Visa delay could leave FCSB without three players for Europa League tie at Aberdeen

FCSB face a nervous wait to secure visas for three of their players ahead of their Europa League play-off first leg in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Defenders Risto Radunovic of Montenegro and South African Siyabonga Ngezana, and midfielder Baba Alhassan of Ghana, have not yet secured their visas to make the trip to Pittodrie for the first leg against Jimmy Thelin’s side.

FCSB president Mihai Stoica hopes the issue can be resolved so that the trio can make the trip to the Granite City in time for the game.

He told Prima Sport: “We still don’t have visas for non-EU players.

“We couldn’t apply for a visa, we didn’t know if we weren’t playing in Scotland – Ngezana, Radunovic and Baba Alhassan.

“But there’s still one day, we can solve it by tomorrow.

“We couldn’t apply in advance, there was no reason. It’s not a problem for us, we pay for each visa, £16 each.

“There is a danger that the three of them will do what Tom Hanks did in the movie The Terminal.

“I hope that doesn’t happen.

“We found people from the Romanian embassy in London and the consulate in Edinburgh eager to help us.

“The problem is that it doesn’t depend on them. We have nothing to do. We paid the emergency fees, we did our job.”