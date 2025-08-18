‘We are very noisy’ – What to expect from FCSB’s Peluza Nord fans at Pittodrie as hundreds ready for Aberdeen trip

FCSB’s “very noisy” fans will out-sing Aberdeen’s Pittodrie home crowd during Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg, they have told The Press and Journal.

Romanian champions FCSB’s ultras, Peluza Nord, say up to 300 supporters will fly in to the Granite City from Bucharest on the day of the game – with Scotland-based fans set to help them sell out their South Stand allocation of 700 tickets.

A spokesperson for the Peluza Nord group said: “From Romania, we expect about 250-300 fans.

“Last year when we played in Scotland (4-0 Europa League defeat to Rangers), there were about 1,000 fans.

“There is a fairly large Romanian community there, so we expect to buy all the available tickets in the away section – around 700, I understand.

“The fans from Romania will arrive on Thursday by plane, mostly directly. There is also a small part who will arrive on Thursday by car from other cities.”

Despite what will be a big numerical advantage for Aberdeen fans, they added: “We are very noisy and we sing the whole match, so we expect to be above those from Aberdeen in terms of being noisy.

“We will probably walk around the city centre on Thursday, around the stadium.

“We don’t have any recommendations (on where to gather) yet – usually the people from the away team should send information with which areas they have prepared for us.”

During Aberdeen’s Conference League group campaign in 2023/24, rival fans were encouraged to congregate at the Castlegate, before being escorted to Pittodrie for matches. This included the famously-raucous fans of Greek side PAOK.

‘Expect a very tough match’

Aberdeen and FCSB will do battle over two legs for a place in the Europa League’s league phase. while the loser will drop into this term’s Conference League.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons tuned up for the first leg at home with a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Championship Morton.

Meanwhile, FCSB blew a 2-0 lead against Rapid Bucharest in the final stages of their derby to draw 2-2.

Nevertheless, the FCSB ultras spokesperson believes the team are “coming back into form” and beating them will be a difficult task for the Dons.

They said: “Expect a very tough match.

“We are hoping for a good result that will make us favorites in the return leg.”