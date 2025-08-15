Meet new Aberdeen Women striker Bridget Galloway – who played with Euros winner Beth Mead, is inspired by Alan Shearer and wants to be SWPL top scorer

Striker Bridget Galloway learned her trade from women’s football superstar Beth Mead, and has played against some of the game’s toughest defenders – she plans to use those experiences to thrive in the SWPL with Aberdeen and to be one of the league’s most-lethal forwards.

Having left English Women’s Super League 2 side Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, Galloway, 26, is one of nine signings Scott Booth has brought in to bolster his Dons this summer ahead of the new campaign – with the Reds kicking off against champions Hibs this Sunday.

Gateshead-raised Galloway came through the ranks at Sunderland, where she played in the top-flight WSL alongside now-two-time English Euros winner Mead – who was also a Champions League winner with Arsenal last term.

Galloway said: “When I was breaking through with Sunderland, I actually came on for her making my debut.

“Her finishing is just another level – she’s technically a great player.

“But yeah, Sunderland was where I grew up playing for the academy ranks and then went on to senior football.

“Then I got to play against top players at other clubs, obviously, over the years.

“Millie Bright at Chelsea. She was a big one.

“Steph Houghton.

“I just love a battle with a defender, I’m not going to lie.”

Shearer-inspired Galloway: ‘I’ve scored at every club I’ve been at’

After leaving Sunderland in 2020 (after an impressive 37 goals in 51 games), and a three-year stint at Durham, Galloway got the chance to spend a season with the club she supports – Newcastle United.

She finished as the team’s top-scorer with 17 goals as they won the third-tier FA Women’s National League North

Unsurprisingly, the “traditional no.9” also takes inspiration from some of the goalscoring icons of Tyneside.

She added: “Alexander Isak is really good.

“But yeah, Alan Shearer. Alan Shearer was the main one.

“(My playing style is) in and around the goal – I’ll just finish anything hopefully.

“You won’t really see like screamers, I’m not going to lie. They’ll just be like in the box.

“I’m quite good at headers and score quite a bit with both feet as well.

“I’ve scored at every club I’ve been at pretty much – I was top goalscorer at Newcastle when we got promoted.”

Galloway brings full-time experience to Aberdeen Women

Having played at the highest level south of the border, Galloway has been impressed by the “top-class”, shared Cormack Park facilities, the “really good” standard of player and “good intensity” of Aberdeen Women’s training.

The Dons Women are still operating with a hybrid model this season, but with her full-time football background in England, Galloway – who is nevertheless a qualified secondary school PE teacher – revealed some of her new team-mates have been picking her brains about her experiences.

She said: “Some of the girls, they haven’t been in a full-time set-up before. With players coming in (who have), they’ve been asking loads of questions about it.”

While there has been a sizeable influx of new players into Booth’s Aberdeen Women squad this summer, Galloway thinks this has helped her settle in to unfamiliar surroundings.

She said: “It’s nice coming into a team when you’re not the only new one. And it’s made it really easily settling in.

“All the girls have been great. We’ve been doing things off the pitch with one another – going for coffee (Figment and Parx are her two favourite coffee shops so far). And I think that’s just made me settle right down, being up here.”

‘My aim is to finish up and around top scorer for the league’

Aberdeen Women finished in the bottom-half of the SWPL last term, something Galloway says they will be looking to rectify this season – and despite a tough opening acid test against the league champion Hibees.

Individually, the striker, naturally, is targeting a goal tally to rival any frontwoman in the division.

She said: “Obviously, I’m new to the Scottish league.

“I know it’s going to be a completely different challenge. The league’s going to be very competitive and physical, but I’m up for that. And I think we’ll put out a good outfit.

“I haven’t set any numbers as such for how many goals I’m going to score, but my aim is to finish up and around top goalscorer for the league.”