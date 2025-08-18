‘We are very noisy’ – What to expect from FCSB’s Peluza Nord fans at Pittodrie as hundreds ready for Aberdeen trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘We are very noisy’ – What to expect from FCSB’s Peluza Nord fans at Pittodrie as hundreds ready for Aberdeen trip

We spoke to a representative of Romanian ultras group Peluza Nord, who will travel with FCSB to Aberdeen for Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg.

FCSB supporters in Bucharest. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

FCSB’s “very noisy” fans will out-sing Aberdeen’s Pittodrie home crowd during Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg, they have told The Press and Journal.

Romanian champions FCSB’s ultras, Peluza Nord, say up to 300 supporters will fly in to the Granite City from Bucharest on the day of the game – with Scotland-based fans set to help them sell out their South Stand allocation of 700 tickets.

A spokesperson for the Peluza Nord group said: “From Romania, we expect about 250-300 fans.

“Last year when we played in Scotland (4-0 Europa League defeat to Rangers), there were about 1,000 fans.

“There is a fairly large Romanian community there, so we expect to buy all the available tickets in the away section – around 700, I understand.

“The fans from Romania will arrive on Thursday by plane, mostly directly. There is also a small part who will arrive on Thursday by car from other cities.”

Despite what will be a big numerical advantage for Aberdeen fans, they added: “We are very noisy and we sing the whole match, so we expect to be above those from Aberdeen in terms of being noisy.

FCSB supporters during a Europa League match with RFS in Bucharest, Romania. Image: Shutterstock.
“We will probably walk around the city centre on Thursday, around the stadium.

“We don’t have any recommendations (on where to gather) yet – usually the people from the away team should send information with which areas they have prepared for us.”

During Aberdeen’s Conference League group campaign in 2023/24, rival fans were encouraged to congregate at the Castlegate, before being escorted to Pittodrie for matches. This included the famously-raucous fans of Greek side PAOK. 

‘Expect a very tough match’

FCSB fans celebrate during a match with Cluj and FCSB in the Superliga Play-Off at Cluj Arena Stadium in Cluj, Romania. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen and FCSB will do battle over two legs for a place in the Europa League’s league phase. while the loser will drop into this term’s Conference League.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons tuned up for the first leg at home with a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Championship Morton.

Meanwhile, FCSB blew a 2-0 lead against Rapid Bucharest in the final stages of their derby to draw 2-2.

Nevertheless, the FCSB ultras spokesperson believes the team are “coming back into form” and beating them will be a difficult task for the Dons.

They said: “Expect a very tough match.

“We are hoping for a good result that will make us favorites in the return leg.”

Conversation