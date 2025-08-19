WATCH: Aberdeen squad for FCSB Europa League play-off assessed – who could be OUT if two new signings added before Wednesday night deadline?

With Aberdeen’s squad for their two-legged Europa League play-off with FCSB revealed, our sports journalists Ryan Cryle and Paul Third sat down to assess it.

We discuss who is in, why certain players missed out and which changes Jimmy Thelin could make before Wednesday’s wildcard deadline.

The Dons’ squad for their tie against Romanian champions FCSB – which kicks off at Pittodrie on Thursday night – was published on the Uefa website late on Tuesday.

Only 17 non-Scots were allowed to be included under the rules, and due to the international make-up of Thelin’s Reds squad, this meant some players had to be cut for the play-off matches.

Centre-backs Kristers Tobers and Slobodan Rubezic, striker Peter Ambrose, and summer signings Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kenan Bilalovic and Marko Lazetic are all absent from the squad list.

Paul and Ryan discuss the different reasons those players are missing – including injuries, potential departures and red tape.

Our sports writers also analyse whether one or two players could be added to the squad before Wednesday night’s final 11pm deadline, and who in turn would then be likely to be removed.