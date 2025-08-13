Sean Wallace: The transfers Aberdeen must bring in before window closes

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is closing in on the signing of AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic and Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic – but further signings will still be required in the transfer window if the Dons are to successfully balance domestic commitments with Euro league action.

Back-to-back Premiership defeats to Celtic and Hearts indicate the Reds are still short of the squad size and quality required to battle on both fronts until at least December.

The deadline for registering new signings for the Europa League play-offs is 11pm on Thursday.

However, there is an extension available as clubs can also register a maximum of two new eligible players by 11pm the day before the first leg.

The Dons have agreed a deal with Italian giants AC Milan for Serbia under-21 international Lazetic.

Lazetic plus another striker needed

AC Milan had wanted a high-sell on clause of 50% for the striker in a bid to recoup some of the £3.5million paid to Red Star Belgrade to sign him in 2022.

However, the Reds have managed to negotiate down to a 20% sell-on for Lazetic.

Despite the imminent permanent addition of Lazetic and the signing of Australian international Kesini Yengi, another striker must be signed to add depth to the attack.

Aberdeen lost three strikers during the transfer window with Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh and Pape Gueye all exiting Pittodrie.

They have signed only one, Yengi, this summer, with Lazetic set to come in.

At present the Reds have strikers Yengi, Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose, while teen Fletcher Boyd has also been introduced off the bench as a striker.

A lack of cutting edge was evident, and costly, in the losses to Celtic and Hearts and that cannot be allowed to continue into the Europa League bid.

Left-back reinforcement required

On top of Lazetic, the Dons will ideally sign a proven goal-scorer before the Europa League play-off registration deadline, at best, or the close of the window, at worst.

A deal to secure winger Bilalovic from Swedish top-flight IFK Värnamo for a fee of around £550,000 is close to being finalised.

Swedish youth international Bilalovic, 20, will provide competition for Finnish international Topi Keskinen, an £860,00 signing last summer, on the left-flank.

However, there is a more concerning matter on that side of the pitch – the need to sign a left-back.

Aberdeen lost two left-backs at the end of last season with Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry exiting.

Only one left-back has been signed, Emmanuel Gyamfi from Shalke.

Dynamic box-to-box midfielder

Gyamfi has yet to feature due to injury and will be out until mid-September.

Right-back Nicky Devlin switched to left-back for the 2-0 loss to Celtic and Graeme Shinnie started at left-back in the 2-0 loss to Hearts.

Another left-back must be signed to provide depth and competition to the role.

The Dons also need to sign a combative, energetic box-to-box midfielder to add further energy and bite to the centre of the team.

Thelin opted to go with a holding midfield two of Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen in a 4-2-3-1 against Celtic.