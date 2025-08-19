Aberdeen’s former £2million striker joins new club in New Zealand

Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has embarked on a new challenge after joining Auckland FC in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old has joined the Black Knights from English League One side Barnsley, where he scored seven goals and registered six assists across 60 games.

Cosgrove, who scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for the Dons before joining Birmingham City in a £2million deal in 2021, is relishing his new challenge in New Zealand.

He told the Auckland FC website: “I spent a lot of time researching the club before I made the move, and the more I heard, the more I wanted to join.

“What the club has achieved, the way the city has got behind the team, I was eager to be a part of it.

“I’ve had a couple of training sessions now and spent some time with the team.

“The culture and togetherness are outstanding. Being from overseas, I’m still adjusting, but everyone has been so supportive and friendly.”

Cosgrove adds firepower to A League winners

Auckland finished first in the A League last season to progress to the finals where they were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Melbourne Victory.

Cosgrove joins the Auckland squad for Saturday’s Australia Cup semi-final against Sydney.

The Black Knights will then play a friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers next week.

Auckland head coach Steve Corica is delighted to have the experienced Englishman on board.

He said: “Sam is going to be a great acquisition and will provide firepower to the front line. He’s a proven goal-scorer and we’re pleased to have secured his signature.

“He is a big, physical striker who I think will be well-suited to the league. He’s also got a great deal of experience. We’re looking forward to having him as part of the group.

“We’re an ambitious group keen to improve on last year’s performance, so right now, we’re focused on building a squad to do that.

“That requires depth in every position and a team that fights for the right to play each week.”