Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin makes Europa League play-off homegrown player admission

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits he could go into the Europa League play-offs without Uefa’s required quota of homegrown players.

The Dons face Romanian club FCSB in the play-offs with the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The hom grown rule states a squad competing in Uefa competition must include a minimum of eight “locally trained” players in their 25-man squad list.

Uefa’s criteria is split into two sub-categories: club-trained and association-trained, with clubs required to have four of each.

The club-trained players must have been at a club for at least three seasons between the ages of 15 and 21.

Association-trained players must have been at another Scottish club for the same period – three years from 15 to 21.

At present, Aberdeen have one club-trained player in Jack Milne, with two association-trained in captain Graeme Shinnie and Nicky Devlin.

Uefa rules dictate if a club have fewer than eight players in both sub-categories, the overall squad limit of 25 must be reduced accordingly.

Additional scope to register signings

That could lead to Thelin being forced to leave out some experienced players for the clash against FCSB.

The deadline to register players for the Europa League play-offs is 11pm on Friday (August 15).

However, there is scope to add a further two new signings by 11pm on the day before the play-off first leg.

Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign striker Marko Lazetic from Italian giants AC Milan, but the process has been delayed due to VISA red tape.

Asked if he will not be able to meet the Scottish homegrown criteria for the Europa League play-off, Thelin said: “Right now it is (not going to be possible).

“We have one squad for the play-offs, and then for the group stage, we can change.

“So let’s see what happens within the squad by the last deadline day.

“Will I have to leave some of our experienced players out? It depends -we will see how it goes with the injuries.

“It is all about that now.

“Right now, when everyone is healthy, we’ll have to see what happens with movement in and out and the squad, when we are done.

“The play-off is quite close.

“We can still make changes until 24 hours before the first game, so things could still happen.”

Aberdeen have agreed a free transfer for AC Milan’s Serbian under-21 international Lazetic.

Red tape delaying Lazetic arrival

The 21-year-old has a year left on his contract, but the Italian giants are willing to let him exit for nothing, but with a 20% sell-on clause.

AC Milan initially wanted a 50% sell-on, but the Dons negotiated them down.

Lazetic is poised to arrive in Aberdeen, but it has been delayed due to VISA red tape.

Thelin said: “We know the situation, that’s the way it is.

“I never feel frustrated, I accept the rules.

“If things happen, they happen.

“You have to be optimistic, positive and look at the players you have, not what you don’t have.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin completed an eighth signing of the summer transfer window, securing winger Kenan Bilalović on a five-year contract from IFK Värnamo.

Thelin on signing Kenan Bilalovic

The Reds splashed out a fee understood to be £550,000 for the Swedish youth international.

Bilalovic will not be available for the Premier Sports Cup second round clash away to Greenock Morton on Saturday as his work permit has yet to be processed.

Thelin said: “We are working always on two parts to create value for our squad, inside our squad and Kenan is a potential player.

“It is a long contract and he will grow in our environment, so he needs some time.

“However, he has a good trait for what we need in the characteristics of the player, with his speed, technique and his directness of the game.

“Of course, he needs some time to adapt, but we have a strong belief in him for the future.

“Kenan is waiting for his VISA, so he is not available yet.”

Thelin won’t underestimate Morton

Defenders Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and summer signing Emmanuel Gyamfi are all ruled out of the trip to Morton due to injury.

Aberdeen’s clash at Morton is the first cup match since winning the Scottish Cup with a penalty shoot-out triumph against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Thelin will not underestimate the threat of the Championship side.

He said: “You always have to be humble and professional when you go into this game.

“Of course, the pressure is on us, but we have to be our best, always.

“It doesn’t matter in which cup or in the league.

“Everybody in Aberdeen knows that, so it’s no change for us.

“We’re going to prepare this game like everything else.”