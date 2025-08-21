Joe Harper: Aberdeen can learn from Rangers’ failure on return to Europe

Aberdeen have been given a blueprint of what not to do as they bid to secure their place in the group stage of the Europa League against FCSB tonight.

When you are playing a European tie, you have to demonstrate ability, aggression, teamwork and make no mistakes.

All four of those qualities were absent from Rangers’ horrendous showing against Club Brugge on Tuesday as Russell Martin’s side shipped three goals at home in the first 20 minutes of their Champions League qualifier.

The Gers pulled a goal back in the second half, but the damage had already been done and, for me, the second leg next week will be a formality for the Belgians.

That’s the scenario the Dons must avoid when they face the Romanian league champions in their play-off first leg at Pittodrie tonight.

Dons are still a work in progress

There’s almost £1 million of a difference between qualifying for this competition and the Conference League so I’ve no doubt chairman Dave Cormack and the manager will have agreed a tidy bonus for the squad if they can get past FCSB.

The stage is set for a great night at Pittodrie as Jimmy Thelin leads his side into European competition for the first time as Dons boss – and I’m excited if a little apprehensive about the game.

Saturday’s 3-0 win at Morton in the Premier Sports Cup was a step in the right direction for the team but let’s not kid ourselves – the Dons are getting there but there is still some work to be done.

The manager has a fit group of players, but the understanding isn’t quite there yet.

That will come in time, but the team is going to have to put a shift in to compensate for the areas which are still a work in progress tonight.

Pittodrie will be packed, the fans will be right behind the team, and the players need to hit the heights of their remarkable start to last season and approach this game like it was the Scottish Cup final.

FCSB are vulnerable

Hampden of course was where Thelin famously changed the script and caught Celtic unaware as he guided his team to cup glory in May.

But I’ll be surprised to see him try that tactic again tonight.

We know this much about the manager – he’s a man of principle who will try to stick rigidly to his ideology whenever he can.

I’m curious to see how he will approach his first European game as the Aberdeen manager, but my gut instinct tells me it’s the 4-2-3-1 approach he has put so much stock in that we’ll see.

I haven’t forgotten what happened two years ago when the Dons did brilliantly to get a 2-2 draw at BK Hacken at this stage before slipping up at Pittodrie in the second leg.

There are players still in the squad who should remember that painful night and use it to ensure they head to Bucharest next week with something at stake.

FCSB are no mugs as they showed by reaching the last 16 of this tournament last season but they’ve not started the season well domestically and are the team feeling the pressure for this tie.

They’re not invincible either, as Rangers showed by putting four past them in the group stage in the last campaign.

Aberdeen will get chances tonight and it’s vital they take them.

Aberdeen transfer merry-go-round will continue

There have been two new arrivals in the last week in Kenan Bilalovic and Marko Lazetic at Pittodrie but with less than two weeks to go before the summer transfer window closes, I’m expecting more wheeling and dealing by the Dons.

Slobodan Rubezic is heading for the exit door, and I expect Peter Ambrose will join him as neither player has been anywhere near the first team this season.

Rubezic is set for a new challenge in Poland while Ambrose has struggled for game time in his year in Scotland.

There have been nine arrivals at the club so far but I’m still looking for a couple more.

A penalty box striker who can get on the end of the chances being created remains the priority for me while a box-to-box midfielder who can support the attacking players wouldn’t go amiss either.

I look through Jimmy Thelin’s squad and they seem to be the two types of players missing from the squad.

I’m hoping it is a case of the club waiting to see which European competition they will be competing in first before dipping back into the market.

But here’s hoping we see those two positions filled before the September 1 deadline.

Cappielow return was special

My return to my old stomping ground at Cappielow for the Dons’ Premier Sports Cup tie on Saturday was an enjoyable affair.

It was great to catch up with some old faces in Billy Osborne, Andy Ritchie and, of course, John McMaster.

I also had the added bonus of watching the Dons come away with a win, so it turned out to be a perfect day out in the end.

Here’s hoping it was the first step on a journey which leads back to Hampden again this season.