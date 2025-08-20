Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Kevin Nisbet update ahead of Europa League play-off clash

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has not ruled out a summer transfer deadline busting swoop for Scottish Cup hero Kevin Nisbet.

Thelin has secured nine signings in the summer window ahead of the Europa League play-off against FCSB, with the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

However, he refused to close the door on bringing Nisbet back to Pittodrie before the window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

Scotland international Nisbet netted 14 goals for the Dons while on loan from English Championship side Millwall last season.

The 28-year-old, who has a year left on his contract, was not in the squad at the weekend for Millwall’s 3-0 home loss to Middlesbrough.

Thelin has signed two strikers during the transfer window – Australian international Kusini Yengi and Marko Lazetic who arrived from Italian giants AC Milan this week.

Thelin on Nisbet return question

Lazetic’s work permit has been secured but Thelin admits the Serbian under-21 international still needs a “couple of weeks” before he is ready to play.

Aberdeen lost three strikers at the end of last season – Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh and Pape Gueye.

Asked if there is any possibility Nisbet could be revisited, Thelin did not shoot down the prospect, and said: “The window is the window.”

Thelin did not meet the UEFA homegrown player quota for the Europa League play-offs.

That quota is four players trained by the Dons youth system and another four that has come through a Scottish club academy.

Competition to sign Scottish players

As a result he was unable to name the full 25-player quota for the play-offs.

He admits signing Scottish players has been problematic due to fierce competition for targets.

On Scottish players, Thelin said: “The competition has been quite strong with some players we have looked at and had talks with.

“Let’s see how the future looks.

“I think we will see in the next coming years some more coming up from our academy and more recruitment of some young Scottish players to build a strong core.

“But it has to the the right ones and the right timing to get the game time they need.”

Thelin will go with a 20-man squad for the play-offs with 17 overseas players, the maximum allowed, and three Scots.

Some experienced players have had to miss out.

He said: “The reasons we are doing it is quite clear for us but as a player you always want to be involved.

“We have to be clear with the reason why and stick to that, it is the best way.

“Everyone will have an important role during the season and everything can change for the group stage.

“But the balance we have now for the squad makes it clear for us in the positions.”

Update on new signing Lazetic

Centre-back Mats Knoester, who has missed the last two games, is back in contention to face FCSB having came through training sessions this week.

However, former AC Milan striker Lazetic, who signed a four-year contract, is set to miss out on the play-offs.

Thelin said: “Yes he has (got international clearance and work permit) but also I think Marko maybe need some weeks to get full ready and to compete.

“So we don’t do anything stupid there because he just arrived.

“Maybe he needs some more training with the teams before he’s ready to compete.

“We also want to cause any future problems.

“Marko looks good, but we need to wait maybe one, two weeks.”

Asked if Aberdeen have enough attacking firepower for the play-off against the Romanians, Thelin said: “I think we do.

“One thing is individuals and another thing is the team.

“In the cup game (3-0 win in Premiers Sports Cup at Morton) how we arrived into the box was much better and clearer.”

Recently signed winger Kenan Bilalovic’s work permit has been processed.

No thoughts of Euro ‘safety net’

Should Aberdeen triumph in the two-legged play-off against FCSB qualification for the Europa League will be secured.

That would bring eight guaranteed league games until at least mid January.

However, there is also the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League should the Dons lose to the Romanians.

The Conference League brings six guaranteed league games until late-December.

Thelin has no thoughts about a safety net – as his only focus is on the Europa League.

He said: “We have to remember we are in the play-off for the Europa League.

“People can talk about a safety net but we don’t think like that, we want to be in this competition.

“If we can get there, we’ll have deserved it because we will have proved ourselves getting to that level.

“We have pushed hard to prepare for these games, to be ready for it and now we are looking forward to these games.

“It wasn’t long ago that Aberdeen was in the Conference League (2023), now we want to be in the Europa League.

“That is part of this team growing, we want to use this to get better and better.

“It will be two different games home and away because from what I have seen they play slightly differently depending on that.

“They have a strong belief in how they play and what they want to do.”