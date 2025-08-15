REVEALED: The left-field ex-Don who helped convince Adil Aouchiche to sign for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REVEALED: The left-field ex-Don who helped convince Adil Aouchiche to sign for Aberdeen

Attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche - who Aberdeen can buy from Sunderland for £1.5m next summer - says a FaceTime call with a Dons name from the Craig Brown-era was a 'main step' in him signing on at Pittodrie.

By Ryan Cryle
Adil Aouchiche during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on August 15, 2025. Image: SNS.
Adil Aouchiche during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on August 15, 2025. Image: SNS.

Adil Aouchiche has revealed the wildcard former Aberdeen striker whose praise for the club was a “main step” in him deciding to join the Dons.

French attacking midfielder Aouchiche, 23, is on a season-long loan from English Premier League new boys Sunderland.

The Dons hold an option-to-buy the former Paris Saint-Germain talent from the Black Cats for a Reds club-record fee of £1.5 million next summer – should he impress sufficiently this term.

Though Aouchiche is already a Ligue 1, French Cup and English Championship play-offs winner – who used to train daily in Paris with global superstar forwards like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – it was, surprisingly, a left-field ex-Aberdeen fringe frontman who encouraged his switch to the Dons.

Aouchiche said: “Mo(hamed) Chalali is the best friend of one of my cousins, so I had the chance to speak to him on FaceTime.

“It was good – a really important step for me. He said good things about the club and the people here.

“It was one of the main steps of this move because I didn’t really know what is happening inside the club, so I was happy to hear good things.”

Aberdeen’s Mohamed Chalali charges off to celebrate an equaliser against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

French-born Algeria-capped forward Chalali was brought to Aberdeen by Craig Brown in 2011, and in a season with the Dons, scored twice in 15 starts.

While Chalali also sounded out current English Championship and Premier League players about Scottish football and Aberdeen, fans will likely be delighted to hear of this fresh Chalali contribution to the Reds cause.

‘I don’t see potential record Dons pricetag as pressure’, Aouchiche says

Aouchiche started in the no.10 role in Aberdeen’s Premiership campaign-opening 2-0 defeats to both Hearts and Celtic.

In what was a decent Dons start against the champions at Pittodrie on Saturday, Aouchiche was lively and had one curling effort from range saved by Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche (R) and Celtic’s James Forrest in action at Pittodrie on Sunday. Image: SNS.

The Frenchman says he is more focused on winning, scoring and creating chances for the Reds this term than fixating on where his future beyond this season may lie – or feeling any pressure from his potential Aberdeen-record pricetag.

He said: “I don’t really focus on how much it is, but, of course, both clubs are confident about this move and the transfer.

“I just care about what I do on the pitch and how I can help the club.

“That decision will be at the end of the season. I’ll just focus on my football and see what happens.

“Of course, I am glad to be a player the club is putting good money on, so that’s a motivation for me.

“The club wants to buy me, which is always good for a player to know.

“I don’t see that as pressure, I know the pressure of football and I’m used to being in this type of position.

“I just need to be myself, enjoy on the pitch.

“From being a young kid, I just wanted to play football, win games, score in games and create goals.

“I just wanted to enjoy on the pitch and I think being here will be good for me.”

Aouchiche: I have the quality for best clubs in the world

Adil Aouchiche during an Aberdeen press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aouchiche accepts Aberdeen and a Saturday trip to Championship Greenock Morton in the Premier Sports Cup is a departure from the glamour of Paris’ Parc des Princes, first leaving for three years with Saint-Etienne, before a season at Lorient, then joining Sunderland in 2023.

However, the playmaker – who also had a loan spell across the English second-tier with Portsmouth last term, thinks his football experiences, good and bad, will help him bring value to Aberdeen – while he can also continue to develop with the Dons.

He said: “I came from one of the best clubs in the world in PSG, played for two good clubs in France and a huge club in England in Sunderland.

“So I want to bring my experience to Aberdeen.

“The things I learned will help me for the rest of my career – sometimes it was hard and other times it was good.

“For me, as a player, it was good for me to be sometimes at the bottom.”

Aouchiche also still believes he can rise back up to football’s upper echelons.

He added: “I think I have the possibilities and the qualities to go to one of the best clubs in the world.

“I’m not scared about the situation because I think it’s a really good step for me in my career.”

