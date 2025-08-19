‘Worst referee in the world’ to take charge of Aberdeen’s Europa League tie

The man dubbed “the worst referee in the world” will take charge of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off against FCSB of Romania on Thursday.

Dutch official Serdar Gozubuyuk will be the man in the middle when the Dons face the Romanian champions in the first leg at Pittodrie.

The official, who holds the honour of being the youngest referee of an Eredivisie match, will arrive in Scotland with an unwelcome reputation after being previously branded the “worst referee in the world”.

Former Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky made the claim after the official’s decision to award PSV Eindhoven a late penalty in a 3-3 draw with his Vitesse side in a league game in 2019.

He said: “In each game in Eredivisie I never think about the referee. Absolutely top level, Champions League level.

“Maybe the problem is his attitude towards me – maybe he doesn’t like fat people or bald people. He is like a waiter.

“Yes, he must be around the game because he is the referee. It is the players who are the most important people here.

“He thinks he is the most important. Absolutely the worst referee in the world that I have seen in my life.”

How Gozubuyuk broke Scottish hearts

The 39-year-old is no stranger to Scotland fans either having been the official who ruled out Scott McTominay’s goal for Steve Clarke’s side in their 2-0 defeat by Spain.

With the game goalless, McTominay scored with a free kick only for the goal to be disallowed after a VAR check.

The decision was relayed in the stadium in Seville as being a foul by Jack Hendry on goalkeeper Unai Simon but UEFA stated Hendry was offside.

Despite the confusion the Scottish FA opted not to ask for the audio of the match officials’ discussion.

Referee not shy to get his cards out

Gozubuyuk has a reputation for being a no-nonsense referee who will quickly get his cards out to keep order.

That has certainly been the case so far this season with the official branding 18 yellow cards and one red in his three games in charge.

Eight yellows and the red card were issued in Kairat’s 1-0 win against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg two weeks ago.

Having brandished 163 yellows and two reds in his 44 matches in charge last season it is clear Gozubuyuk is a man not to be messed with.