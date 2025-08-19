WATCH: Aberdeen squad for FCSB Europa League play-off assessed – who could be OUT if two new signings added before Wednesday night deadline?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen squad for FCSB Europa League play-off assessed – who could be OUT if two new signings added before Wednesday night deadline?

Ryan Cryle and Paul Third sat down to assess who is in Aberdeen's squad for the FCSB tie, why certain players missed out and which changes Jimmy Thelin could make before Wednesday's wildcard deadline. 

By Ryan Cryle

With Aberdeen’s squad for their two-legged Europa League play-off with FCSB revealed, our sports journalists Ryan Cryle and Paul Third sat down to assess it.

We discuss who is in, why certain players missed out and which changes Jimmy Thelin could make before Wednesday’s wildcard deadline.

The Dons’ squad for their tie against Romanian champions FCSB – which kicks off at Pittodrie on Thursday night – was published on the Uefa website late on Tuesday.

Only 17 non-Scots were allowed to be included under the rules, and due to the international make-up of Thelin’s Reds squad, this meant some players had to be cut for the play-off matches.

Centre-backs Kristers Tobers and Slobodan Rubezic, striker Peter Ambrose, and summer signings Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kenan Bilalovic and Marko Lazetic are all absent from the squad list. 

Paul and Ryan discuss the different reasons those players are missing – including injuries, potential departures and red tape.

Our sports writers also analyse whether one or two players could be added to the squad before Wednesday night’s final 11pm deadline, and who in turn would then be likely to be removed.

