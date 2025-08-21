Aberdeen v FCSB lowdown: Form guide, key players and predicted line-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v FCSB lowdown: Form guide, key players and predicted line-ups

We assess the two teams as they go head-to-head at Pittodrie in the Europa League play-off round first leg.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi celebrates with Nicolas Milanovic and Adil Aouchiche after scoring to make it 2-0 against Morton.
From left: Adil Aouchiche, Kusini Yengi and Nicolas Milanovic are all expected to feature for Aberdeen against FCSB tonight. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen enter the European stage for the first time in the Jimmy Thelin era when they welcome FCSB to Pittodrie tonight.

A place in the group stage of the Europa League is at stake for the sides and the Dons will be hoping to make home advantage count in the first leg of the play-off round.

The Scottish Cup winners are underdogs against the Romanian league and cup double winners who reached the last 16 of the competition last season before being eliminated by Lyon.

We assess both sides ahead of the first leg at Pittodrie.

Form

Aberdeen are only three games into their season so it’s hard to judge.

The Dons have still to put points on the board in the Scottish Premiership after losing two tough opening league fixtures against Hearts and Celtic.

But Thelin’s side recorded their first win of the campaign in comfortable fashion at the weekend as goals from Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Kusini Yengi and Leighton Clarkson gave the Dons a 3-0 win at Morton in the Premier Sports Cup.

Superliga champions FCSB, meanwhile, have made a poor start to their title defence, winning just one of their opening six games in the league so far.

They are currently 13th in the table, 11 points adrift of leaders CS Universitatea Craiova.

Qualification for the group stage of the Europa League is not only expected but vital for the club’s owner, Gigi Becali.

Becali was furious at the club’s early exit from the Champions League qualifiers following a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Shkendija of North Macedonia and expects his club to progress at Aberdeen’s expense.

Key players

Sivert Heltne Nilsen is the man Dons boss Jimmy Thelin trusts more than any. When he is fit the Norwegian plays.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrates scoring Aberdeen's opener with Alexander Jensen at Morton on Saturday.
Sivert Heltne Nilsen, right, celebrates scoring Aberdeen’s opener with Alexander Jensen at Morton on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Thelin has signed him twice, made him captain at Elfsborg and handed the 33-year-old the armband at Cappielow on Saturday as skipper Graeme Shinnie was on the bench.

Dons fans continue to debate whether Nilsen and their captain Shinnie can play together in midfield but Shinnie’s versatility has ensured Nilsen remains the anchor of the midfield in front of the defence.

For the visitors, Daniel Birligea is the man charged with the task of getting the goals for FCSB and he will be the main threat to the Dons.

Birligea did not start at the weekend to ensure he was fit and available for the trip to Pittodrie.

Daniel Birligea in action for FCSB.
Daniel Birligea in action for FCSB. Image: Shutterstock.

The 24-year-old Romanian international ended his first season with FCSB as leading scorer with 17 goals in all competitions and has contributed three goals and two assists in six appearances so far in this campaign.

Dennis Politic took his place at Rapid on Sunday but was replaced at half-time by Birligea, who went on to score his side’s second goal of the game.

Becali’s post-match comments vowing never to play Politic as striker again has all but confirmed Birligea will return at Pittodrie.

Predicted line-ups

Shayden Morris is a doubt after missing training for Aberdeen on Wednesday.

As a result the Dons made a late change to their squad for the game, replacing midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson with another winger in new signing Kenan Bilalovic.

FCSB have some late calls of their own to make as they await visa clearance to include three players.

Defenders Risto Radunovic of Montenegro, South African Siyabonga Ngezana, and midfielder Baba Alhassan of Ghana have made the trip with their team-mates but the Romanian club await the green light to include them in the squad for the game.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1) – Mitov, Shinnie, Dorrington, Knoester, Jensen, Heltne Nilsen, Clarkson, Keskinen, Aouchiche, Milanovic, Yengi.

FCSB (4-2-3-1) – Tarnovanu, Pantea, M. Popescu, Ngezana, Cretu, Sut, Chiriches, Cisotti, Edjouma, Miculescu, Birligea.

 

Conversation