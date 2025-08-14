Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off opponents confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off opponents confirmed

Dons will host Romanian champions FCSB at Pittodrie in the first leg of next week's play-off.

By Paul Third
Elias Charalambous during a CFR Cluj and FCSB match in May. Image: Shutterstock.
FCSB head coach Elias Charalambous. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen will face FCSB in the Europa League play-off after the Romanian club beat Drita in their third qualifying round clash on Thursday.

The Bucharest club held a one-goal lead after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 thanks to an injury-time penalty in the first leg at Arena Nationala.

A 3-1 win in Kosovo in the second leg for Elias Charalambous’ side secured a 6-3 aggregate win.

FCSB made a dream start in the second leg in Pristina in Kosovo as midfielder Juri Cisotti headed the visitors into the lead after just 25 seconds.

The two-goal advantage quickly became three as winger David Miculescu made it 2-0 in the 17th minute.

Veton Tusha, who scored the opening goal in the first leg, gave Drita some hope when he slid into to score seven minutes into the second half.

But any thoughts of a comeback were effectively ended in the 67th minute when Drita captain Rron Broja was sent off.

Former Bolton Wanderers winger Dennis Politic wrapped up victory for his side when he struck a third for FCSB five minutes from time.

Romanian champions FSCB, who won a league and cup double last season, will take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Thursday (August 21), with the return scheduled for the following week (Thursday, August 28).

The winners will qualify for the group stage of the Europa League with the losers entering the group stage of the Conference League.

Conversation