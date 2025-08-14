Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off opponents confirmed

Aberdeen will face FCSB in the Europa League play-off after the Romanian club beat Drita in their third qualifying round clash on Thursday.

The Bucharest club held a one-goal lead after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 thanks to an injury-time penalty in the first leg at Arena Nationala.

A 3-1 win in Kosovo in the second leg for Elias Charalambous’ side secured a 6-3 aggregate win.

FCSB made a dream start in the second leg in Pristina in Kosovo as midfielder Juri Cisotti headed the visitors into the lead after just 25 seconds.

The two-goal advantage quickly became three as winger David Miculescu made it 2-0 in the 17th minute.

Veton Tusha, who scored the opening goal in the first leg, gave Drita some hope when he slid into to score seven minutes into the second half.

But any thoughts of a comeback were effectively ended in the 67th minute when Drita captain Rron Broja was sent off.

Former Bolton Wanderers winger Dennis Politic wrapped up victory for his side when he struck a third for FCSB five minutes from time.

Romanian champions FSCB, who won a league and cup double last season, will take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Thursday (August 21), with the return scheduled for the following week (Thursday, August 28).

The winners will qualify for the group stage of the Europa League with the losers entering the group stage of the Conference League.