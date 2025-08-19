Aberdeen’s former £2million striker joins new club in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s former £2million striker joins new club in New Zealand

Sam Cosgrove has joined A League side Auckland FC.

By Paul Third
Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has embarked on a new challenge after joining Auckland FC in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old has joined the Black Knights from English League One side Barnsley, where he scored seven goals and registered six assists across 60 games.

Cosgrove, who scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for the Dons before joining Birmingham City in a £2million deal in 2021, is relishing his new challenge in New Zealand.

He told the Auckland FC website: “I spent a lot of time researching the club before I made the move, and the more I heard, the more I wanted to join.

“What the club has achieved, the way the city has got behind the team, I was eager to be a part of it.

“I’ve had a couple of training sessions now and spent some time with the team.

“The culture and togetherness are outstanding. Being from overseas, I’m still adjusting, but everyone has been so supportive and friendly.”

Cosgrove adds firepower to A League winners

Auckland finished first in the A League last season to progress to the finals where they were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Melbourne Victory.

Cosgrove joins the Auckland squad for Saturday’s Australia Cup semi-final against Sydney.

The Black Knights will then play a friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers next week.

Auckland head coach Steve Corica is delighted to have the experienced Englishman on board.

He said: “Sam is going to be a great acquisition and will provide firepower to the front line. He’s a proven goal-scorer and we’re pleased to have secured his signature.

“He is a big, physical striker who I think will be well-suited to the league. He’s also got a great deal of experience. We’re looking forward to having him as part of the group.

“We’re an ambitious group keen to improve on last year’s performance, so right now, we’re focused on building a squad to do that.

“That requires depth in every position and a team that fights for the right to play each week.”

Conversation