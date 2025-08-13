Sean Wallace: The transfers Aberdeen must bring in before window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: The transfers Aberdeen must bring in before window closes

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has added seven summer signings and is closing in on the capture of AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic and Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic - but further additions are needed.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin (R) and Assistant first team coach Peter Leven during a training session ahead of the clash with Celtic. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is closing in on the signing of AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic and Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic – but further signings will still be required in the transfer window if the Dons are to successfully balance domestic commitments with Euro league action.

Back-to-back Premiership defeats to Celtic and Hearts indicate the Reds are still short of the squad size and quality required to battle on both fronts until at least December.

The deadline for registering new signings for the Europa League play-offs is 11pm on Thursday.

AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic.
However, there is an extension available as clubs can also register a maximum of two new eligible players by 11pm the day before the first leg.

The Dons have agreed a deal with Italian giants AC Milan for Serbia under-21 international Lazetic.

Lazetic plus another striker needed

AC Milan had wanted a high-sell on clause of 50% for the striker in a bid to recoup some of the £3.5million paid to Red Star Belgrade to sign him in 2022.

However, the Reds have managed to negotiate down to a 20% sell-on for Lazetic.

Despite the imminent permanent addition of Lazetic and the signing of Australian international Kesini Yengi, another striker must be signed to add depth to the attack.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi battle for the ball., Image: PA
Aberdeen lost three strikers during the transfer window with Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh and Pape Gueye all exiting Pittodrie.

They have signed only one, Yengi, this summer, with Lazetic set to come in.

At present the Reds have strikers Yengi, Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose, while teen Fletcher Boyd has also been introduced off the bench as a striker.

A lack of cutting edge was evident, and costly, in the losses to Celtic and Hearts and that cannot be allowed to continue into the Europa League bid.

Left-back reinforcement required

On top of Lazetic, the Dons will ideally sign a proven goal-scorer before the Europa League play-off registration deadline, at best, or the close of the window, at worst.

A deal to secure winger Bilalovic from Swedish top-flight IFK Värnamo for a fee of around £550,000 is close to being finalised.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal for Varnarmo winger Kenan Bilalovic. Image: Shutterstock
Swedish youth international Bilalovic, 20, will provide competition for Finnish international Topi Keskinen, an £860,00 signing last summer, on the left-flank.

However, there is a more concerning matter on that side of the pitch – the need to sign a left-back.

Aberdeen lost two left-backs at the end of last season with Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry exiting.

Only one left-back has been signed, Emmanuel Gyamfi from Shalke.

Dynamic box-to-box midfielder

Gyamfi has yet to feature due to injury and will be out until mid-September.

Right-back Nicky Devlin switched to left-back for the 2-0 loss to Celtic and Graeme Shinnie started at left-back in the 2-0 loss to Hearts.

Another left-back must be signed to provide depth and competition to the role.

The Dons also need to sign a combative, energetic box-to-box midfielder to add further energy and bite to the centre of the team.

Thelin opted to go with a holding midfield two of Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen in a 4-2-3-1 against Celtic.

