Aberdeen v FCSB: The big questions facing Dons boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Europa League play-off

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has some big decisions to make as he ponders his team to face FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday.

A place in the group stage of the tournament is at stake as the Dons welcome the Romanian league champions to Pittodrie for the first game of the tie – and Thelin has much to ponder.

We take a look at the tactical and personnel conundrums facing the Aberdeen manager.

Time for a formation switch?

The first call is whether to stick with a back four or a switch to the cup final defensive five which helped the Dons secure Scottish Cup glory in May.

Thelin sprang a tactical surprise at Hampden by dispersing with his 4-2-3-1 approach in favour of a 3-5-2 system against Celtic.

It paid off in style as the Dons won the cup in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

The Dons boss has switched back to a four-man backline so far this season, including the 2-0 defeat by the Hoops in the previous home match.

But could a new approach be on the cards in Thelin’s first European tie?

Above all else, the Aberdeen manager will want to ensure his side remain in the tie for next week’s second leg at the National Arena in Bucharest – but his hand will be forced by who is available.

Defensive changes for the Dons?

Thelin made changes to his team for Saturday’s 3-0 win against Morton at Cappielow in the Premier Sports Cup, but he is unlikely to go with the same starting XI against FCSB.

Gavin Molloy made his first appearance of the season at left back but captain Graeme Shinnie will likely return in a defensive role.

Alfie Dorrington and Jack Milne also played together for the second game in a row in central defence, but whether they continue will depend on whether Mats Knoester plays.

The Dutchman has missed the last two games due to a groin strain, but having returned to training this week having a player of his experience available, especially in the absence of injured defender Kristers Tobers, will be huge for Aberdeen.

Knoester’s availability also gives the Aberdeen manager the option of switching to a back five too.

Which midfield and attacking options will Thelin use?

Sivert Heltne Nilsen will occupy one of the midfield anchor roles but, assuming Shinnie plays in the left-back role, Thelin has options as partner for the Norwegian.

Leighton Clarkson and Ante Palaversa look the favoured options. Palaversa was given the nod at Cappielow.

But Clarkson came off the bench to score the third goal and that might just be enough to sway his manager’s final decision.

That leaves the left-wing slot.

Shayden Morris is in danger of missing the game after failing to train on Wednesday due to a knock.

The Dons boss has the option of swapping Morris out for new signing Kenan Bilalovic but it seems certain Topi Keskinen, who came off the bench to set up Clarkson, will return on the left wing against FCSB.

Nicolas Milanovic will occupy the right hand side with Adil Aouchiche supporting Kusini Yengi in attack.