up in a surprise 5-3-2 system which successfully nullified Celtic’s attacking threat.

Given the effectiveness of the tactical setup at Hampden, there was an argument to go again with the same 5-3-2 system on Sunday.

Thelin, however, reverted to his favoured 4-2-3-1, which formed a 4-4-2 shape out of possession.

Pre-game concerns around Aberdeen midfield selection

Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen were deployed in a double pivot in front of a four-man defence, a decision which raised eyebrows considering the same midfield pairing was selected in emphatic defeats to Celtic last season at Parkhead and Hampden (5-1 and 6-0 respectively).

Shinnie rolled back the years with a heroic performance at the spine of the Aberdeen midfield in the Scottish Cup final – but he was ably supported by the youth of Palaversa, Clarkson, and Polvara.

The selection of Nilsen alongside Shinnie on Sunday raised valid concerns around the central pairing’s physicality and their ability to match the energy and movement of Celtic’s midfield.

Celtic lined up in their favoured 4-3-3 formation with Callum McGregor continuing as the sole pivot, flanked by Benjamin Nygren and Reo Hatate to form a midfield three.

But the two more advanced midfielders were encouraged to roam from their central positions, often drifting wide to link up with Celtic’s full-backs and wingers to create overloads.

Although Aberdeen started brightly, snapping into challenges and initially disrupting Celtic’s rhythm, Celtic began to find their feet and familiar patterns of play started to emerge.

Fluid Celtic movement drags Aberdeen defensive shape apart

On the 10-minute mark, James Forrest, Alistair Johnston and Nygren rotated positions fluidly to pull apart Aberdeen’s defensive shape.

In the above example, Forrest drops deep to drag Dons left-back Nicky Devlin out of possession which creates space for Nygren to drive into.

Nilsen struggled to keep pace with the Swedish international, whose off-ball runs created confusion within the Aberdeen ranks.

Nygren drifts off the shoulder of Nilsen, which forces centre-half Jack Milne to decide whether to track his run or press Johnston, who is advancing on the Aberdeen penalty box.

Celtic’s success down the right wing continued throughout the first half, with Nygren frequently operating as an auxiliary winger, rather than a central midfielder.

On this occasion (below), Shinnie failed to spot the run of Nygren, who peeled away from the Aberdeen skipper and continued to attack the space between Milne and Devlin. Milne again is isolated and unsure whether to follow Nygren’s run or pass him off to a teammate.

Same story on Dons’ other side

Hatate’s instinctive movement on the left flank caused similar problems for Aberdeen’s midfield pairing. Shinnie here (below) is caught ball-watching and is again unaware of the run behind him.

McGregor found the Japanese international with an incisive through-ball – however, Hatate’s subsequent cross was overhit.

In the lead up to the opening Celtic goal, Aberdeen retreat too deep into their own half, affording McGregor time and space to distribute the ball wide.

Aberdeen were eventually punished for failing to keep tabs on Nygren who is on hand to convert from Tierney’s cut-back.

Nilsen here (above) is tasked with marking the Celtic goalscorer, but he is slow to react to Nygren’s front post run and his last-ditch attempt to block the goal-bound shot is unsuccessful.

Aberdeen disjointed in possession, with limited success playing short and long

After a bright opening spell, Aberdeen struggled to retain possession and make meaningful progress into the Celtic half.

Lone striker Kusini Yengi struggled to hold the ball up and link play with his attacking teammates, resulting in continuous waves of Celtic attacks.

The Dons also had little success when attempting to play through the Celtic press and were often forced to go long to Yengi, who was well marshalled by Celtic defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales.

Celtic minimised the influence of Shinnie and Nilsen in possession by blocking passing lanes to the midfield pairing.

Nilsen didn’t do enough to offer short passing options to his teammates, particularly when the Dons centre-backs were in possession:

When it becomes clear goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov will play short to Milne here, Nilsen needs to anticipate the pass and free himself from the cover shadow of Adam Idah by making sharp movements into space.

His failure to do so meant Milne had no short passing options, which forced the defender to go long to the ineffective Yengi (below).

The second half followed a similar pattern as the movement of Nygren and Hatate continued to disrupt the Aberdeen backline.

The two combined well when Celtic doubled their lead on 65 minutes, where again Nygren drags Nilsen and Milne out of position with his intelligent movement.

Hatate collects a pass from his midfield partner and bends a curling effort past Mitov, clipping the underside of the crossbar on the way in.

Similar to the opener, Shinnie drops too deep into the penalty box and cannot make up the ground to block Hatate’s shot:

The game was fittingly decided by the impact of Celtic’s dynamic midfielders, whose energy and alertness looked in sharp contrast to their opponents.

Nygren in particular ran the Aberdeen midfield ragged and justified pre-match fears surrounding Thelin’s choice of personnel.

While both Nilsen and Shinnie have a role to play in the team, this performance highlighted the drawbacks of fielding the two ageing midfielders together, particularly against more mobile opponents.

With Aberdeen’s Europa Leaue qualifying play-off first leg little more than one week away, Thelin may have to consider a midfield reshuffle in advance of crucial upcoming fixtures.