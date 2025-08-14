Joe Harper: Aberdeen attitude is key to avoiding a cup shock at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen attitude is key to avoiding a cup shock at Morton

Dons need to be focused as they set out on a new road to Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen, left, and Celtic's Alistair Johnston in action at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (L) and Celtic's Alistair Johnston in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

I’m going back to where my career began on Saturday after being invited to attend Morton’s Premier Sports Cup tie with Aberdeen.

It’s been a while since I’ve been back to Cappielow but I’ll be joining Gothenburg Great John McMaster, who also played for the Ton and the Dons, for the game.

I wish I could say I was heading there full of confidence about seeing an Aberdeen win given the slow start to the season for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

The biggest issue for me so far is that the team is clearly taking time to gel.

The forward line is where the biggest changes have happened in the summer with a new striker in Kusini Yengi being supported by two other new faces in Adil Aouchiche and Nicolas Milanovic – and of course Topi Keskinen.

Maybe it was the tough start against Hearts at Tynecastle then champions Celtic but it’s clear after no points and no goals that there is work to be done at Pittodrie in getting this new-look team up and running.

I hope Saturday’s cup tie can be the game to do just that.

Dons should use Hampden glory as motivation

It was interesting to read the manager’s comments about the players needing to move on from their Hampden heroics in the Scottish Cup final in May.

I’d argue they need to tap into those wonderful memories from winning the final, lifting the cup, celebrating with the fans, then returning home to the Granite City for further amazing scenes with 100,000 people in the city centre in the open-top bus parade.

Moments like that are what you play this game for, and you should be using those experiences to drive you on to experience it again.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup, surrounded by team-mates.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Winning a cup is a great feeling and one players should be desperate to savour over and over again.

As far as I’m concerned Saturday is all about attitude. Aberdeen are a better team with better players but they cannot take their Championship hosts lightly.

If they do, then trouble lies ahead.

Ton will be up for the cup

This is Morton’s cup final and Ton boss Dougie Imrie, his players and the home support will be full of belief they can shock the Dons by knocking them out of the cup.

They’ve made life difficult for Premiership teams in the past. They knocked Hearts out of the Scottish Cup in 2024 and pushed Hearts all the way in the quarter-final before losing 1-0.

They are stubborn, tough opponents who will be ready to battle for their club.

That’s why Aberdeen’s approach has to be spot-on.

League defeats to Hearts and Celtic are one thing as you have time to recover from that over the course of a 38-game league campaign.

But an early cup exit would be a devastating blow for the Dons and a huge setback on the eve of their Europa League play-off next week.

Dons boss Thelin has got to get his squad in the right frame of mind, and they have to go to Cappielow with the intention of showing their quality and getting through to the next round.

New arrivals will add competition for places at Pittodrie

It’s encouraging to see the Dons squad is about to be bolstered by the arrival of two new attacking players in striker Marko Lazetic and winger Kenan Bilalovic.

Lazetic has been on Aberdeen’s radar for months now and I’m intrigued to see what he will bring to the team.

The Dons have been on Lazetic’s trail for months and have fought hard to bring the Serbian striker to Pittodrie from Milan and that has got me curious about what he’ll do.

He was clearly rated as a huge prospect as a teenager, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him in Italy.

But it’s refreshing to hear Lazetic has shown a desire to make a new start in Scotland with Aberdeen.

Winger Kenan Bilalovic of Värnamo.
Kenan Bilalovic of Värnamo. Image: Shutterstock.

Varnamo winger Bilalovic has completed his move to Pittodrie after the Dons agreed a fee with his club in Sweden.

It’s another young face joining the ranks of Jimmy Thelin’s squad but he looks a versatile option as a player who operates on either wing.

Competition for places is encouraging and here’s hoping they can deliver.

Tough start for new-look women’s team

Good luck to Dons boss Scott Booth and his Aberdeen FC women’s players who get their new season under way on Sunday.

Booth has been busy reshaping his squad this summer and it’s very much a new-look women’s team which will be representing the club in SWPL1.

A trip to league champions Hibernian is a tough start but it is one which I’m sure Booth and his squad will be relishing.

 

