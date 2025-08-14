Aberdeen in talks to sign Hungarian striker in £800,000 plus swoop – reports

Aberdeen are reportedly in talks to sign attacker Csanád Vilmos Denes from Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is desperate to bolster his attack ahead of the Europa League play-off campaign.

The deadline to register signings for the play-off, with the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday, August 21, is 11pm tomorrow.

However two further signings can still be registered up to 11pm on the day before the first leg.

Reports state Aberdeen have joined the race to sign highly rated Hungarian under-21 international Denes who can play as a centre-forward and right-winger.

However it is understood ZTE are looking for a fee of around £864,000 for the striker who has scored once in three games this season.

The Reds reportedly also face a battle with clubs in Hungary, Belgium, Portugal and Russia to land the 20-year-old.

One other Scottish club is also reportedly monitoring the attacker.

ZTE’s management are understood to have already rejected offers from clubs for the attacker.

Aberdeen have previously raided the Hungarian league for an attacker when signing Bojan Miovski from MTK Budapest for £535,000 in summer 2022.

Miovski went on to 44 goals in two season for the Dons to earn a move to Spanish La Liga Girona for a club record fee last summer.