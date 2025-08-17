Paul Third: Confidence v arrogance as Aberdeen return to Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Confidence v arrogance as Aberdeen return to Europe

The Dons have already been written off by cocky opponents FCSB ahead of their Europa League play-off on Thursday at Pittodrie.

FCSB owner Gigi Becali (centre) watches from the stands. Image: Shutterstock.
By Paul Third

There is a thin line between arrogance and confidence – and Aberdeen and visitors FCSB seem to be on either side of that line ahead of their Europa League play-off at Pittodrie this week.

The Dons put their slow start to the season behind them with as routine a win as any fan could hope for with a 3-0 victory at Morton on Saturday.

The Premier Sports Cup tie was picked as a potential banana skin for the Dons following defeats to Hearts and Celtic in their two opening league fixtures.

But Aberdeen’s comfortable win at Greenock was the epitome of routine as they cruised through to a home quarter-final tie against Motherwell next month.

It was a confidence-building exercise too as Sivert Heltne Nilsen got the club’s first goal of the season before Kusini Yengi opened his account for the club.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi (centre) celebrates with Nicolas Milanovic (R) and Adil Aouchiche after scoring to make it 2-0 against Morton. Image: SNS
There was even time for Leighton Clarkson to deftly chip home a fine third goal of the game in sublime fashion to ensure Jimmy Thelin’s side headed back to the Granite City with big smiles on their faces.

In the space of a few days a feelgood factor is beginning to emerge at Pittodrie – just in time for their first leg against their Romanian opponents on Thursday.

Winger Kenan Bilalovic has joined the ranks while the formalities are almost complete for Milan striker Marko Lazetic too.

There will, and should be, an element of trepidation about facing FCSB in the play-off but certainly the Dons are now heading into the game looking more assured.

FCSB dismissive of their Scottish opponents

If Aberdeen have a quiet air of confidence, then FCSB are on another level.

They have already dismissed the Dons as nothing more than the next step to be taken on the way to the group stage of the competition.

The Romanian champions booked their trip to Pittodrie with a 6-3 aggregate win against Drita of Kosovo on Thursday and from their owner to the players – the Dons tie will be a formality.

Club owner Gigi Becali expects his team to be in the group stage of the Europa League following the play-off round.

He said: “My coaching staff tell me Aberdeen are slightly better than Drita. I personally haven’t watched them. I don’t need to.”

Becali’s players share their owner’s confidence.

Dennis Politic, who scored in Kosovo on Thursday, said: “I think we will be able to enter the Europa League group stages without any problems.

“It is an accessible path for us, we are playing Aberdeen – a good team, from Scotland – but very beatable, from my point of view.

“The boys got through against tougher teams last season. We’re going into the games very motivated and we won’t have any problems.”

Anticipation building ahead of Thelin’s first European tie as Dons boss

The stage is set then for the first European tie of the Jimmy Thelin era at Pittodrie.

A man whose mantra is about staying humble versus a club which exudes hubris.

Whether Thelin will approach the European stage in the same manner as he does domestic football remains to be seen.

If the visitors are to be believed Dons fans would be as well not bothering to turn up at Pittodrie.

But one thing is for sure – even if his side rises to the occasion and secures a first leg lead on Thursday – do not expect their manager to boast about progress.

Thelin will be quite happy to leave that business to the Romanians.

