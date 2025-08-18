Aberdeen fan view: Dons attack starts to show promise ahead of Europa League play-off test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons attack starts to show promise ahead of Europa League play-off test

Cris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 3-0 victory against Greenock Morton.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi celebrates with Nicolas Milanovic and Adil Aouchiche after scoring to make it 2-0 against Morton.
By Chris Crighton

An open goal, from directly beneath the crossbar, is a giant thing. It is, quite literally, the size of a house.

To Kusini Yengi, however, it may have looked substantially smaller as he stood on its doorstep, praying that his knock would be answered and he would be granted entry to Aberdeen’s goalscoring lobby.

Easy though his tap-in appeared, it was by no means certain there would be anyone home when Nicolas Milanovic extended the invitation. At such pace and so close to the goalline, it would not have been out of keeping with Yengi’s clunky start had he been caught on his heels and unable to stretch to meet the cross.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi scores to make it 2-0 against Morton in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS
After his misadventures to date, that would have been unthinkable. Converting such a chance may not be remarkable in its own right, but its value is in not having missed it: with no realistic alternative options to fill the centre-forward position in a potentially seismic fixture on Thursday, where large prizes may be decided by small margins, even the partial reparation of Yengi’s confidence might be of inordinate importance.

Goal of the season it certainly was not, but it could be one of the goals that helps set the season up.

For it was notable that, as well as Milanovic, first assists of the campaign were also registered by Adil Aouchiche and Topi Keskinen.

That group will bear most of the responsibility for devising this side’s attacking threat, and whilst there had already been fleeting signs that they will form a powerful and lacerating trident as their bonds strengthen, they will be better for seeing their efforts finally extract tangible reward.

Threatening the full width of the pitch, they will be difficult to handle. Should they catch fire in the Europa League tinderbox, Pittodrie is primed to explode.

