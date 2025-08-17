Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen speaks about his horror eye injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen speaks about his horror eye injury

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen suffered an eye injury in a freak training ground accident that ruled him out for the final three months of last season.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in August 2025.
Sivert Heltne Nilsen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in August 2025. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen admits he feared the worst when he suffered an eye injury in a freak training ground accident.

The Norwegian was ruled out for the final three months of last season after being left with bleeding in an eye that affected his vision.

After that injury scare Nilsen says he is now “living the dream” to be back playing.

Nilsen suffered the injury when hit in the eye by a ball during a training session at the club’s Cormack Park training complex in early March.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS

The 33-year-old missed Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final in May and was finally given the go ahead by a specialist that month to resume training.

Nilsen returned to competitive action for the first time in almost six months in the 2-0 loss at Hearts in the Premiership season opener.

In his third game back since being sidelined due to the eye injury he netted in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Greenock Morton.

Nilsen said: “When it happened, you think a lot of things.

“That’s how it is in life – when you are sick you always think the worst case.

“When you have bleeding inside your eye, then your vision is affected.

“Everything is fine now and that’s the most important thing.

“My body is good and my eye is good.”

Nilsen’s final appearance last season was in a 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie on March 2.

Nilsen on fears over ‘bleeding’ eye

During the uncertainty of how long Nilsen would be sidelined boss Jimmy Thelin let the midfielder return to Norway for short period in April to help his rehabilitation.

Nilsen said: “A ball hit me in the eye at training and I got the bleeding.

“That’s life.

“It was a strange one because when you get an eye injury, you don’t know the outcome.

“I am now really grateful to be able to play with an eye that is fully working again.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Morton. Image: SNS
Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Morton. Image: SNS

“I feel really motivated because when something like that happens, you don’t know what is going to happen.

“But now I am able to play and do what I love.

“I am living the dream and I am really grateful and thankful to be playing.”

Nilsen had to sit out the Scottish Cup final due to the eye injury as the Dons won against Celtic to secure the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Focus turns to Europa League bid

The midfielder played a key role in taking a step closer to a Hampden return by heading in the opener against Morton as the Dons set up a quarter-final clash at home to Motherwell next month.

The goal is Nilsen’s first for the Dons since signing from Norwegian top flight SK Brann last summer.

Next up for Aberdeen is a Europa League play-off first leg against Romanian club FCSB at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi scores to make it 2-0 against Morton in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi scores to make it 2-0 against Morton in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS

FCSB overcame Kosovan club 6-3 on aggregate to set up the clash with the Dons.

Nilsen has experience of a European play-off when starring at that stage in the Conference League for SK Brann in 2023.

Norwegians SK Brann lost out in a penalty shoot-out to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Nilsen is determined to triumph in a play-off with Aberdeen.

He said: “I don’t want to play the occasion, just the game.

“FCSB are a good team but if we take our chances, I believe it is possible to beat them and go through.

“We will do everything we can to do that.

“If we do our thing right then I think we have a good chance.”

Nilsen believes the atmosphere generated by the Red Army at Pittodrie on Thursday can give Aberdeen an extra edge.

Key role of Red Army against FCSB

He said that was the case in the Scottish Cup final.

Nilsen said: “Our supporters in the Scottish Cup final celebrated everything.

“They celebrated every throw-in, every small free kick, it was the most amazing fan experience – how they lifted the players in every small situation.

Aberdeen supporters during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Aberdeen supporters during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS

“When you get supported like that with every small thing and every tackle gets cheered, you have no idea how much it can help the team.

“And I really believe we will get that type of support on Thursday.”

