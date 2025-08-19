‘Worst referee in the world’ to take charge of Aberdeen’s Europa League tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Worst referee in the world’ to take charge of Aberdeen’s Europa League tie

Dutch official Serdar Gozubuyuk will be the man in the middle for Thursday's tie against FCSB of Romania.

By Paul Third
Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk and Jack Hendry during Scotland's UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier in Spain in 2023. Image: SNS
The man dubbed “the worst referee in the world” will take charge of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off against FCSB of Romania on Thursday.

Dutch official Serdar Gozubuyuk will be the man in the middle when the Dons face the Romanian champions in the first leg at Pittodrie.

The official, who holds the honour of being the youngest referee of an Eredivisie match, will arrive in Scotland with an unwelcome reputation after being previously branded the “worst referee in the world”.

Former Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky made the claim after the official’s decision to award PSV Eindhoven a late penalty in a 3-3 draw with his Vitesse side in a league game in 2019.

He said: “In each game in Eredivisie I never think about the referee. Absolutely top level, Champions League level.

“Maybe the problem is his attitude towards me – maybe he doesn’t like fat people or bald people. He is like a waiter.

“Yes, he must be around the game because he is the referee. It is the players who are the most important people here.

“He thinks he is the most important. Absolutely the worst referee in the world that I have seen in my life.”

How Gozubuyuk broke Scottish hearts

The 39-year-old is no stranger to Scotland fans either having been the official who ruled out Scott McTominay’s goal for Steve Clarke’s side in their 2-0 defeat by Spain.

With the game goalless, McTominay scored with a free kick only for the goal to be disallowed after a VAR check.

The decision was relayed in the stadium in Seville as being a foul by Jack Hendry on goalkeeper Unai Simon but UEFA stated Hendry was offside.

Despite the confusion the Scottish FA opted not to ask for the audio of the match officials’ discussion.

Referee not shy to get his cards out

Gozubuyuk has a reputation for being a no-nonsense referee who will quickly get his cards out to keep order.

That has certainly been the case so far this season with the official branding 18 yellow cards and one red in his three games in charge.

Eight yellows and the red card were issued in Kairat’s 1-0 win against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg two weeks ago.

Having brandished 163 yellows and two reds in his 44 matches in charge last season it is clear Gozubuyuk is a man not to be messed with.

 

