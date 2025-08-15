Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must hit top gear in Premier Sports Cup tone-setter at Greenock Morton

Even this early in the campaign, Aberdeen face a crucial 90 minutes against Greenock Morton at Cappielow on Saturday afternoon; a Premier Sports Cup tie which could go a long way towards setting the tone for the coming months.

It has been a disappointing start to the season, there is no hiding from that, and the team need to begin to build a bit of momentum ahead of the Europa League qualifier against Romanian champions FCSB, which starts on Thursday at Pittodrie.

It will not be easy for the Scottish Cup holders against a Morton side who finished strongly last term and have looked decent this time round, losing only to Motherwell.

Dougie Imrie has assembled a good squad – a mixture of younger players and more experienced ones whose names will be familiar to Aberdeen fans. This promises to be a demanding game.

Dons have been in Premiership relegation form since November

There is no doubt the fixture computer was not kind to Jimmy Thelin.

Hearts away, with Derek McInnes making his Premiership bow at Tynecastle, followed by Celtic at Pittodrie was as tough a double-header as he could have got to kick things off, but the Swede would have been hoping for more from his team.

Instead, with back-to-back 2-0 defeats, he saw a continuation of the league form which the side have largely produced since last November.

There have been a few flashes along the way, but in the main, it has been a tough watch, and overall, the results have been unacceptable.

The heady days of 13 straight victories in the summer and autumn of 2024 are a fast-fading memory.

After their Hampden demolition at the hands of Celtic in the League Cup semi-final, the Dons bounced back with a commanding 4-1 win over Dundee, suggesting they had quickly recovered. But from that point onwards it has been a struggle.

The team have secured maximum points in just five of the 29 Premiership matches they have played since, losing well over half of those.

That represents a haul of just 22 points from what would be more than three-quarters of a league season.

In 2024-25, St Johnstone went down with 32 and Ross County finished in the play-off position with 37.

If the trend of the last nine months is not bucked, that is the kind of scenario Aberdeen could be facing.

Aberdeen’s league opening is stop-start

Jimmy will not be helped by the interrupted nature of the first couple of months.

With the Dundee United meeting having been postponed, the team has three weeks between Premiership matches, and by the end of September will only have played five league fixtures.

That makes it very difficult to get a head of steam up, and the next couple of games, at home to newly-promoted pair Falkirk and Livingston, will not be easy.

If they go wrong, the stay at the foot of the table could be extended.

In football, as we all know, things can change very quickly, and a victory in Greenock on Saturday followed by a positive result on Thursday night would set up a much more optimistic scenario – one which sees the Dons flourish and gain confidence, and start finally to sort out that awful league form.

I very much hope that will be the case, but it is down to the manager to pick the right team and tactics, and even more importantly, the players to step up.

If they play to their potential, they will win the tie.

Youths’ harsh lessons in cup ties

The newly-revamped KDM Evolution Trophy kicked-off in midweek with the League One and Two clubs entering the fray alongside 10 Premiership B teams.

The format is similar to that introduced in 2024-25 for the European competitions, each side playing six matches as part of a league of 30, with the top-22 moving on to the knockout stage.

Early indications are the eight who miss out may largely be the top-flight kids’ teams.

Only Celtic and Dundee United were successful this week with Aberdeen and Hearts shipping four goals to Peterhead and East Fife respectively, and Dundee being hit for five by Montrose.

Part of the competition’s stated remit is to introduce youngsters to men’s football. By the looks of things, for most, it is going to be a harsh and painful baptism.