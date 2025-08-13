Aberdeen transfer lowdown: Expert on fitness fanatic Kenan Bilalovic’s time at IFK Varnamo and winger’s playing style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen transfer lowdown: Expert on fitness fanatic Kenan Bilalovic’s time at IFK Varnamo and winger’s playing style

Kalle Bergman knows Swedish Allsvenskan side IFK Varnamo and has watched Kenan Bilalovic's growth this season ahead of an impending £550k transfer to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen have signed Varnamo winger Kenan Bilalovic. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen have signed Varnamo winger Kenan Bilalovic. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Fitness-fanatic Kenan Bilalovic earned his breakthrough at Swedish side IFK Varnamo with hard work in the gym, and will sign for Aberdeen “ready to play straight away”, according to an expert.

The Dons are expected to complete a deal worth £550,000 to sign the 20-year-old from the Swedish side, with news of the talks emerging on Tuesday.

With an agreement between the clubs reached, Bilalovic was due to complete his medical before signing a long-term contact with the Reds – though it is understood there will be no official announcement from Aberdeen today (Wednesday).

However, Bilalovic will become manager Jimmy Thelin’s eighth summer signing ahead of the two-legged Europa League play-off tie – starting next Thursday at Pittodrie, against either Romania’s FCSB or Kosovo’s Drita – and with AC Milan’s Serbian striker Marko Lazetic, 21, also on his way.

Varnamo Nyheter (Varnamo News) journalist Kalle Bergman covers IFK Varnamo and has watched Bilalovic’s growth this season since the Scandinavian nation’s campaign kicked off in February.

A sporadic starter for Varnamo the last two years, Bilalovic spent the tail-end of last season on loan at second-tier Skovde AIK.

After being used mainly as a substitute by Varnamo again this term, sports writer Bergman says Bilalovic’s was finally rewarded for his hard work, including building himself up in the gym – with five consecutive starts coming back from Sweden’s summer break in late-June.

Bergman said: “The latest I heard he just had a medical left, and I feel like if anybody doesn’t need to pass a medical, it’s him!

“My view from the outside is that he really takes care of his body and has spent a lot of time in the gym this last year.

“He was on loan for half a season in the second tier of Sweden, but got his breakthrough this season.

“In the first half of this season, he was on the bench for every single game – but also got subbed on in every game.

“They had a summer break after 12 games.

“He was a bit frustrated with his situation, and I got the feeling that he wasn’t happy at the club and probably was looking for a move.

“Then, after the summer break, he started five games in a row and has looked really sharp in training.

“And now obviously he’s on the move to Aberdeen – I’m sure he will be a great addition to the team and will be ready to play straight away.”

What type of player is Kenan Bilalovic?

Bilalovic, who has scored once in the Allsvenskan this year, was used as a late sub in the August 2 draw with GAIS, before being absent from the squad completely against Thelin’s former team Elfsborg (another draw) on Monday night – likely being treated with kid gloves due to Aberdeen’s interest.

Although his previous five starts for Varnamo came on the right flank, Sweden under-18 international Bilalovic – who has still to earn an U21 call-up and is understood to also have eligibility for Bosnia – is recognised more as a left-winger.

While current Aberdeen left-winger, Finland international Topi Keskinen, is right footed, Bilalovic’s left foot is his stronger one, so would be better suited to hitting the byeline and getting crosses in from the left side.

Bergman said: “As a player, he’s quick and is great 1 v 1 and likes to take on his man.

“He runs a lot and also helps the team in defen​ce.

Lukas Larsen of Brondby and Kenan Bilalovic of Varnamo during an Atlantic Cup match. Image: Shutterstock.

“He has a great strike with his left foot, but needs to get more consistent in the final third — but he has loads of potential.

“It’s early in his career, so I believe he’s still finding his preferred position.

“This season he played most of the time on the right wing, where he often take on his man and cuts in for a shot or looking for a pass.

“But he has a decent cross on him.”

The Swedish journalist added: “He’s a great guy. Not someone that talks too much, but is quite down-to-earth and friendly.”

Conversation