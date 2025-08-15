REVEALED: The left-field ex-Don who helped convince Adil Aouchiche to sign for Aberdeen

Adil Aouchiche has revealed the wildcard former Aberdeen striker whose praise for the club was a “main step” in him deciding to join the Dons.

French attacking midfielder Aouchiche, 23, is on a season-long loan from English Premier League new boys Sunderland.

The Dons hold an option-to-buy the former Paris Saint-Germain talent from the Black Cats for a Reds club-record fee of £1.5 million next summer – should he impress sufficiently this term.

Though Aouchiche is already a Ligue 1, French Cup and English Championship play-offs winner – who used to train daily in Paris with global superstar forwards like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – it was, surprisingly, a left-field ex-Aberdeen fringe frontman who encouraged his switch to the Dons.

Aouchiche said: “Mo(hamed) Chalali is the best friend of one of my cousins, so I had the chance to speak to him on FaceTime.

“It was good – a really important step for me. He said good things about the club and the people here.

“It was one of the main steps of this move because I didn’t really know what is happening inside the club, so I was happy to hear good things.”

French-born Algeria-capped forward Chalali was brought to Aberdeen by Craig Brown in 2011, and in a season with the Dons, scored twice in 15 starts.

While Chalali also sounded out current English Championship and Premier League players about Scottish football and Aberdeen, fans will likely be delighted to hear of this fresh Chalali contribution to the Reds cause.

‘I don’t see potential record Dons pricetag as pressure’, Aouchiche says

Aouchiche started in the no.10 role in Aberdeen’s Premiership campaign-opening 2-0 defeats to both Hearts and Celtic.

In what was a decent Dons start against the champions at Pittodrie on Saturday, Aouchiche was lively and had one curling effort from range saved by Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Frenchman says he is more focused on winning, scoring and creating chances for the Reds this term than fixating on where his future beyond this season may lie – or feeling any pressure from his potential Aberdeen-record pricetag.

He said: “I don’t really focus on how much it is, but, of course, both clubs are confident about this move and the transfer.

“I just care about what I do on the pitch and how I can help the club.

“That decision will be at the end of the season. I’ll just focus on my football and see what happens.

“Of course, I am glad to be a player the club is putting good money on, so that’s a motivation for me.

“The club wants to buy me, which is always good for a player to know.

“I don’t see that as pressure, I know the pressure of football and I’m used to being in this type of position.

“I just need to be myself, enjoy on the pitch.

“From being a young kid, I just wanted to play football, win games, score in games and create goals.

“I just wanted to enjoy on the pitch and I think being here will be good for me.”

Aouchiche: I have the quality for best clubs in the world

Aouchiche accepts Aberdeen and a Saturday trip to Championship Greenock Morton in the Premier Sports Cup is a departure from the glamour of Paris’ Parc des Princes, first leaving for three years with Saint-Etienne, before a season at Lorient, then joining Sunderland in 2023.

However, the playmaker – who also had a loan spell across the English second-tier with Portsmouth last term, thinks his football experiences, good and bad, will help him bring value to Aberdeen – while he can also continue to develop with the Dons.

He said: “I came from one of the best clubs in the world in PSG, played for two good clubs in France and a huge club in England in Sunderland.

“So I want to bring my experience to Aberdeen.

“The things I learned will help me for the rest of my career – sometimes it was hard and other times it was good.

“For me, as a player, it was good for me to be sometimes at the bottom.”

Aouchiche also still believes he can rise back up to football’s upper echelons.

He added: “I think I have the possibilities and the qualities to go to one of the best clubs in the world.

“I’m not scared about the situation because I think it’s a really good step for me in my career.”