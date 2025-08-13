REVEALED: Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie sell-on percentage as Bristol City’s ex-Don linked with £3million Udinese move and potential bidding war

Former Aberdeen utility man Ross McCrorie could stand to net the Pittodrie club another BIG pay-day if he leaves Bristol City this summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Italian Serie A side Udinese, who are reportedly eyeing a £3million swoop for McCrorie – who Aberdeen sold to Bristol for £2m in 2023.

While it has always been common knowledge, the Dons inserted a sell-on clause into their deal with the Robins for McCrorie, The Press and Journal can confirm the percentage due to the Pittodrie club is 20%.

In further good news for the Reds during their own summer rebuild, Norwich City and sides in US Major League Soccer have also been credited with an interest in McCrorie, raising the possibility of a bidding war which could increase his price-tag further.

If Udinese land defensive midfielder/right-back McCrorie for £3m, Aberdeen stand to pocket a tidy six-figure sum.

McCrorie made 114 stars for Aberdeen between 2020 and 2023, having joined on an initial loan-to-buy deal from rivals Rangers, before signing for the Dons permanently in January 2021.

The one-cap Scotland international made 26 appearances for Bristol City last season, scoring five goals.

On the Championship’s opening weekend for the new campaign, McCrorie scored with a cracking finish and also provided an assist in a 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

Udinese only just completed a deal for ex-Aberdeen striker Lee Miller’s son, Lennon, on Tuesday.

The Italian outfit struck a £4.75m deal with Motherwell for the highly-rated young midfield playmaker.