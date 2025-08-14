Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen issues Hampden vow to supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen issues Hampden vow to supporters

Aberdeen right-back Alexander Jensen lifts the lid on the Scottish Cup holder's silverware aspirations for this season and on linking up with summer signing Nicolas Milanovic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates with the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Trophy.
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates with the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Trophy. Image: SNS.

Right-back Alexander Jensen insists Aberdeen are not satisfied at ending the club’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup and want more silverware glory.

The Dons triumphed in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic in May to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

A 20,000-strong Red Army travelled to the national stadium to cheer the Dons to a first trophy triumph since the League Cup in 2014.

Almost 100,000 fans packed out the city centre for the open-top bus homecoming parade the day after Jimmy Thelin’s cup heroes won the cup.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

Danish full-back Jensen says that historic cup triumph has injected a “thirst” into the Dons to deliver more trips to Hampden for the Red Army – and more trophies.

Jensen targets further trophy glory

That bid begins when facing Greenock Morton away in the Premier Sports Cup second round at Cappielow on Saturday.

Jensen said: “The squad are not satisfied that we won a cup as we want to achieve more this season.

“We want to push to try to be even better.

“Our aim is to be more consistent and better as a club going forward so that we can achieve success more often.

“Everyone is thirsty for success after winning the Scottish Cup.

Scottish Cup Final bus parade in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final bus parade in May drew up to 100,000 people to the city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“When we were on the bus parade and saw so many people is when it really began to sink in how important it is to the supporters and the club.

“The supporters wanted it and everyone at the club wanted it.

“We have to want that every year.”

Manager Thelin guided Aberdeen to three cup appearances at Hampden last season.

Delivering another Hampden trip

They faced Celtic in the League Cup semi-final in November 2024, losing 6-0.

In April Thelin’s side then overcame Hearts 2-1 after extra-time in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

And the Red Army experienced a historic triumph with the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

Aberdeen right-back Alexander Jensen smiling at the club's Cormack Park.
Aberdeen right-back Alexander Jensen at the club’s Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Jensen is determined the trip to Morton will be the first step towards another cup appearance at the national stadium.

He said: “We’re aiming for another trip to Hampden and to do our very best in this competition.

“It is going to be difficult away from home at Morton.

“I don’t know so much about Morton but I know they play in the Championship and they are a tough team to face.

“We will just have to be at our best as we have to be every weekend.”

Jensen has been Aberdeen’s regular starter at right-back since signing from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna in January for £545,000.

Linking up with Nicolas Milanovic

It is understood that fee could rise to £839,000 (€1 million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

The 23-year-old penned a four-year deal with the Dons – and within months of his arrival won the Scottish Cup.

In a bid to build on that cup glory and prepare for balancing European league action with domestic commitments Thelin has signed seven players this summer.

AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic.
AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin bolstered his squad by signing Swedish youth international winger Kenan Bilalovic on a five-year deal from IFK Varamo.

He is also closing in on striker Marko Lazetic, 21, with a deal agreed for the 21-year-old with Italian giants AC Milan.

One of the summer signings is Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic who started the opening two Premiership games, 2-0 losses to Celtic and Hearts.

Aberdeen secured Milanovic for a fee of around £400,000 from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old was named A-League player of the year and recently earned a debut call-up to the Australian squad for a training camp.

Hearts' Harry Milne, left, and Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic in action during the 2-0 loss at Tynecastle.
Hearts’ Harry Milne, left, and Aberdeen’s Nicolas Milanovic in action during the 2-0 loss at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

Milanovic operates on the right-flank and right-back Jensen reckons he can forge a strong partnership with the winger.

He said: “I enjoy playing with Nicolas as he is a very good player.

“Obviously when you come in during the summer we need to learn about each other and how we play.

“I’m looking forward to the season and playing with him and hopefully it will be good and we keep developing.”

Conversation