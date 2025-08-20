Aberdeen v FCSB: The big questions facing Dons boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Europa League play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v FCSB: The big questions facing Dons boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Europa League play-off

The Dons boss has some big decisions to make when his side face the Romanian champions at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at a training session ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash at Morton. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has much to ponder ahead of the Europa League tie against FCSB. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has some big decisions to make as he ponders his team to face FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday.

A place in the group stage of the tournament is at stake as the Dons welcome the Romanian league champions to Pittodrie for the first game of the tie – and Thelin has much to ponder.

We take a look at the tactical and personnel conundrums facing the Aberdeen manager.

Time for a formation switch?

The first call is whether to stick with a back four or a switch to the cup final defensive five which helped the Dons secure Scottish Cup glory in May.

Thelin sprang a tactical surprise at Hampden by dispersing with his 4-2-3-1 approach in favour of a 3-5-2 system against Celtic.

It paid off in style as the Dons won the cup in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

The Dons boss has switched back to a four-man backline so far this season, including the 2-0 defeat by the Hoops in the previous home match.

But could a new approach be on the cards in Thelin’s first European tie?

Above all else, the Aberdeen manager will want to ensure his side remain in the tie for next week’s second leg at the National Arena in Bucharest – but his hand will be forced by who is available.

Defensive changes for the Dons?

Thelin made changes to his team for Saturday’s 3-0 win against Morton at Cappielow  in the Premier Sports Cup, but he is unlikely to go with the same starting XI against FCSB.

Gavin Molloy made his first appearance of the season at left back but captain Graeme Shinnie will likely return in a defensive role.

Mats Knoester and Graeme Shinnie could return to the starting line-up on Thursday.
Mats Knoester and Graeme Shinnie could return to the starting line-up on Thursday. Image: SNS.

Alfie Dorrington and Jack Milne also played together for the second game in a row in central defence, but whether they continue will depend on whether Mats Knoester plays.

The Dutchman has missed the last two games due to a groin strain, but having returned to training this week having a player of his experience available, especially in the absence of injured defender Kristers Tobers, will be huge for Aberdeen.

Knoester’s availability also gives the Aberdeen manager the option of switching to a back five too.

Which midfield and attacking options will Thelin use?

Sivert Heltne Nilsen will occupy one of the midfield anchor roles but, assuming Shinnie plays in the left-back role, Thelin has options as partner for the Norwegian.

Leighton Clarkson.
Could Leighton Clarkson return for the Dons against FCSB? Image: SNS.

Leighton Clarkson and Ante Palaversa look the favoured options. Palaversa was given the nod at Cappielow.

But Clarkson came off the bench to score the third goal and that might just be enough to sway his manager’s final decision.

That leaves the left-wing slot.

Shayden Morris is in danger of missing the game after failing to train on Wednesday due to a knock.

The Dons boss has the option of swapping Morris out for new signing Kenan Bilalovic but it seems certain Topi Keskinen, who came off the bench to set up Clarkson, will return on the left wing against FCSB.

Nicolas Milanovic will occupy the right hand side with Adil Aouchiche supporting Kusini Yengi in attack.

