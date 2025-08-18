Aberdeen transfer latest: Why Marko Lazetic has swapped AC Milan for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen transfer latest: Why Marko Lazetic has swapped AC Milan for Aberdeen

Serbia under-21 striker ready to call Pittodrie home after completing protracted move to Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic. Image: Aberdeen FC
New Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic. Image: Aberdeen FC

Marko Lazetic is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Aberdeen after completing his move to Pittodrie.

The Serbia under-21 international has left AC Milan to move to the Dons on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Dons have been on the trail of Lazetic since January, and the striker insists the club’s desire to bring him to Scotland sold him on Jimmy Thelin’s side.

Lazetic said: “It feels amazing to finally be here. It was a long process where I was waiting for things to happen, but I’m finally here, happy to be here and ready to get to work.

“The first interest was in January and I liked the project they had then, but it didn’t happen due to the other club I was at.

“But then the summer came and they called again saying they wanted to get me. I saw the desire, so I wanted to be here as soon as possible.

“We had a hard time getting the deal agreed, but I wanted to be here.

“I spoke to Nuno (de Almeida), the head of recruitment, then the manager and (director of football) Steven (Gunn), and felt the same energy about everything – I loved the way they talked about me and did the analysis on me.

“It’s a place I feel I can grow a lot.

“It’s important to be wanted at a place where you are going and be accepted from the moment you come here.”

Lazetic hungry for more European football

Lazetic, who began his career at Red Star Belgrade, moved to Italy in 2022 in a £3.5million transfer.

Since being at Milan he has had loan spells in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard, Austrian Bundesliga club Rheindorf Altach and last season back in his homeland with TSC Backa Topola.

The forward, who is awaiting his UK visa so that he can make his debut for the club, believes the Dons will give him the platform to be a success in Scotland – and on the European stage.

Marko Lazetic, right, in action for AC Milan. Image: Shutterstock.
Marko Lazetic, right, in action for AC Milan. Image: Shutterstock.

The 21 year-old told RedTV: “The Scottish league is a great league where I think I can excel.

“European football is a great opportunity as well. I played last year on loan with TSC in the Conference League and hopefully this year I can make the step up and fight for the Europa League.

“It’s a great opportunity and experience for a young player to play in that.

“I never like to talk about myself and what kind of player I am. People can see for themselves.

“But I will bring a lot of physicality and fight, and hopefully goals and trophies.

“I will try to help the team in the best way possible. My job as a striker is to score goals and try to win trophies here.

“I’m really excited. I love the fans, the intensity and the craziness about it. I can’t wait to get out and play at Pittodrie.”

Thelin delighted to finally get his man

Dons boss Thelin is thrilled to finally have Lazetic on board after a move for the player failed to materialise in the January window.

The Aberdeen manager is confident his new recruit, the ninth of the summer window, will be a success, but will need time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “We’ve been monitoring Marko for a while and are very pleased to have secured his signature.

“He has a fantastic pedigree and, despite his young age, has played at high level in different leagues across Europe.

“We will have to be realistic in our expectations with Marko as it will take him a bit of time to get up to match sharpness and integrate into our way of working.

“His pre-season has been a little frustrating due to the uncertainty surrounding his future, but he’s shown great patience and now he’s finally arrived we’re delighted to get down to the hard work with him to get him up to speed.

“We believe he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

“He has an imposing physical presence; good technical ability and he will provide versatility and competition for places ahead of a busy season.

“We believe we can unlock some of the undoubted raw materials that he has to make him a potent threat for Aberdeen.”

Conversation