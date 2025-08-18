Aberdeen transfer latest: Why Marko Lazetic has swapped AC Milan for Aberdeen

Marko Lazetic is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Aberdeen after completing his move to Pittodrie.

The Serbia under-21 international has left AC Milan to move to the Dons on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Dons have been on the trail of Lazetic since January, and the striker insists the club’s desire to bring him to Scotland sold him on Jimmy Thelin’s side.

Lazetic said: “It feels amazing to finally be here. It was a long process where I was waiting for things to happen, but I’m finally here, happy to be here and ready to get to work.

“The first interest was in January and I liked the project they had then, but it didn’t happen due to the other club I was at.

“But then the summer came and they called again saying they wanted to get me. I saw the desire, so I wanted to be here as soon as possible.

“We had a hard time getting the deal agreed, but I wanted to be here.

“I spoke to Nuno (de Almeida), the head of recruitment, then the manager and (director of football) Steven (Gunn), and felt the same energy about everything – I loved the way they talked about me and did the analysis on me.

“It’s a place I feel I can grow a lot.

“It’s important to be wanted at a place where you are going and be accepted from the moment you come here.”

Lazetic hungry for more European football

Lazetic, who began his career at Red Star Belgrade, moved to Italy in 2022 in a £3.5million transfer.

Since being at Milan he has had loan spells in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard, Austrian Bundesliga club Rheindorf Altach and last season back in his homeland with TSC Backa Topola.

The forward, who is awaiting his UK visa so that he can make his debut for the club, believes the Dons will give him the platform to be a success in Scotland – and on the European stage.

The 21 year-old told RedTV: “The Scottish league is a great league where I think I can excel.

“European football is a great opportunity as well. I played last year on loan with TSC in the Conference League and hopefully this year I can make the step up and fight for the Europa League.

“It’s a great opportunity and experience for a young player to play in that.

“I never like to talk about myself and what kind of player I am. People can see for themselves.

“But I will bring a lot of physicality and fight, and hopefully goals and trophies.

“I will try to help the team in the best way possible. My job as a striker is to score goals and try to win trophies here.

“I’m really excited. I love the fans, the intensity and the craziness about it. I can’t wait to get out and play at Pittodrie.”

Thelin delighted to finally get his man

Dons boss Thelin is thrilled to finally have Lazetic on board after a move for the player failed to materialise in the January window.

The Aberdeen manager is confident his new recruit, the ninth of the summer window, will be a success, but will need time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Thelin said: “We’ve been monitoring Marko for a while and are very pleased to have secured his signature.

“He has a fantastic pedigree and, despite his young age, has played at high level in different leagues across Europe.

“We will have to be realistic in our expectations with Marko as it will take him a bit of time to get up to match sharpness and integrate into our way of working.

“His pre-season has been a little frustrating due to the uncertainty surrounding his future, but he’s shown great patience and now he’s finally arrived we’re delighted to get down to the hard work with him to get him up to speed.

“We believe he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

“He has an imposing physical presence; good technical ability and he will provide versatility and competition for places ahead of a busy season.

“We believe we can unlock some of the undoubted raw materials that he has to make him a potent threat for Aberdeen.”