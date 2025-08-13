REVEALED: Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie sell-on percentage as Bristol City’s ex-Don linked with £3million Udinese move and potential bidding war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie sell-on percentage as Bristol City’s ex-Don linked with £3million Udinese move and potential bidding war

Norwich City and sides in MLS have also been credited with an interest in McCrorie, raising the possibility of a bidding war which could increase his price-tag further - which would be great news for Aberdeen.

Ross McCrorie in Aberdeen colours. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Former Aberdeen utility man Ross McCrorie could stand to net the Pittodrie club another BIG pay-day if he leaves Bristol City this summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Italian Serie A side Udinese, who are reportedly eyeing a £3million swoop for McCrorie – who Aberdeen sold to Bristol for £2m in  2023.

While it has always been common knowledge, the Dons inserted a sell-on clause into their deal with the Robins for McCrorie, The Press and Journal can confirm the percentage due to the Pittodrie club is 20%.

In further good news for the Reds during their own summer rebuild, Norwich City and sides in US Major League Soccer have also been credited with an interest in McCrorie, raising the possibility of a bidding war which could increase his price-tag further.

If Udinese land defensive midfielder/right-back McCrorie for £3m, Aberdeen stand to pocket a tidy six-figure sum.

McCrorie made 114 stars for Aberdeen between 2020 and 2023, having joined on an initial loan-to-buy deal from rivals Rangers, before signing for the Dons permanently in January 2021.

The one-cap Scotland international made 26 appearances for Bristol City last season, scoring five goals.

On the Championship’s opening weekend for the new campaign, McCrorie scored with a cracking finish and also provided an assist in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

Udinese only just completed a deal for ex-Aberdeen striker Lee Miller’s son, Lennon, on Tuesday.

The Italian outfit struck a £4.75m deal with Motherwell for the highly-rated young midfield playmaker.

