Aberdeen transfer latest ahead of Europa League signing deadline

The clock is ticking as Aberdeen continue to revamp their squad ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off round match against FCSB.

The deadline for the Dons to submit their squad for the play-off tie was 11pm on Friday.

Winger Kenan Bilalovic became Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s eighth signing of the summer window on Thursday.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal after completing his £550,000 move from IFC Varnamo.

But Aberdeen are permitted to register two additional players before 11pm on Wednesday.

One of those spots is expected to be taken by Serbian striker Marko Lazetic, who is set to complete the formalities of his move to Pittodrie.

The Dons have agreed a deal with Milan and are in the process of finalising a visa and completing a medical for the 21-year-old.

Rubezic set for move to Poland

As Lazetic nears a move to Pittodrie it appears one player is on his way out of the club as Slobodan Rubezic nears a move to Poland.

Polish media have reported Rubezic is due to arrive in the country on Monday for a medical with Korona Kielce.

The Montenegro international, who joined the Dons from Novi Pazar in 2023, has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie.

He has not been involved in the first-team matches since his return from Pazar, who he rejoined on loan for the second half of last season.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move Lechia Gdansk earlier this month.

But Korona Kielce are set to complete a permanent move for the defender who is in the final year of his contract with the Dons.

Korona are 11th in the Ekstraklasa following their 1-1 draw at league champions Lech Poznan on Saturday.

The club which finished 11th last season, has five points from their opening five matches.

It seems likely Rubezic’s final game for the Dons will be his ill-fated appearance against Fraserburgh in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier this month.

The central defender was sent off for a foul on Broch striker Scott Barbour just after the hour mark in the Dons’ 2-0 win at Bellslea.