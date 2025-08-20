Sean Wallace: How unleashing potential of three players is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: How unleashing potential of three players is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan

If Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin can make three players realise their early career potential the sky could be the limit for the Scottish Cup winners.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s bid for success can be turbo-charged if boss Jimmy Thelin can engineer a way to get three players to realise their early career potential.

During his time at former club Elfsborg in the Swedish top flight Thelin was renowned for developing and getting the most out of young, promising players.

That ability is now fundamental in Aberdeen’s player trading model where the club secure young signings with potential.

Summer signings like teenage Icelandic teenage midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson and Swedish winger Kenan Bilalović, 20, fit into that model.

New Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic.
New Aberdeen striker Marko Lazetic. Image: Aberdeen FC

However, there are three players at Pittodrie that showed sensational early promise in their careers that they have as of yet failed to maximise – Adil Aouchiche, Ante Palaversa and recent addition Marko Lazetic.

All three were so highly rated as teenagers they were snapped up by European giants.

If Thelin can somehow get Aouchiche, Palaversa and Lazetic to realise their early potential Aberdeen could reach new levels in Europe and domestically.

Former AC Milan striker Lazetic

Recent signing Lazetic was so highly rated whilst at Red Star Belgrade Italian giants AC Milan splashed out €4m (£3.45m) to sign him as an 18-year-old.

In his three years at AC Milan the striker made only two appearances, as he was sent out on loan to three different European clubs.

However, the potential was clearly there for the seven-time European champions to splash multi-millions on a teenager.

Marko Lazetic.
Marko Lazetic. Image: Shutterstock.

If Thelin can somehow tap into that potential Lazetic can go on to make a major impact at Pittodrie having signed a four-year contract with the Dons.

Likewise on-loan Sunderland attacking midfielder Aouchiche was one of the hottest teenage talents in European football when at Paris Saint-Germain.

Aouchiche remains the youngest ever goal-scorer in a competitive match for the current Champions League holders.

Paris Saint-Germain’s youngest scorer

In 2019 he was wanted by Euro giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen also pushing to sign the midfielder.

At the 2019 under-17 European championships Aouchiche was the tournament’s top scorer with a sensational nine goals in five matches.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche and Greenock Morton's Cammy Ballantyne in action during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match.
Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche (R) and Greenock Morton’s Cammy Ballantyne in action during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match. Image: SNS

Aouchiche currently holds the  record for most goals scored at a Uefa national tournament with three time Ballon d’Or winner Michel Platini, set at Euro 1984.

That was no one-off because at the under-17 World Cup, also in 2o19, the midfielder pitched in with seven assists and a goal.

He received the Silver Ball as the second-best player in the under-17 World Cup,

Aouchiche was tipped as a future French senior international and compared to former Ballon d’Or winner Zinedine Zidane.

Ultimately he would leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of regular football, signing for Saint-Étienne where he racked up almost 70 appearances in the French top flight.

Rarely does a career run smoothly and the French under-20 international spent last season on loan from Sunderland at Portsmouth in the Championship.

Aberdeen offers an opportunity for redemption, for Aouchiche to reignite a career that promised so much as a teenager.

Aouchiche is still only 23-years-old so there is time.

Signed for £7m by Pep Guardiola

And if the midfielder can find a fraction of his early form Aberdeen’s option to buy for  £1.5m would seem a bargain.

Another Dons star once rated as one of the top in Europe as a teen has been at Pittodrie for a year.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa was signed for £7m by Manchester City by boss Pep Guardiola when only 18-years-old.

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa in action the 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa in action the 4-1 Premiership win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Palaversa was a key player for the Dons last season but there is the sense that is only the tip of the iceberg with the midfielder.

Aberdeen have a spine through the heart of the team of a holding midfielder who played for Manchester City, a No.10 for Paris Saint-Germain and a striker for AC Milan.

If Thelin can get them realising their potential they can be the key to success.

