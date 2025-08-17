Aberdeen transfer latest ahead of Europa League signing deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen transfer latest ahead of Europa League signing deadline

Dons looking to add to the squad before 11pm deadline on Wednesday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen target Marko Lazetic during his loan at Fortuna Sittard. image: Shutterstock.
The clock is ticking as Aberdeen continue to revamp their squad ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off round match against FCSB.

The deadline for the Dons to submit their squad for the play-off tie was 11pm on Friday.

Winger Kenan Bilalovic became Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s eighth signing of the summer window on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal after completing his £550,000 move from IFC Varnamo.

But Aberdeen are permitted to register two additional players before 11pm on Wednesday.

One of those spots is expected to be taken by Serbian striker Marko Lazetic, who is set to complete the formalities of his move to Pittodrie.

The Dons have agreed a deal with Milan and are in the process of finalising a visa and completing a medical for the 21-year-old.

Rubezic set for move to Poland

As Lazetic nears a move to Pittodrie it appears one player is on his way out of the club as Slobodan Rubezic nears a move to Poland.

Polish media have reported Rubezic is due to arrive in the country on Monday for a medical with Korona Kielce.

The Montenegro international, who joined the Dons from Novi Pazar in 2023, has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie.

He has not been involved in the first-team matches since his return from Pazar, who he rejoined on loan for the second half of last season.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS Group
Slobodan Rubezic is set for a move to Poland. Image: SNS Group

The 25-year-old was linked with a move Lechia Gdansk earlier this month.

But Korona Kielce are set to complete a permanent move for the defender who is in the final year of his contract with the Dons.

Korona are 11th in the Ekstraklasa following their 1-1 draw at league champions Lech Poznan on Saturday.

The club which finished 11th last season, has five points from their opening five matches.

It seems likely Rubezic’s final game for the Dons will be his ill-fated appearance against Fraserburgh in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier this month.

The central defender was sent off for a foul on Broch striker Scott Barbour just after the hour mark in the Dons’ 2-0 win at Bellslea.

