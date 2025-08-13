Aberdeen urged to leave Scottish Cup glory in the past – by boss Jimmy Thelin

Boss Jimmy Thelin has urged Aberdeen to take the first step in the bid to deliver more trophy glory – by putting the Scottish Cup triumph behind them.

Thelin was overwhelmed by the impact winning the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 had on supporters and the city.

Almost 100,000 fans packed into the city centre for the open-top bus homecoming parade after overcoming Celtic in the final at Hampden in May.

The Dons gaffer says he was blown away by the reaction of supporters, with many crying as he met them, after ending a trophy drought stretching back to 2014.

In the bid to build on silverware success and compete in the league phase of Europe, Thelin has secured seven new signings in the summer window.

Two more signings are set to arrive with the Reds closing in on AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic and Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic.

Thelin has warned his new-look squad the Scottish Cup glory day is now history.

Emotional Scottish Cup triumph is now ‘history’

And they must move on to focus on the push for further success, starting with the League Cup clash against Greenock Morton on Saturday.

He said: “After the Scottish Cup final, I met a lot of supporters everywhere in the city, and even at the airport.

“People were crying and talking about these memories and emotions.

“I could see something special in the streets of Aberdeen.

“When we came back after some weeks off, it was still there and we talk about it.

“Now it’s a new season, so we have to put it behind us.

“Winning the Scottish Cup is a nice thing, but it is history now.

“Now we have to look forward again.”

League Cup second-round opponents Morton currently sit fifth in the Championship table with two draws from two league games.

Last season Thelin successfully navigated the Dons beyond lower-league opposition in both the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Thelin felt fans’ passion after cup glory

They reached the League Cup semi-final, where they would suffer a 6-0 hammering to Celtic.

However, lessons were learned and Thelin switched formation from 4-2-2-1 to 5-3-2 for the Scottish Cup final and overcame Celtic on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Securing a trophy in his first season at Aberdeen was hugely significant for Thelin, who moved to Pittodrie from Swedish top-flight Elfsborg last summer.

He said: “Before, when I was at Jönköpings, we won the league for the first time in 47 years which was a really nice experience in my home city.

“Then, at Elfsborg, we missed out by one goal to be champions.

“So it was really nice to get this trophy for the first time in 35 years with this amazing city, and also with the people where the passion is something special.

“All of those emotions came out in the final, but I felt it the whole year.

“I am from abroad, but felt the passion and love for the club – how everyone is so proud of the club.

“And then to win something together with them is amazing emotions.”

Aberdeen will play their first domestic cup tie since winning the Scottish Cup when they face Morton on Saturday.

Celebrate cup when careers are over

Having qualified for Europe, Thelin’s side were not involved in the League Cup group stage.

Aberdeen are guaranteed European league phase action until at least mid-December.

They face either FCSB (Romania) or Drita (Kosovo) in the Europa League play-off, with the first round at Pittodrie on Thursday August 21.

Thelin said: “It is so difficult to win trophies.

“There are not so many who can deliver that during their careers.

“It is something that can never be taken for granted, so the players, staff and everyone else have to savour that special moment.

“But when you are in the middle of it, you have to keep going.

“When your career is over you can look back on everything and you have to celebrate when it happens.

“But despite the fantastic emotions, you have to quickly focus on the next season, which has come around so quickly.”