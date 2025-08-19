Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals signing strategy for future transfer windows

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists his long-term transfer strategy is to balance the signing of “potential” players with experienced campaigners.

Thelin has worked alongside head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida to strengthen the squad in preparation for the demands of European league action and domestic commitments.

Nine signings have been secured so far during the summer transfer window.

The oldest of the summer additions is Australian international striker Kusini Yengi at 26-years-old.

Yengi is one of seven permanent signings alongside Marko Lazetic (21), Nicolas Milanovic (23), Emmanuel Gyamfi (21), Kjartan Már Kjartansson (19), Kenan Bilalović (20) and Nick Suman (25).

Also secured on loan are Sunderland attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche (23) and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington (20).

Aberdeen have the option to buy former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aouchiche, understood to be for a club record £1.5million fee.

Five summer signings wait for debut

Five of the nine summer signings have yet to play competitively for the Dons.

Left-back Gyamfi has been sidelined by injury since pre-season and is scheduled to return to action next month.

Highly rated Icelandic teenage midfielder Kjartansson and keeper Suman have been unused substitutes.

Striker Lazetic and Bilalovic have also yet to feature having only recently signed.

Lazetic completed a move from Italian giants AC Milan on a four-year deal on Monday and Bilalovic recently arrived from Swedish top-flight Varnamo on Friday.

Serbian under-21 international Lazetic and Swedish winger Bilalovic are not currently in Aberdeen’s squad for the Europa League play-off with FCSB.

Aberdeen face Romanian champions FCSB in the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday and the registration deadline for players closed at 11pm on Friday.

Lazetic not in play-off squad…yet

Lazetic and Bilalovic are not in the 17 overseas players named in Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off squad as both are still awaiting a work permit.

However, there is still scope to add two ‘wildcard’ players to the squad before 11pm on Wednesday – but two from the current 17 would have to be taken out by Thelin.

Thelin insists his signing strategy is to secure a balance of players who can deliver now – and young talent who can develop and help deliver success in the future.

He explained: “It’s always this balance, building a strong core along with young, potential players.

“Those young players who need the time to improve themselves on the pitch.

“They still make mistakes, but the core in the team is strong enough to have the performance and get the results anyway.

“That is the environment that these signings need.

“In the the recruitment we are working on direct performance or impact players.

“So it’s always two tracks.

“You have the squad you have now.

“Sometimes you need players who can perform directly and sometimes you need to invest in the long term also.

“So we always keep this balance to create this value of a squad and continue performing, to reach our targets for every season.

“But also to think about the long term so we can be strong in the future also”

FCSB set up the clash with Aberdeen by overcoming Kosovan side Drita 6-3 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

Thelin’s dossier on Romanian’s FCSB

Thelin’s assistant first-team coach Christer Persson was in attendance at the second leg in Pristina, Kosovo on Thursday night to watch FCSB win 3-1 away at Drita.

Defending Romanian champions FCSB are struggling domestically.

They have taken only five points from the opening six league fixtures.

Their domestic woes continued at the weekend when blowing a 2-0 lead in the derby clash at Rapid Bucharest.

FCSB were leading 2-0 late on but conceded in the 83rd and 92nd minute.

Persson has delivered a dossier on FCSB and the Reds are ready.

Thelin said: “We have an analysis of the FCSB team.

“Christer was there to watch them so we have a clear picture of what we are going to be facing.

“They have strengths… but also weaknesses.”