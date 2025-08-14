Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin explains why summer signings must be given time to gel

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has called for his summer transfer window signings to be given time to gel.

Thelin has secured seven new additions this summer in a bid to build a squad that can cope with balancing European league action and domestic commitments.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have backed Thelin in the transfer market by sanctioning sizeable fees for signings.

The Reds boss bolstered his squad with the signing of winger Kenan Bilalovic, 20, on a five-year contract from Swedish top flight IFK Varnamo.

He is also closing in on the signing of striker Marko Lazetic from AC Milan.

However, the new look Reds have suffered a disappointing start to the Premiership campaign with 2-0 defeats to both Celtic and Hearts.

That has left Aberdeen rock bottom of the league table with zero points, the only top-flight side yet to register a point.

Thelin started three new signings in attack in those games- striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and No.10 Adil Aouchiche.

Australian international Yengi has suffered a frustrating start to his Pittodrie career having been substituted off early in the second half in both league defeats.

On loan Tottenham centre-back Alfie Dorrington started the loss to Celtic.

Three signings yet to feature for Dons

Three summer signings have yet to feature competitively for the Dons- midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson, keeper Nick Suman and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Signed from Bundesliga 2 club Schalke, Gyamfi has been ruled out by injury.

Gyamfi is scheduled to return next month.

Thelin insists all of his summer signings have quality and will make an impact- but patience is needed.

He said: “The signings have came from different leagues when arriving here.

“Everybody wants everything tomorrow, that’s what it is.

“However, sometimes we have to give players time.

“We knew when we signed these players what they can do.

“They need to keep pushing and get used to and adapt with their new team-mates.

“I think we can see some skills they have but it is not their full game yet.

“It takes time.”

The deadline for registering new signings for the Europa League play-off is 11pm on Friday, August 15.

Europa League registration deadline

However there remains further scope for Thelin to register two further signings to face either Drita (Kosovo) or FCSB (Romania) in the first leg at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Clubs can also register a maximum of two new eligible players by 11pm the day before the first leg.

Thelin insists the new signings must be helped in the Europa League quest by established Aberdeen players.

He said: “As a team we still have to do better to support these individuals.

“There is more work to do on the training pitch.

“It is important to be ready for the League Cup, Europa League play-offs and then the league again.

“So we have to take steps to deserve more from our performances.

“And then we also keep working with our recruitment and see what happens before the window closes.”

Aberdeen’s focus is on cup competitions for the next few weeks.

The Reds travel to Championship side Morton in the Premier Sports Cup second round on Saturday.

They will then begin their Europa League bid on Thursday, August 21.

‘We haven’t been good enough’

A move to focus entirely on Europe means Aberdeen will remain bottom of the Premiership for at least another two weeks.

The Dons opted to trigger a new SPFL rule allowing the option to postpone a league match scheduled between Euro play-off fixtures.

Aberdeen used that rule to call-off the Premiership trip to face Dundee United at Tannadice which was scheduled for next weekend.

The Dons are next in action in the Premiership when hosting Falkirk on Sunday, August 31.

Aberdeen’s league woes are long-running as they have won only five of 29 Premiership games stretching back to the start of the year.

Thelin said: “It was tough opening matches but we wanted to get points in the early part of the season.

“But we haven’t been good enough right now.

“The performances have been okay but it is not enough to get points in both games.

“In both games even if we had taken our chances still we would have to score three to win.

“We need to be more clinical.”