Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen issues Hampden vow to supporters

Right-back Alexander Jensen insists Aberdeen are not satisfied at ending the club’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup and want more silverware glory.

The Dons triumphed in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic in May to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

A 20,000-strong Red Army travelled to the national stadium to cheer the Dons to a first trophy triumph since the League Cup in 2014.

Almost 100,000 fans packed out the city centre for the open-top bus homecoming parade the day after Jimmy Thelin’s cup heroes won the cup.

Danish full-back Jensen says that historic cup triumph has injected a “thirst” into the Dons to deliver more trips to Hampden for the Red Army – and more trophies.

Jensen targets further trophy glory

That bid begins when facing Greenock Morton away in the Premier Sports Cup second round at Cappielow on Saturday.

Jensen said: “The squad are not satisfied that we won a cup as we want to achieve more this season.

“We want to push to try to be even better.

“Our aim is to be more consistent and better as a club going forward so that we can achieve success more often.

“Everyone is thirsty for success after winning the Scottish Cup.

“When we were on the bus parade and saw so many people is when it really began to sink in how important it is to the supporters and the club.

“The supporters wanted it and everyone at the club wanted it.

“We have to want that every year.”

Manager Thelin guided Aberdeen to three cup appearances at Hampden last season.

Delivering another Hampden trip

They faced Celtic in the League Cup semi-final in November 2024, losing 6-0.

In April Thelin’s side then overcame Hearts 2-1 after extra-time in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

And the Red Army experienced a historic triumph with the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

Jensen is determined the trip to Morton will be the first step towards another cup appearance at the national stadium.

He said: “We’re aiming for another trip to Hampden and to do our very best in this competition.

“It is going to be difficult away from home at Morton.

“I don’t know so much about Morton but I know they play in the Championship and they are a tough team to face.

“We will just have to be at our best as we have to be every weekend.”

Jensen has been Aberdeen’s regular starter at right-back since signing from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna in January for £545,000.

Linking up with Nicolas Milanovic

It is understood that fee could rise to £839,000 (€1 million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

The 23-year-old penned a four-year deal with the Dons – and within months of his arrival won the Scottish Cup.

In a bid to build on that cup glory and prepare for balancing European league action with domestic commitments Thelin has signed seven players this summer.

Thelin bolstered his squad by signing Swedish youth international winger Kenan Bilalovic on a five-year deal from IFK Varamo.

He is also closing in on striker Marko Lazetic, 21, with a deal agreed for the 21-year-old with Italian giants AC Milan.

One of the summer signings is Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic who started the opening two Premiership games, 2-0 losses to Celtic and Hearts.

Aberdeen secured Milanovic for a fee of around £400,000 from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old was named A-League player of the year and recently earned a debut call-up to the Australian squad for a training camp.

Milanovic operates on the right-flank and right-back Jensen reckons he can forge a strong partnership with the winger.

He said: “I enjoy playing with Nicolas as he is a very good player.

“Obviously when you come in during the summer we need to learn about each other and how we play.

“I’m looking forward to the season and playing with him and hopefully it will be good and we keep developing.”