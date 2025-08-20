🔴LIVE: Key updates from Aberdeen and FCSB press conferences ahead of Europa League play-off opener

Aberdeen and rivals FCSB will both hold press conferences on Wednesday in anticipation of Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg in the Granite City.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, and an as-yet-unconfirmed first-team player, are set to face the media at Cormack Park this lunchtime (1.45pm).

FCSB boss Elias Charalambous and player Mihai Popsecu – formerly of Hearts – will then be in front of the press at Pittodrie, the venue for tomorrow night’s clash, at 6pm.

The big talking point at Aberdeen press is likely to be whether new signings Kenan Bilalovic and Marko Lazetic will be added to the Thelin’s Euro play-off squad ahead of Wednesday night’s 11pm deadline.

FCSB, meanwhile, were still waiting for VISAs for players from South Africa, Ghana and Montenegro in their squad – and we will likely, by this evening, have confirmation if they are available to feature v the Reds.

FCSB train on Pittodrie pitch

’50/50′ tie with Aberdeen, FCSB boss thinks

6.15pm: Charalambous says he expects the Europa League play-off tie between Aberdeen and FCSB to be a close-run affair, rating his side’s chances as “50/50”.

On his pre-match analysis of Jimmy Thelin’s Dons, he said: “The last two games we are getting back our form and playing the way we want

“This is different from a league game and Aberdeen is an historic club.

“We expect a tough game and will have to be very disciplined and organised.

“We have analysed the team, it is compact and organised, and (they) play more in transition.

“We analysed the game with Celtic and Hearts.

“We saw the pitch is really fantastic and hopefully it will be a good game.”

FCSB non-EU trio ARE here, but can’t train and might not play v Aberdeen due to VISA wrangle

6.10pm: FCSB manager Elias Charalambous is now in the room. He reveals, while Ngezana, Radunovic and Baba Alhassan HAVE made it out of Aberdeen Airport to join up with their team-mates, they are yet to receive their VISAs.

So they can’t train at Pittodrie tonight, and it remains to be seen if they can actually feature tomorrow for his team.

Elias Charalambous said: “The boys are in the hotel.

“The club tried our best from the moment we qualified (to play Aberdeen) as we couldn’t do anything before.

“They are with us, but cannot train with us as papers not ready.

“If papers are ready tomorrow it will be fine as it is not a big deal to miss one training session.

“We have a huge squad and many players – whatever is the situation we have to find the correct solutions.

“I’m not worried, as if those cannot play, we have solutions.”

No ‘big gap’ between Aberdeen and FCSB – Popescu

6.03pm: As I thought, the FCSB defender has not come into the press conference to make bolshy claims about what his team will do to Aberdeen.

Popescu is quite complimentary about Scottish football, while outlining what he thinks are the differences between our game and the style in Romania.

He said: “I don’t think there is a big gap. The quality and teams are similar

“They are more aggressive, but the players in Romania play more quickly than in Scotland.

“Aberdeen will come with everything because the same as us they have the objective of going into the Europa League.

“There are no favourites as we have more experience in games in Europea.

“Aberdeen are a good team and history of European competition.

“They will give everything they can.”

Popescu remembers Pittodrie well

6.02pm: FCSB centre-half Mihai Popescu is first in, and having played for St Mirren at Pittodrie previously, as well as having a spell at Hearts, he says he remembers the atmosphere created by the Red Army well.

He said: “It was intense, we drew 2-2 with St Mirren.

“Everything was good in my time playing in Scotland.

“I played for three teams here in Scotland and everywhere I met good people, good dressing rooms and good coaches.

“I took a lot of things from it.”

Popescu added: “I know the stadium will be full and the fans will come to support the team.

“We like to play in this type of atmosphere and will show them next week what it is like to play in Bucharest.

“We will be ready for everything.”

Look at this press room

5.51pm: I think this is the busiest Pittodrie press room I’ve ever been in… 11 members of the Romanian media are here (and outnumber the Scottish media!)

FCSB trio make it?

5.45pm: Told FCSB’s non-EU Ngezana, Radunovic and Baba Alhassan have made it out of Aberdeen Airport to join up with their team-mates.

FCSB have been feeling confident…

4.35pm: Under 1.5 hours until the FCSB press conference, and will be interesting to see what tone the Dons’ rivals strike with the Scottish media.

There had been quite a few, er, confident proclamations which have bled over from Romania before FCSB’s third qualifying round tie with Kosovo’s Drita and afterwards…

However, recent quotes from FCSB about Aberdeen have been softer.

While the club’s outspoke owner Gigi Becali has continued to cut a supremely confident figure, midfielder Tanase (picture below) said at the weekend (following a collapse v Rapid Bucharest): “Aberdeen is not an easy team, but we have demonstrated many times that we can fight with teams in Europe. This match gives us confidence that we will grow.”

FCSB boss Charalambous was similarly diplomatic, saying: “We will have a very difficult match in the Europa League play-off. We have to recover and we will try to qualify.”

What we know about FCSB

4.24pm: The Press and Journal recently spoke to Sergiu Alexandru, of Romanian sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, for a profile on Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off opponents FCSB.

On FCSB’s tactics and key men, Sergiu said: “FCSB are playing a 4-2-3-1 tactic, with two defensive midfielders – one is (Vlad) Chiriches, who played at Tottenham. The other one is (Adrian) Sut, he was one of the best players last season.

“The team like to press, to not let the opponent play with the ball from the defenders. They like to recover it fast.

“FCSB doesn’t like when teams don’t give them space in the offence. Although FCSB has good players that can take one player out by dribbling or something like that, they like to have spaces to play fast football.

“They don’t like when the (opposition) defenders are in a crowded area in front of the goalkeeping area.”

On key players, he added: “Florin Tanase, the number 10 (for FCSB). It depends, but mostly he plays as a left winger. But he can also play as a centre midfielder, offensive midfielder, behind the striker.

“He has good technique, he has good shooting.

“If he’s in form, I would say also Denis Alibec, the main striker. It depends on how well he will get in the best shape, as he still has some recovery (to do).

“If I have to mention another player, I would say the left-back, Risto Radunovic – he’s a very good player and he possesses a good level of pace.

“He was very good last season, helping the team.”

Will FCSB trio end up stuck at Aberdeen Airport?

Going into visitors FCSB’s 6pm press conference at Pittodrie (before they do their customary walk-round/training session on the pitch), the big question is whether three of their squad have been let into the country.

Defenders Risto Radunovic of Montenegro and South African Siyabonga Ngezana, and midfielder Baba Alhassan of Ghana, had not secured travel VISAs for entry into the UK ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg, meaning they would not be able to access the country at Aberdeen Airport.

It is understood they did, however, travel with their FCSB team-mates.

In case you missed it, FCSB president Mihai Stoica earlier told Romanian media: “We still don’t have visas for non-EU players.

“We couldn’t apply for a visa, we didn’t know if we weren’t playing in Scotland – Ngezana, Radunovic and Baba Alhassan.

“But there’s still one day, we can solve it by tomorrow.

“We couldn’t apply in advance, there was no reason. It’s not a problem for us, we pay for each visa, £16 each.

“There is a danger that the three of them will do what Tom Hanks did in the movie The Terminal.

“I hope that doesn’t happen.

“We found people from the Romanian embassy in London and the consulate in Edinburgh eager to help us.

“The problem is that it doesn’t depend on them. We have nothing to do. We paid the emergency fees, we did our job.”

The status of the trio and whether they will be able to play any part in Thursday’s match is likely to be the first question put to FCSB boss Elias Charalambous.

Marko Lazetic needs ‘some weeks’ before Aberdeen bow

3.35pm: Thought it was worth fleshing out Aberdeen boss Thelin’s comments on Lazetic a bit more…

The Reds gaffer said the Serbian striker “needs some weeks” (then said: “one or two weeks”) before he will be in contention to play.

Does this mean waiting for a debut until the post-international break Premiership match at home to promoted Livingston on Saturday, September 13?

Asked if he can play Bilalovic and Lazetic now if he wishes (i.e. they have work permit clearance), Thelin said: “I can.

“But also, I think Lazetic maybe needs some weeks to get fully ready.

“We don’t want to do anything too early.

“He’s just arrived and he maybe needs some more training with the team before he’s ready to compete, and so he won’t get any problems in the future.

“He looks good, but we need to wait maybe one or two weeks.”

Thelin thinks Aberdeen are getting better in early games of season

1.51pm: The final thing worth noting from Jimmy Thelin’s pre-match press conference, ahead of playing the Romanian champions, FCSB, is his insistence the Dons have been improving game to game at the start of the new season.

Saturday’s 3-0 Premier Sports Cup victory at Championship Morton, followed Premiership defeats to Hearts and then Celtic, to kick off the campaign.

Thelin said: “You have always every season a new team – core players who are still here. People grow inside the team, take other positions. Some players leave. Some come in.

“Hopefully you always go in the right direction – where you get better and better.

“The signs we are seeing after every game is we’re getting better, and we’re not disconnected so much between attacking and defending.

“You can’t disconnect these parts of the game to play how we want to play.

“I think you can see the team is growing in that direction.”

Dons boss Thelin on FCSB

1.49pm: Thelin moves on to talking about Aberdeen’s fellow Europa League hopefuls FCSB.

He says the Dons staff have watched them closely – “We’re looking forward to it a lot.”

“Always you have to focus on your own performance and own game plan.

“Of course, we’re aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

“They have some good ideas in their team and also weaknesses, so we have to be clear in how we attack them.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting two games.

“They have some experience there. Some players with good qualities and a good coach.

“It’s like a cup game – we have to be focused – and we know the only way to get through is to win this round.”

Whoever loses the play-off tie over the next couple of weeks has the comfort of dropping into the Conference League league phase.

But Thelin doesn’t think this means there’s less pressure on the Dons against FCSB.

He said: “I don’t think so. You always want to compete at the best level you can be and that Europa League. That’s our target.

“We don’t think about safety nets.”

Mats Knoester, Marko Lazetic update

1.46pm: As expected, centre-back Mats Knoester is back in contention, having “trained yesterday and today”.

It looks very UNlikely, however, Marko Lazetic will be added to the squad for the FCSB play-off tie – with Thelin reemphasising he is quite far behind his new Dons team-mates fitness-wise. “Needs some more training with the team before he is ready to compete”, says Thelin.

Also implied the Serbian is not yet in full training with the Reds.

Worth stating both Lazetic and Bilalovic now have their work permits.

Kenan Bilalovic for Shayden Morris squad swap possibility in Thelin’s team news

1.46pm: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin begins his press conference by confirming right winger Shayden Morris missed training on Wednesday with “a knock on the leg”.

He doesn’t commit to swapping new wideman Kenan Bilalovic (or anyone else) into his Europa League play-off squad for Morris – “We have this (wildcard) window. Maybe we use that, maybe we don’t. Let’s see,” he says.

Thelin added the Dons “have to bear in mind there are two games (which the squad covers)” and they need to “balance the squad” for BOTH legs – including next week’s return in Bucharest.

But if there’s a likely candidate to drop out of the current squad, it’s Morris.

Knoester takes part in Aberdeen training

12.55pm: Potential good news for Aberdeen supporters emerging in the SNS pictures from Dons training today.

Injury doubt Mats Knoester was involved in the session (or the warm-up at least), so could well be fit for Thursday.

Kenan Bilalovic was also there, but no pics of fellow new boy Marko Lazetic so far…

Back-three might be right to take on FCSB

12.20pm: If centre-back Knoester IS available, you could argue it makes a switch to three/five-at-the-back for Aberdeen more likely.

Are FCSB strong enough for Thelin to be tempted to abandon his 4-2-3-1 to use the system which helped the Dons beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup final in May?

Perhaps Thelin would have re-used the formation in the 2-0 loss to the Hoops two weekends ago… if Knoester hadn’t missed out with his groin problem.

My colleague Paul Third, writing about the decisions facing Dons manager Thelin for Thursday’s clash, rightly says “he will want to ensure his side remain in the tie for next week’s second leg at the National Arena in Bucharest”.

But is the back-three/five a way to better ensure this?

In addition to the potentially pivotal defensive calls, there are also crucial personnel rulings for Thelin to make in midfield. Among five or six options, who will get the nod in the middle of the park?

Read Paul’s piece HERE.

Is defensive mainstay Knoester fit for first leg?

12.05pm: Aberdeen’s first-choice left-sided centre-back Mats Knoester has missed the last two games – the Premiership loss to Celtic and League Cup win at Morton -due to a groin issue.

Reds gaffer Thelin said last Friday he hoped the Dutchman would be fit to face FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg, and he is in the squad.

Barring any surprise issues, Knoester’s status will be the main point of interest in Thelin’s team news update at Cormack Park today.

Dons on the telly

11.59am: In case you aren’t going to Pittodrie’s near-sell-out on Thursday night, Aberdeen v FCSB is being shown live on television by BBC Scotland, it was announced this morning.

Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off squad – will there be changes?

11.54am: Let’s start with Aberdeen’s press conference, given it’s up first at lunchtime, and what I reckon is the big question – will new winger Kenan Bilalovic, signed last week, or striker Marko Lazetic, confirmed on Monday, be added to the Europa League play-off squad before tonight’s 11pm deadline?

The Dons can make up to TWO late changes to their squad.

However, they were (last we heard at least) still waiting on work permits for both new additions, while, with forward Lazetic, boss Jimmy Thelin has already hinted at being “patient” with the arrival from AC Milan.

Bilalovic, whose former club, Swedish top-flight Varnamo, are well into their season, so he should be match-fit, and looks the more likely of the two to be added to the Aberdeen squad for the FCSB games.

But, with a limit of 17 overseas players, one current member of the play-off squad would have to drop out? Who would be axed?

Myself and Paul Third discussed ALL of this on camera earlier in the week:

