Aberdeen v FCSB lowdown: Form guide, key players and predicted line-ups

Aberdeen enter the European stage for the first time in the Jimmy Thelin era when they welcome FCSB to Pittodrie tonight.

A place in the group stage of the Europa League is at stake for the sides and the Dons will be hoping to make home advantage count in the first leg of the play-off round.

The Scottish Cup winners are underdogs against the Romanian league and cup double winners who reached the last 16 of the competition last season before being eliminated by Lyon.

We assess both sides ahead of the first leg at Pittodrie.

Form

Aberdeen are only three games into their season so it’s hard to judge.

The Dons have still to put points on the board in the Scottish Premiership after losing two tough opening league fixtures against Hearts and Celtic.

But Thelin’s side recorded their first win of the campaign in comfortable fashion at the weekend as goals from Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Kusini Yengi and Leighton Clarkson gave the Dons a 3-0 win at Morton in the Premier Sports Cup.

Superliga champions FCSB, meanwhile, have made a poor start to their title defence, winning just one of their opening six games in the league so far.

They are currently 13th in the table, 11 points adrift of leaders CS Universitatea Craiova.

Qualification for the group stage of the Europa League is not only expected but vital for the club’s owner, Gigi Becali.

Becali was furious at the club’s early exit from the Champions League qualifiers following a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Shkendija of North Macedonia and expects his club to progress at Aberdeen’s expense.

Key players

Sivert Heltne Nilsen is the man Dons boss Jimmy Thelin trusts more than any. When he is fit the Norwegian plays.

Thelin has signed him twice, made him captain at Elfsborg and handed the 33-year-old the armband at Cappielow on Saturday as skipper Graeme Shinnie was on the bench.

Dons fans continue to debate whether Nilsen and their captain Shinnie can play together in midfield but Shinnie’s versatility has ensured Nilsen remains the anchor of the midfield in front of the defence.

For the visitors, Daniel Birligea is the man charged with the task of getting the goals for FCSB and he will be the main threat to the Dons.

Birligea did not start at the weekend to ensure he was fit and available for the trip to Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old Romanian international ended his first season with FCSB as leading scorer with 17 goals in all competitions and has contributed three goals and two assists in six appearances so far in this campaign.

Dennis Politic took his place at Rapid on Sunday but was replaced at half-time by Birligea, who went on to score his side’s second goal of the game.

Becali’s post-match comments vowing never to play Politic as striker again has all but confirmed Birligea will return at Pittodrie.

Predicted line-ups

Shayden Morris is a doubt after missing training for Aberdeen on Wednesday.

As a result the Dons made a late change to their squad for the game, replacing midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson with another winger in new signing Kenan Bilalovic.

FCSB have some late calls of their own to make as they await visa clearance to include three players.

Defenders Risto Radunovic of Montenegro, South African Siyabonga Ngezana, and midfielder Baba Alhassan of Ghana have made the trip with their team-mates but the Romanian club await the green light to include them in the squad for the game.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1) – Mitov, Shinnie, Dorrington, Knoester, Jensen, Heltne Nilsen, Clarkson, Keskinen, Aouchiche, Milanovic, Yengi.

FCSB (4-2-3-1) – Tarnovanu, Pantea, M. Popescu, Ngezana, Cretu, Sut, Chiriches, Cisotti, Edjouma, Miculescu, Birligea.