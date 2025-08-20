Sean Wallace: How unleashing potential of three players is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plan

Aberdeen’s bid for success can be turbo-charged if boss Jimmy Thelin can engineer a way to get three players to realise their early career potential.

During his time at former club Elfsborg in the Swedish top flight Thelin was renowned for developing and getting the most out of young, promising players.

That ability is now fundamental in Aberdeen’s player trading model where the club secure young signings with potential.

Summer signings like teenage Icelandic teenage midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson and Swedish winger Kenan Bilalović, 20, fit into that model.

However, there are three players at Pittodrie that showed sensational early promise in their careers that they have as of yet failed to maximise – Adil Aouchiche, Ante Palaversa and recent addition Marko Lazetic.

All three were so highly rated as teenagers they were snapped up by European giants.

If Thelin can somehow get Aouchiche, Palaversa and Lazetic to realise their early potential Aberdeen could reach new levels in Europe and domestically.

Former AC Milan striker Lazetic

Recent signing Lazetic was so highly rated whilst at Red Star Belgrade Italian giants AC Milan splashed out €4m (£3.45m) to sign him as an 18-year-old.

In his three years at AC Milan the striker made only two appearances, as he was sent out on loan to three different European clubs.

However, the potential was clearly there for the seven-time European champions to splash multi-millions on a teenager.

If Thelin can somehow tap into that potential Lazetic can go on to make a major impact at Pittodrie having signed a four-year contract with the Dons.

Likewise on-loan Sunderland attacking midfielder Aouchiche was one of the hottest teenage talents in European football when at Paris Saint-Germain.

Aouchiche remains the youngest ever goal-scorer in a competitive match for the current Champions League holders.

Paris Saint-Germain’s youngest scorer

In 2019 he was wanted by Euro giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen also pushing to sign the midfielder.

At the 2019 under-17 European championships Aouchiche was the tournament’s top scorer with a sensational nine goals in five matches.

Aouchiche currently holds the record for most goals scored at a Uefa national tournament with three time Ballon d’Or winner Michel Platini, set at Euro 1984.

That was no one-off because at the under-17 World Cup, also in 2o19, the midfielder pitched in with seven assists and a goal.

He received the Silver Ball as the second-best player in the under-17 World Cup,

Aouchiche was tipped as a future French senior international and compared to former Ballon d’Or winner Zinedine Zidane.

Ultimately he would leave Paris Saint-Germain in search of regular football, signing for Saint-Étienne where he racked up almost 70 appearances in the French top flight.

Rarely does a career run smoothly and the French under-20 international spent last season on loan from Sunderland at Portsmouth in the Championship.

Aberdeen offers an opportunity for redemption, for Aouchiche to reignite a career that promised so much as a teenager.

Aouchiche is still only 23-years-old so there is time.

Signed for £7m by Pep Guardiola

And if the midfielder can find a fraction of his early form Aberdeen’s option to buy for £1.5m would seem a bargain.

Another Dons star once rated as one of the top in Europe as a teen has been at Pittodrie for a year.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa was signed for £7m by Manchester City by boss Pep Guardiola when only 18-years-old.

Palaversa was a key player for the Dons last season but there is the sense that is only the tip of the iceberg with the midfielder.

Aberdeen have a spine through the heart of the team of a holding midfielder who played for Manchester City, a No.10 for Paris Saint-Germain and a striker for AC Milan.

If Thelin can get them realising their potential they can be the key to success.