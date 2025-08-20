Visa delay could leave FCSB without three players for Europa League tie at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visa delay could leave FCSB without three players for Europa League tie at Aberdeen

Romanian champions fear they could be forced to travel without three players to the Granite City.

By Paul Third
Risto Radunovic is one off three FSCB players waiting on a visa ahead of the Europa League play-off at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
FCSB face a nervous wait to secure visas for three of their players ahead of their Europa League play-off first leg in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Defenders Risto Radunovic of Montenegro and South African Siyabonga Ngezana, and midfielder Baba Alhassan  of Ghana, have not yet secured their visas to make the trip to Pittodrie for the first leg against Jimmy Thelin’s side.

FCSB president Mihai Stoica hopes the issue can be resolved so that the trio can make the trip to the Granite City in time for the game.

He told Prima Sport: “We still don’t have visas for non-EU players.

“We couldn’t apply for a visa, we didn’t know if we weren’t playing in Scotland – Ngezana, Radunovic and Baba Alhassan.

“But there’s still one day, we can solve it by tomorrow.

“We couldn’t apply in advance, there was no reason. It’s not a problem for us, we pay for each visa, £16 each.

“There is a danger that the three of them will do what Tom Hanks did in the movie The Terminal.

“I hope that doesn’t happen.

“We found people from the Romanian embassy in London and the consulate in Edinburgh eager to help us.

“The problem is that it doesn’t depend on them. We have nothing to do. We paid the emergency fees, we did our job.”

