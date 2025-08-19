Willie Miller: Why Aberdeen must target the Europa League every season

If Aberdeen have aspirations of being an elite club they must target qualifying for the Europa League every season.

The Dons are a two-legged play-off tie against FCSB away from reaching the league phase of the Europa League, which will include major, big hitting clubs.

Reaching the Europa League cannot only be the target this season, it must be the aspiration for every campaign going forward.

Obviously that will be tough, as there is strong competition in the Premiership for Euro spots, but Aberdeen must have ambition and aim high.

And if Aberdeen want to be competing at that level in Europe, they have to be prepared by building a squad with quality and the right numbers.

There can be no excuses as the Dons must embrace the challenge and make a mark in Europe.

Arrival of striker from AC Milan

The capture of Marko Lazetic from AC Milan brings the summer signing tally to nine by manager Jimmy Thelin.

Lazetic is only 21 years old and is yet another young addition to the squad this window.

Thelin has built a very young squad with most of the players who started in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Morton in their early twenties.

When you look at the type of signing the club is bringing in, they are players for the future.

That youthfulness is balanced by the experience of players like Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Chairman Dave Cormack and manager Thelin have talked about a long-term project.

And you can see by the age of most of the summer signings that is the case as they are players for the future.

However, they also have to deliver in the here and now, by hopefully seeing off FCSB.

Aberdeen preparing for Europa League play-off

It will be demanding but the knowledge Aberdeen will play in the league phase of Europe has been there since they won the Scottish Cup in May.

Plans should have been put in place the day after winning the cup for the season ahead.

Players must want to be tested at the highest level and should tackle the challenge of facing FCSB head on.

And fans also want to see their team compete at the top level and the Europa League offers the chance to potentially face some huge clubs.

The Aberdeen team and club have done brilliantly to get into the position where they are in the Europa League play-offs.

If the new-look Dons side can gel and take care of FCSB, it turns a wobbly start to the season into real positivity.

Euro importance of the supporters

After losing the opening two Premiership fixtures to Celtic and Hearts, many fans were wondering how long it would take the team to gel.

However, the manner Aberdeen despatched Morton so professionally was the right tonic after the first two league losses.

Irrespective of Morton being in the Championship, that Premier Sports Cup tie was a tricky test.

The atmosphere generated by the Red Army at Pittodrie against FCSB on Thursday will be very important to the Dons.

Aberdeen fans have certainly generated superb atmospheres in big games.

I don’t think there has been a better atmosphere at Pittodrie than when we beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final in 1983.

It will be a challenge to recreate that.

However, the work the club have done in fostering the Red Shed and an all-round great atmosphere at Pittodrie has been excellent in recent seasons.

That was certainly the case last season with the Red Shed generating an atmosphere.

A rocking, inspirational support at Pittodrie is important as Aberdeen will face the same in some away games in Europe this season.

Pittodrie can be the 12th man to inspire the Aberdeen players and also make it difficult for the opposition.

I’m sure the fans will be ready to make it an intimidating arena.