Jimmy Thelin outlines lessons learned by Aberdeen in 2023 to balance Euro and domestic action

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists valuable lessons have been learned by Aberdeen on how to balance regular European faction and domestic commitments.

The Dons are set to face Romanian champions FCSB in their Europa League play-off tie, with the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Thelin’s side are guaranteed European league action until at least the end of the year.

Should they overcome FCSB over two legs. the Reds will qualify for the Europa League which brings a guaranteed eight league matches until mid-January.

Losing to the Romanians would result in Aberdeen dropping down to the Conference League, with six guaranteed league fixtures until late-December.

Aberdeen struggled to cope with the demands of playing Euro group games on Thursday and Premiership fixtures on Sunday when they were in the Conference League in 2023.

Thelin on Euro lessons at Aberdeen

Under then-boss Barry Robson, the Dons failed to progress from the groups, while their domestic form also suffered as a result of continental commitments.

In 2023, Aberdeen won only one of eight domestic games immediately following a Euro fixture, drawing two and losing five.

The capture of AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic on a four-year contract from the Italian giants is Thelin’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

And Thelin is confident the Reds are equipped to balance European and domestic demands.

He said: “It is not the first year Aberdeen have been in Europe, so we have an organisation of people who have worked there. We have routines and how to manage everything.

“We have really good staff here to take care of the travel, the food, the recovery, so that really strong organisation for Europe is already there.

“It is more about how we can compete with the teams in Europe as all the service around the team is really good.”

FCSB set up the Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen by overcoming Kosovan side Drita 6-3 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

FCSB’s domestic struggles continue

Reigning Romanian champions FCSB have endured a slow start in the defence of their league title.

A 2-2 away draw at Rapid Bucharest at the weekend left FCSB 12th in the table.

FCSB suffered a late collapse in the Bucharest derby as they blew a 2-0 lead by conceding goals in the 83rd and 97th minute.

After the opening six league games. FCSB have registered only five points.

Aberdeen previously featured in the Europa League play-offs in the 2023-24 season.

However, under Robson, they lost out 5-3 on aggregate to Swedish club BK Hacken.

Thelin aims to go one better by guiding the Scottish Cup winners into the Europa League.

He said: “We have strong ambitions here.

“Every time you experience something you learn things that we can do better.

“You always have to be strong enough to look yourself in the mirror and correct things.

“But a lot of things here are really good already.”

Thelin is determined to make Aberdeen an established club in Europe with continental action every season.

The Swede accepts the only way to achieve that target is to be on the “front foot” in recruitment, player development and performances.

The need to be front-footed in Europe

Such is the kinetic pace of European football, failure to keep improving will result in being overtaken.

Thelin is determined that will not happen.

He explained: “Even in the future we will learn things as we have the ambition to be better every game and every year, in how we can add things to the organisation to make ourselves improve.

“Because the world is spinning all the time and everything is improving.

“So you have to be front-footed and improve yourself, the organisation and the team every year.

“We can’t stop, because if you do, other teams will pass you.

“So we always try to be front-footed and think forward as (to) how can we be a good club in three years, five years and 10 years – but also to compete today.

“You try to improve everything in the short term, but also the long term.”