Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sign Swedish winger Kenan Bilalović as boss Jimmy Thelin delivers update on bid to sign strikers

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers striker signing update as he secures highly rafted Swedish youth international winger Kenan Bilalović on a five-year deal.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen have signed Varnamo winger Kenan Bilalovic. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen have signed Swedish youth international winger Kenan Bilalović on a five-year contract from IFK Värnamo.

The Dons beat off competition from a number of European clubs to land the 20-year-old for a fee understood to be £550,000.

Bilalović is boss Jimmy Thelin’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window, subject to international clearance and VISA formalities.

Thelin insists the capture of the winger is proof that the club’s recent expansion of their scouting network is paying off.

The Dons boss said: “We’re delighted Kenan has chosen Aberdeen as the next step in his promising career.

“Although he had a couple of other options across the continent, when we spoke to him about Aberdeen, he was excited about what we are striving to achieve here.

“We will work hard with Kenan to develop him for the future.

Kenan Bilalovic of Värnamo. Image: Shutterstock

“He will need time to adapt to a new environment, however we are excited about his potential.

“His arrival is a further example of the recent expansion to our scouting network.

“Our ability to be the club of choice in these markets is being solidified and the positive changes and investment is beginning to deliver real benefits.”

Thelin still aims to bolster his attack with strikers for the Europa League play-offs.

Thelin update on bid to sign strikers

The deadline for registering new signings for the play-offs is 11pm on Friday (August 15).

However, there is scope to register two further signings by 11pm on the day before the first leg – with the Dons set to kick-off their play-off at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign AC Milan Serbian Under-21 international striker Marko Lazetic.

AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic.
The Dons are also reportedly in talks to sign attacker  Csanád Vilmos Denes from Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE.

However  ZTE are said to be looking for a fee of around £864,000 for the 20-year-old who has scored once in three games this season.

Aberdeen also reportedly also face a battle with clubs in Hungary, Belgium, Portugal and Russia to land the 20-year-old.

Thelin said: “We know we still have work to do between now and the end of the window to add strikers to our squad and maybe in one or two other areas as well.”

New signing can cope with tempo

Left-sided winger Bilalović has been at IFK Värnamo for three years but spent last season on loan at Skövde AIK.

The winger is confident he will quickly adapt to the tempo of the Premiership.

He said: “It feels good to be here. I’m really excited to meet the players.

“I met the manager and the coaches at the training ground, and I’ve been given a great first impression by everyone.

“It was an easy decision to come to Aberdeen.

Kenan Bilalovic in action for Varnamo. Image: Shutterstock

“The manager is a really good coach, he knows what he wants to do and how he wants to achieve it.

“It’s an opportunity for me to show my skills and continue my development.

“The tempo will suit me well.

“I know it will be physical and fast here in Scotland, but I am at my peak fitness level, so I am ready for it.

“I know the atmosphere is good at the stadium, it gives you adrenaline on the pitch.

“So I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans.”

