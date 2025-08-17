Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen speaks about his horror eye injury

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen admits he feared the worst when he suffered an eye injury in a freak training ground accident.

The Norwegian was ruled out for the final three months of last season after being left with bleeding in an eye that affected his vision.

After that injury scare Nilsen says he is now “living the dream” to be back playing.

Nilsen suffered the injury when hit in the eye by a ball during a training session at the club’s Cormack Park training complex in early March.

The 33-year-old missed Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final in May and was finally given the go ahead by a specialist that month to resume training.

Nilsen returned to competitive action for the first time in almost six months in the 2-0 loss at Hearts in the Premiership season opener.

In his third game back since being sidelined due to the eye injury he netted in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Greenock Morton.

Nilsen said: “When it happened, you think a lot of things.

“That’s how it is in life – when you are sick you always think the worst case.

“When you have bleeding inside your eye, then your vision is affected.

“Everything is fine now and that’s the most important thing.

“My body is good and my eye is good.”

Nilsen’s final appearance last season was in a 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie on March 2.

Nilsen on fears over ‘bleeding’ eye

During the uncertainty of how long Nilsen would be sidelined boss Jimmy Thelin let the midfielder return to Norway for short period in April to help his rehabilitation.

Nilsen said: “A ball hit me in the eye at training and I got the bleeding.

“That’s life.

“It was a strange one because when you get an eye injury, you don’t know the outcome.

“I am now really grateful to be able to play with an eye that is fully working again.

“I feel really motivated because when something like that happens, you don’t know what is going to happen.

“But now I am able to play and do what I love.

“I am living the dream and I am really grateful and thankful to be playing.”

Nilsen had to sit out the Scottish Cup final due to the eye injury as the Dons won against Celtic to secure the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Focus turns to Europa League bid

The midfielder played a key role in taking a step closer to a Hampden return by heading in the opener against Morton as the Dons set up a quarter-final clash at home to Motherwell next month.

The goal is Nilsen’s first for the Dons since signing from Norwegian top flight SK Brann last summer.

Next up for Aberdeen is a Europa League play-off first leg against Romanian club FCSB at Pittodrie on Thursday.

FCSB overcame Kosovan club 6-3 on aggregate to set up the clash with the Dons.

Nilsen has experience of a European play-off when starring at that stage in the Conference League for SK Brann in 2023.

Norwegians SK Brann lost out in a penalty shoot-out to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Nilsen is determined to triumph in a play-off with Aberdeen.

He said: “I don’t want to play the occasion, just the game.

“FCSB are a good team but if we take our chances, I believe it is possible to beat them and go through.

“We will do everything we can to do that.

“If we do our thing right then I think we have a good chance.”

Nilsen believes the atmosphere generated by the Red Army at Pittodrie on Thursday can give Aberdeen an extra edge.

Key role of Red Army against FCSB

He said that was the case in the Scottish Cup final.

Nilsen said: “Our supporters in the Scottish Cup final celebrated everything.

“They celebrated every throw-in, every small free kick, it was the most amazing fan experience – how they lifted the players in every small situation.

“When you get supported like that with every small thing and every tackle gets cheered, you have no idea how much it can help the team.

“And I really believe we will get that type of support on Thursday.”