REACTION: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Kusini Yengi as striker silences critics with goal in 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Morton

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praised Kusini Yengi as the summer signing silenced his critics with a goal in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Morton.

Australian international striker Yengi had suffered criticism from some fans for his performances in the opening two Premiership fixtures this season, both 2-0 losses to Celtic and Hearts.

However, Thelin retained faith in Yengi by starting the 26-year-old at Cappielow.

It paid off as Yengi scored his first competitive goal for the Dons to help fire Thelin’s side into the quarter-final.

Yengi, who arrived on a free following the expiration of his contract with Portsmouth, had previously netted in the Dons’ 4-1 pre-season friendly loss to Premier League Fulham.

Sivert-Heltne Nilsen and Leighton Clarkson were also on target as the Scottish Cup holders eased into the last eight.

Thelin said: “Kusini’s performance overall was better with how he used his body.

“Also with his link-up play and sometimes how he pressed to help the team in situations.

“Of course, it’s always nice for a striker to score goals, but it’s also important to set up more balls.

“We arrived in a better way in different situations, in crosses or behind to help our strikers.

“Sometimes we get one chance, but it’s not so many players who score on every chance they get.

“We have to arrive with more and more chances into the box to help our strikers also.”

It was Aberdeen’s first cup fixture since securing Scottish Cup glory by overcoming Celtic in the final at Hampden in May.

Thelin navigates potential banana skin

Thelin has not only banished, but obliterated, the spectre of the club being shocked by lower league opposition.

In the 10 cup games against lower league opposition under the Swede the Dons have won all 10 – scoring 33 and conceding only twice.

The win at Cappielow was the ideal boost for Aberdeen ahead of the Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB of Romania at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Thelin said: “We had a good performance against Morton.

“The first two games in the league have been not too bad in terms of performance but the result hasn’t been there.

“In some parts we have to do better, and I think the focus was to be better on the ball.

“I think we showed that with some better interactions and timings on the pitch.

“I’m happy with that.

“The cup games are always difficult, we know that.

“We see it every year that some teams from the Premiership get knocked out.

“You always have to be sharp and professional and give 100 per cent in every game.

“We have important games all the time, so it’s good to get the timings into the team.”

Thelin made three changes to the starting XI that lost 2-0 to Celtic in the Premiership at Pittodrie.

Centre-back Gavin Molloy was pitched in from the start at left-back for his first competitive game time since January 2 having been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Winger Shayden Morris and midfielder Ante Palaversa were handed their first starts of the season.

Dropping to the bench were Nicky Devlin, Topi Keskinen and captain Graeme Shinnie.

Stand in skipper heads home opener

New signing Swedish youth international winger Kenan Bilalović did not make the squad for Cappielow as his work permit had yet to be processed.

Morton suffered a blow in the 26th minute when striker Tomi Adeloye was forced off injured and replaced by Kian Taylor – who would also be taken off due to injury.

It took until the 31st minute for either team to muster an effort at goal, either on or off target, when an Adil Aouchiche 10 yard header was easily saved.

Within a minute Aberdeen broke the deadlock when Aouchiche fired in a corner from the left that picked out Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Nilsen fired a powerful 10 yard header home from the centre of the box.

Kusini Yengi silences critics with goal

Australian international striker Kusini Yengi made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.

A low 20 yard shot by Shayden Morris was parried out by keeper Storer and Milanovic reacted quickly to recycle the ball with a low pass across the face of goal from the byline.

Yengi converted from close range.

It was 3-0 in the 79th minute when Leighton Clarkson raced onto a Keskinen through-ball before dinking a superb lofted 15 yard shot beyond the advancing keeper.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 7, Milne 6, Molloy 7 (Devlin 75); Heltne-Nilsen 6, Palaversa 6 (Shinnie 66); Morris 6(Keskinen 60), Aouchiche 7 (Clarkson 66), Milanovic 6(Boyd 60); Yengi 7

Subs not used: Suman, Polvara, Sokler, Kjartansson

MORTON (4-2-3-1): Storer 7; Ballantyne 6, Moore 6, Longridge 6, Deaney 6; Crawford 6 (McKay 80), Blues 6; Moffat 6 (Garrity 80), Brophy 6, O’Halloran 5 (Wilson 55); Adeloye 4 (Taylor 26) (Shaw 55)

Subs not used: Murdoch, Corr, Hart, Robertson

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 4,885

Man-of-the-match: Adil Aouchiche (Aberdeen)