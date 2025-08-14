Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin explains why summer signings must be given time to gel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin explains why summer signings must be given time to gel

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has restructured his squad during the summer transfer window but despite new signings the Dons sit bottom of the Premiership with no points.

By Sean Wallace
Summer signing Kusini Yengi in action for Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has called for his summer transfer window signings to be given time to gel.

Thelin has secured seven new additions this summer in a bid to build a squad that can cope with balancing European league action and domestic commitments.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have backed Thelin in the transfer market by sanctioning sizeable fees for signings.

The Reds boss bolstered his squad with the signing of winger Kenan Bilalovic, 20, on a five-year contract from Swedish top flight IFK Varnamo.

He is also closing in on the signing of striker Marko Lazetic from AC Milan.

However, the new look Reds have suffered a disappointing start to the Premiership campaign with 2-0 defeats to both Celtic and Hearts.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Kusini Yengi as the striker was taken off.
That has left Aberdeen rock bottom of the league table with zero points, the only top-flight side yet to register a point.

Thelin started three new signings in attack in those games- striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and No.10 Adil Aouchiche.

Australian international Yengi has suffered a frustrating start to his Pittodrie career having been substituted off early in the second half in both league defeats.

On loan Tottenham centre-back Alfie Dorrington started the loss to Celtic.

Three signings yet to feature for Dons

Three summer signings have yet to feature competitively for the Dons- midfielder  Kjartan Már Kjartansson, keeper Nick Suman and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Signed from Bundesliga 2 club Schalke, Gyamfi has been ruled out by injury.

Gyamfi is scheduled to return next month.

Ipswich's Harry Clarke and Aberdeen's Kjartan Kjartansson in action during a pre-season friendly.
Thelin insists all of his summer signings have quality and will make an impact- but patience is needed.

He said: “The signings have came from different leagues when arriving here.

“Everybody wants everything tomorrow, that’s what it is.

“However, sometimes we have to give players time.

“We knew when we signed these players what they can do.

“They need to keep pushing and get used to and adapt with their new team-mates.

“I think we can see some skills they have but it is not their full game yet.

“It takes time.”

The deadline for registering new signings for the Europa League play-off is 11pm on Friday, August 15.

Europa League registration deadline

However there remains further scope for Thelin to register two further signings to face either Drita (Kosovo) or FCSB (Romania) in the first leg at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Clubs can also register a maximum of two new eligible players by 11pm the day before the first leg.

Thelin insists the new signings must be helped in the Europa League quest by established Aberdeen players.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.
He said: “As a team we still have to do better to support these individuals.

“There is more work to do on the training pitch.

“It is important to be ready for the League Cup, Europa League play-offs and then the league again.

“So we have to take steps to deserve more from our performances.

“And then we also keep working with our recruitment and see what happens before the window closes.”

Aberdeen’s focus is on cup competitions for the next few weeks.

The Reds travel to Championship side Morton in the Premier Sports Cup second round on Saturday.

They will then begin their Europa League bid on Thursday, August 21.

‘We haven’t been good enough’

A move to focus entirely on Europe means Aberdeen will remain bottom of the Premiership for at least another two weeks.

The Dons opted to trigger a new SPFL rule allowing the option to postpone a league match scheduled between Euro play-off fixtures.

Aberdeen used that rule to call-off the Premiership trip to face Dundee United at Tannadice which was scheduled for next weekend.

The Dons are next in action in the Premiership when hosting Falkirk on Sunday, August 31.

Aberdeen’s league woes are long-running as they have won only five of 29 Premiership games stretching back to the start of the year.

Thelin said: “It was tough opening matches but we wanted to get points in the early part of the season.

“But we haven’t been good enough right now.

“The performances have been okay but it is not enough to get points in both games.

“In both games even if we had taken our chances still we would have to score three to win.

“We need to be more clinical.”

