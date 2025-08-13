Aberdeen transfer lowdown: Expert on fitness fanatic Kenan Bilalovic’s time at IFK Varnamo and winger’s playing style

Fitness-fanatic Kenan Bilalovic earned his breakthrough at Swedish side IFK Varnamo with hard work in the gym, and will sign for Aberdeen “ready to play straight away”, according to an expert.

The Dons are expected to complete a deal worth £550,000 to sign the 20-year-old from the Swedish side, with news of the talks emerging on Tuesday.

With an agreement between the clubs reached, Bilalovic was due to complete his medical before signing a long-term contact with the Reds – though it is understood there will be no official announcement from Aberdeen today (Wednesday).

However, Bilalovic will become manager Jimmy Thelin’s eighth summer signing ahead of the two-legged Europa League play-off tie – starting next Thursday at Pittodrie, against either Romania’s FCSB or Kosovo’s Drita – and with AC Milan’s Serbian striker Marko Lazetic, 21, also on his way.

Varnamo Nyheter (Varnamo News) journalist Kalle Bergman covers IFK Varnamo and has watched Bilalovic’s growth this season since the Scandinavian nation’s campaign kicked off in February.

A sporadic starter for Varnamo the last two years, Bilalovic spent the tail-end of last season on loan at second-tier Skovde AIK.

After being used mainly as a substitute by Varnamo again this term, sports writer Bergman says Bilalovic’s was finally rewarded for his hard work, including building himself up in the gym – with five consecutive starts coming back from Sweden’s summer break in late-June.

Bergman said: “The latest I heard he just had a medical left, and I feel like if anybody doesn’t need to pass a medical, it’s him!

“My view from the outside is that he really takes care of his body and has spent a lot of time in the gym this last year.

“He was on loan for half a season in the second tier of Sweden, but got his breakthrough this season.

“In the first half of this season, he was on the bench for every single game – but also got subbed on in every game.

“They had a summer break after 12 games.

“He was a bit frustrated with his situation, and I got the feeling that he wasn’t happy at the club and probably was looking for a move.

“Then, after the summer break, he started five games in a row and has looked really sharp in training.

“And now obviously he’s on the move to Aberdeen – I’m sure he will be a great addition to the team and will be ready to play straight away.”

What type of player is Kenan Bilalovic?

Bilalovic, who has scored once in the Allsvenskan this year, was used as a late sub in the August 2 draw with GAIS, before being absent from the squad completely against Thelin’s former team Elfsborg (another draw) on Monday night – likely being treated with kid gloves due to Aberdeen’s interest.

Although his previous five starts for Varnamo came on the right flank, Sweden under-18 international Bilalovic – who has still to earn an U21 call-up and is understood to also have eligibility for Bosnia – is recognised more as a left-winger.

While current Aberdeen left-winger, Finland international Topi Keskinen, is right footed, Bilalovic’s left foot is his stronger one, so would be better suited to hitting the byeline and getting crosses in from the left side.

Bergman said: “As a player, he’s quick and is great 1 v 1 and likes to take on his man.

“He runs a lot and also helps the team in defen​ce.

“He has a great strike with his left foot, but needs to get more consistent in the final third — but he has loads of potential.

“It’s early in his career, so I believe he’s still finding his preferred position.

“This season he played most of the time on the right wing, where he often take on his man and cuts in for a shot or looking for a pass.

“But he has a decent cross on him.”

The Swedish journalist added: “He’s a great guy. Not someone that talks too much, but is quite down-to-earth and friendly.”