LIVE: Aberdeen pre-match press conference prior to Morton Premier Sports Cup tie

Aberdeen’s pre-match press conference for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup second tie with Greenock Morton at Cappielow will take place on Friday at 1.45pm – with key updates from manager Jimmy Thelin LIVE.

The Dons’ focus switches to the League Cup this weekend, as they kick off their silverware bid against Championship opposition, and following two Premiership defeats to start the season.

Today’s talking points for boss Thelin are likely to include more reflections on those losses to Hearts then Celtic, and reaction to the news it will be FCSB – the Romanian champions – Aberdeen will meet in the Europa League play-off over the next Thursday evenings.

There also certainly be some chat in the Cormack Park press room about yesterday’s new left-wing signing Kenan Bilalovic – plus the inevitable questions (and, probably, non-answers) over potential further summer transfer additions.

Is the Morton clash the moment Aberdeen can kick-start their campaign?

1.46pm: Thelin, talking about Saturday’s game v Morton, says – “We’ve had two difficult games (Hearts and Celtic). We did some parts in our performance good, but still we need to get some parts a bit better – especially with the way we arrive and support our attacking players with crosses or set them up in better positions. We’re not providing enough right now.

“That’s one part.

“But the cup game, or the play-off… you have to win them, otherwise you’re out. So the pressure is there.

“It’s in a good way, and we have t0 perform well.

“A cup game is always a cup game, and that’s why everyone loves the cup – you can have surprises sometimes.

“We have to be humble when we go into this game. We have to be professional.

“Of course, the pressure is on us.

“But we have to be at our best always. No matter which game. Everybody at Aberdeen wants that and it’s no change – we’re preparing this game like all of the others.”

Thelin’s right-hand man scouts FCSB in Kosovo

1.45pm: Dons gaffer Thelin has revealed he sent his trusted assistant first-team coach Christer Persson to Pristina, Kosovo, on Thursday night to watch FCSB win away at Drita.

“We have a clear picture of what we’re facing,” Thelin said.

“It’s going to be an interesting game.

“They have their strengths and also their weaknesses, of course.”

However, Thelin says his message to his players is “always to take it game by game” and keep the focus, for now, on this weekend’s League Cup tie.

But he adds: “It’s clear our target is to get to the Europa League.”

Team news for Morton

1.44pm: Bilalovic, it transpires, won’t be available for the Premier Sports Cup “due to the VISA”, Thelin says.

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi and centre-backs Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester are out injured.

Knoester felt a groin issue before the Celtic game, but Thelin is reasonably positive speaking about him, saying: “He’s not available for this game. Let’s see for the (Europa League) play-off games.”

Bilalovic – and further transfers – the subject of first question

1.42pm: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is in the press room and the acquisition of Kenan Bilalovic is first up.

Thelin describes Bilalovic as another signing who fits into an approach where the Dons are trying to both develop their own talent from the youth academy and acquire promising players from elsewhere to develop further.

He says Bilalovic is a “potential player”, talking up the wideman’s “speed technique, and directness.”

Aberdeen have “strong belief in him for the future”, according to Thelin.

On further transfer window additions, Thelin gives a little bit more than usual, saying: “We hope to see progress in the next week inside the squad.”

Pictures from Aberdeen training

1.30pm: The SNS pictures from today’s Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park are beginning to come through.

Here’s one showing part of the warm-up:

On to cup concerns

12.50pm: Anyway – Aberdeen are at Cappielow tomorrow as they begin their bid to win the Premier Sports Cup, and this will be (in theory) the main focus of Friday’s presser.

It’s a welcome break from the Premiership after 2-0 defeats at Hearts and then at home to Celtic, and fans will be hoping a tie with Championship opponents allows the Dons to find their groove and some goals ahead of the big Euro game on Thursday night.

Richard Gordon’s column (later on) touches on it, but this League Cup clash feels like a tone-setting one – a fixture which, if it goes well, can get Jimmy Thelin’s men moving in the right direction this term.

The Dons’ League Cup campaign last term ended with a mauling to Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden, and the expectation, at the very least, will be a return to the national stadium – where, of course, they beat the Hoops in the Scottish Cup final at the end of the season.

Confident (over-confident?) FCSB heading to Pittodrie

12.40pm: Let’s get on to the Europa League play-off tie then, with FCSB coming through their third qualifying round tie with Drita 6-3 on aggregate in the end.

They will now head to Pittodrie for the play-off first leg on Thursday, before the Dons – and the Red Army, of course, go to Bucharest the following week, for the return at Arena Nationala on Thursday, August 28.

The winner of the tie is in the Europa League proper, the loser drops into the Conference League league phase.

Already 3-2 up, FCSB made a dream start in the second leg in Pristina in Kosovo as midfielder Juri Cisotti headed the visitors into the lead after just 25 seconds.

The two-goal advantage quickly became three as winger David Miculescu made it 2-0 in the 17th minute.

Veton Tusha, who scored the opening goal in the first leg, gave Drita some hope when he slid into to score seven minutes into the second half.

But any thoughts of a comeback were effectively ended in the 67th minute when Drita captain Rron Broja was sent off.

Former Bolton Wanderers winger Dennis Politic wrapped up victory for his side when he struck a third for FCSB five minutes from time.

Afterwards, the confident Politic said of the Aberdeen tie: “I think we will be able to enter the Europa League group stages without any problems.

“It is an accessible path for us, we are playing Aberdeen – a good team, from Scotland – but very beatable, from my point of view.”

We’ve already written (and recorded) some stuff on Aberdeen’s play-off rivals FCSB – catch up here:

Who else could be coming in?

12.30pm: Will we get an update on Marko Lazetic’s protracted transfer from AC Milan to Aberdeen today? It is coming, but I imagine Jimmy Thelin will be staying quiet on it for now.

It would also be highly unusual for the manager to say anything about the £800,000-plus pursuit of Csanád Vilmos Denes from Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE.

Just a reminder, the deadline to register signings for the Europa League play-off against FCSB is 11pm tonight – though two further signings can still be registered up to 11pm on the day before the first leg.

Aberdeen’s new wideman Kenan Bilalovic

12.25pm: 20-year-old left-footed Swedish speedster Kenan Bilalovic completed his £550k switch from Allsvenkan side Varnamo to Aberdeen on Thursday, as had been mooted for a couple of days, signing a FIVE-year deal with the Dons.

Thelin will be glad to have another option besides Finnish international Topi Keskinen on the left flank (Bilalovic’s primary position – though he can also play on the right, as he has been for Varnamo this term).

Whereas Keskinen is right-footed and likes to cut in from the left-wing, Bilalovic will be, in theory, more adept at getting to the byeline and crossing, a la Shayden Morris on the right side.

I got the lowdown on gym-nut Bilalovic from Sweden earlier this week – Aberdeen transfer lowdown: Expert on fitness fanatic Kenan Bilalovic’s time at IFK Varnamo and winger’s playing style

What will the first question be?

12.18pm: If I was betting on the first question at Cormack Park this (late) lunchtime, it will be between something about new man Kenan Bilalovic or about Thelin watching FCSB progress past Kosovo’s Drita to the Euro play-off showdown with the Dons.

