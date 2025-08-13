Aberdeen urged to leave Scottish Cup glory in the past – by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen urged to leave Scottish Cup glory in the past – by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reveals why he has urged his Scottish Cup heroes to put the Hampden silverware glory behind them as they focus on a League Cup clash with Morton.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates with the Scottish Cup at Hampden after the final win against Celtic.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates with the Scottish Cup at Hampden after the final win against Celtic. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Boss Jimmy Thelin has urged Aberdeen to take the first step in the bid to deliver more trophy glory – by putting the Scottish Cup triumph behind them.

Thelin was overwhelmed by the impact winning the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 had on supporters and the city.

Almost 100,000 fans packed into the city centre for the open-top bus homecoming parade after overcoming Celtic in the final at Hampden in May.

The Dons gaffer says he was blown away by the reaction of supporters, with many crying as he met them, after ending a trophy drought stretching back to 2014.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

In the bid to build on silverware success and compete in the league phase of Europe, Thelin has secured seven new signings in the summer window.

Two more signings are set to arrive with the Reds closing in on AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic and Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic.

Thelin has warned his new-look squad the Scottish Cup glory day is now history.

Emotional Scottish Cup triumph is now ‘history’

And they must move on to focus on the push for further success, starting with the League Cup clash against Greenock Morton on Saturday.

He said: “After the Scottish Cup final, I met a lot of supporters everywhere in the city, and even at the airport.

“People were crying and talking about these memories and emotions.

“I could see something special in the streets of Aberdeen.

“When we came back after some weeks off, it was still there and we talk about it.

Aberdeen's Scottish Cup final bus parade in May drew up to 100,000 people to the city centre.
Aberdeen's Scottish Cup final bus parade in May drew up to 100,000 people to the city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Now it’s a new season, so we have to put it behind us.

“Winning the Scottish Cup is a nice thing, but it is history now.

“Now we have to look forward again.”

League Cup second-round opponents Morton currently sit fifth in the Championship table with two draws from two league games.

Last season Thelin successfully navigated the Dons beyond lower-league opposition in both the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Thelin felt fans’ passion after cup glory

They reached the League Cup semi-final, where they would suffer a 6-0 hammering to Celtic.

However, lessons were learned and Thelin switched formation from 4-2-2-1 to 5-3-2 for the Scottish Cup final and overcame Celtic on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrate their Scottish Cup victory through the city's streets. Image: SNS.

Securing a trophy in his first season at Aberdeen was hugely significant for Thelin, who moved to Pittodrie from Swedish top-flight Elfsborg last summer.

He said: “Before, when I was at Jönköpings, we won the league for the first time in 47 years which was a really nice experience in my home city.

“Then, at Elfsborg, we missed out by one goal to be champions.

“So it was really nice to get this trophy for the first time in 35 years with this amazing city, and also with the people where the passion is something special.

“All of those emotions came out in the final, but I felt it the whole year.

“I am from abroad, but felt the passion and love for the club – how everyone is so proud of the club.

“And then to win something together with them is amazing emotions.”

Aberdeen will play their first domestic cup tie since winning the Scottish Cup when they face Morton on Saturday.

Celebrate cup when careers are over

Having qualified for Europe, Thelin’s side were not involved in the League Cup group stage.

Aberdeen are guaranteed European league phase action until at least mid-December.

Euphoria among Dons fans celebrating the win.
Aberdeen Scottish Cup euphoria from the bus to Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

They face either FCSB (Romania) or Drita (Kosovo) in the Europa League play-off, with the first round at Pittodrie on Thursday August 21.

Thelin said: “It is so difficult to win trophies.

“There are not so many who can deliver that during their careers.

“It is something that can never be taken for granted, so the players, staff and everyone else have to savour that special moment.

“But when you are in the middle of it, you have to keep going.

“When your career is over you can look back on everything and you have to celebrate when it happens.

“But despite the fantastic emotions, you have to quickly focus on the next season, which has come around so quickly.”

