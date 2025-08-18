Aberdeen fan view: Dons attack starts to show promise ahead of Europa League play-off test

An open goal, from directly beneath the crossbar, is a giant thing. It is, quite literally, the size of a house.

To Kusini Yengi, however, it may have looked substantially smaller as he stood on its doorstep, praying that his knock would be answered and he would be granted entry to Aberdeen’s goalscoring lobby.

Easy though his tap-in appeared, it was by no means certain there would be anyone home when Nicolas Milanovic extended the invitation. At such pace and so close to the goalline, it would not have been out of keeping with Yengi’s clunky start had he been caught on his heels and unable to stretch to meet the cross.

After his misadventures to date, that would have been unthinkable. Converting such a chance may not be remarkable in its own right, but its value is in not having missed it: with no realistic alternative options to fill the centre-forward position in a potentially seismic fixture on Thursday, where large prizes may be decided by small margins, even the partial reparation of Yengi’s confidence might be of inordinate importance.

Goal of the season it certainly was not, but it could be one of the goals that helps set the season up.

For it was notable that, as well as Milanovic, first assists of the campaign were also registered by Adil Aouchiche and Topi Keskinen.

That group will bear most of the responsibility for devising this side’s attacking threat, and whilst there had already been fleeting signs that they will form a powerful and lacerating trident as their bonds strengthen, they will be better for seeing their efforts finally extract tangible reward.

Threatening the full width of the pitch, they will be difficult to handle. Should they catch fire in the Europa League tinderbox, Pittodrie is primed to explode.