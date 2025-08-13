EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s Stuart Glennie – We see ‘difference’ in players from club’s new youth football approach already

Aberdeen academy chief Stuart Glennie has told The Press and Journal why their decision to expose youth players to competitive men’s football at a younger age is already making a difference.

The Dons announced last month they were withdrawing from the Club Academy Scotland under-19 programme and focusing their attention on the SFA’s new co-operation agreements with lower league clubs.

The move has been made as the club shifts its focus from the traditional youth development by placing a greater emphasis on getting teenagers out to clubs and involved in the men’s game as quickly as possible.

The Dons have sent three players to Kelty Hearts and Elgin City respectively after entering into co-operation agreements, while others are on loan at Arbroath, Caley Thistle and Highland League clubs.

‘Wee bit of a difference’ already

Many of the Aberdeen youngsters were back together representing their parent club in the KDM Evolution Trophy game at Peterhead on Tuesday, fighting back from 2-0 down to level the game before eventually losing 4-2 to the League One side.

Dons youth academy director Stuart Glennie believes the young players are already benefiting from the new approach.

He said: “I think what we’ve certainly seen, even with the guys that have been out on loan, the ones that have played a good amount of minutes, you can maybe see a wee bit of a difference.

“But we realise now we still need to look after those boys that are out and maybe haven’t played as many minutes.

“They are still going to have to compete and push to get minutes at their clubs and play.

“But they’re going to also train with experienced players on a week-in, week-out basis.

“That’s going to help them through that as well. You can even see the positive impact that has had on some of the boys already.

“(Centre-half) Lewis Carrol was excellent and gave everything. He was really tested and went down with cramp, but I think that reflects the shift he put in.

“It’s not going to be easy, and we are asking a lot of these lads.

“It’s going to be difficult along the way because some of these guys that we’ve got in prepare, some of them will be involved maybe with our clubs tomorrow. So, yes, it’s what we’re trying to work towards.”

‘Games like Tuesday are exactly what we want’

Youth coach Stuart Duff took charge of the Aberdeen B team for their first of six group stage games at Balmoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Fifteen of the 18 players in the squad have been sent out to other clubs by Aberdeen with goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols, right-back Dylan Lobban and substitute central defender Jay Henderson the only players still on Aberdeen’s books.

In Henderson’s case, his age is the only reason he hasn’t joined his older team-mates.

Glennie said: “Jay, who is a 15 year-old centre-back, would be out on loan as well if he wasn’t too young to actually do that.

“But games like Tuesday are exactly what we want. It’s going to be a real challenge for these guys over these next six games.

“If you look at the team which played Peterhead, we had two older players in Dylan Lobban and Alfie Stewart.

“But we had to make a sub early in the first half, which meant we played with a 15-year-old centre-back and we had 16-year-olds coming on at half-time.

“The majority of that team is 16 and 17-year-olds and that’s what we want to see.

“The biggest thing for me is just how they’ve come out in the second half and how they’ve played.

“A couple of mistakes were made, but that’s going to happen at that age.

“We just wanted the bravery to come out against an established, experienced League One club and it was pleasing to see the boys play the way they did especially in the second half.”

Older players asked to take on leadership roles and help younger team-mates find voices

Lobban, who turns 20 later this month, was named captain of the team while midfielder Stewart, who turned 19 two weeks ago, returned from his loan at Caley Thistle, to help his younger team-mates in the competition (fellow loanee Alfie Bavidge played and scored for ICT in the competition on Tuesday night).

Lobban and Stewart, despite still being teenagers themselves, are expected to pass on the experience they have gained to the other players in the squad.

Glennie said: “Alfie and Dylan are slightly older ones and we are looking at them becoming leaders.

“I was talking to some of the senior management at half-time and we were talking about how the boys were quite quiet in the first half.

“We were saying that’s what’s going to improve. If they do that at their current clubs, they’re going to have experienced seasoned pros not allowing them to do it a second and third time.

“On the pitch, maybe we’re still young and not putting that demand on each other.

“We’re obviously trying to put demands on them. We need to get that, and that’s where Alfie and Dylan are good for that.

“It helps them with their leadership skills. They’re obviously trying to push to the next stage and as Stuart said to them in there, this is about you guys, coming in and realising that these young boys are now coming in.”