Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s squad for FCSB Europa League play-off tie revealed – with three signings missing

Aberdeen can make two changes to their squad for the play-off tie with FCSB up until 11pm the day before the first leg.

By Ryan Cryle
Marko Lazetic. Image: Shutterstock.
Three summer signings, including new striker Marko Lazetic, are not currently in Aberdeen’s squad for the Europa League play-off tie with Romanian champions FCSB.

Ahead of Thursday’s Pittodrie first leg, with the return set for Bucharest’s Arena Nationala next week, and following Friday’s 11pm registration deadline, the Dons’ squad has now been published on the Uefa website. 

Serbian Lazetic, 21, whose arrival from AC Milan on a four-year deal was only confirmed on Monday, is not among the 17 (the maximum) overseas players named in the Reds’ Euro squad, as he is still awaiting a work permit.

While Aberdeen can make two changes to their squad for the play-off tie with FCSB up until 11pm the day before the first leg, it remains to be seen if Lazetic will be added – as he is still awaiting a work permit, and after Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said the club would “be patient” with their new forward.

Also absent from the squad is last week’s signing Kenan Bilalovic, the left-winger, 20, brought in from Sweden’s Varnamo, as he was also waiting for his work permit.

Aberdeen have signed Varnamo winger Kenan Bilalovic. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen have signed Varnamo winger Kenan Bilalovic. Image: Shutterstock.

Left-back summer signing, Emmanuel Gyamfi, meanwhile, misses out, having been ruled out since his arrival from Schalke with a leg injury.

Long-term injury also sees Latvia captain, centre-back Kristers Tobers, miss out.

Nigerian striker Peter Ambrose – expected to depart the club before the window closes – is not among the Reds included in the squad, while it is the same story with Montenegro international centre-half Slobodan Rubezic, whose exit from the club is expected imminently.

Aberdeen and FCSB will battle for a spot in the Europa League league phase, with the losers of the play-off tie heading for the Conference League.

The Press and Journal revealed on Monday how 700 FCSB are expected to be at Pittodrie on Thursday evening, including 300 away supporters travelling from Romania.

A spokesperson for the Peluza Nord ultras group said they will be more noisy than the home Dons fans, with the Reds in for a “tough” time against their team.

Conversation