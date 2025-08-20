Scottish Cup hero Dimitar Mitov on bid to become Aberdeen Euro history maker

Keeper Dimitar Mitov aims to become a history maker yet again by securing qualification for the Europa League with Aberdeen.

Bulgarian international Mitov was the penalty shoot-out hero when saving two-spot kicks in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

That triumph cemented Jimmy Thelin’s team in the annals of club greats – and propelled the Dons into the Europa League play-offs.

However the 28-year-old is not content with winning the club’s first Scottish Cup since 1990.

He is determined to help Aberdeen into the Europa League for the first time.

Aberdeen face Romanian club FCSB in the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Another opportunity to make history

Mitov wants Aberdeen supporters to experience huge European games against big hitters every season.

He said: “For the players getting to the Europa League would be a chance to make a bit of history here.

“We have already done that by winning the cup, but now that’s in the past. It’s gone.

“Thursday is another bridge we have to cross to put our names in history again, which would be amazing.

“We want to do that, not to be remembered or whatever, but because we want to play against these great teams over the next few months.

“It’s also a chance for us to grow and give our supporters experiences they can talk about for a long time.

“If we can get there and play against the best teams, it will show us how much further we have to go.

“When you play against top teams, it shows you where your weaknesses are and makes you better.

“We are playing a top team in FCSB but so are we, so it’s going to be a great couple of games.”

Aberdeen remain the only Scottish club to win two European trophies – the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1983.

Adding to Aberdeen’s Euro legacy

European football has altered so much since those halcyon days due to the huge gulf in finances, but Mitov wants to make waves on the continent.

Qualifying for the Europa League brings guaranteed league action until January.

There is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League should the Reds.

Mitov said: “Obviously those times were massive for Aberdeen and for us, this group of players, we want to get the club back on that sort of stage again.

“I have learned that Aberdeen have never played in the Europa League before so this is a chance to make history.

“That’s the way we’re looking at it.

“What we need as a club for the long-term is consistency, if you want to be in Europe every season then you can’t afford to have dips.

“With the team we have and the manager we have, I think once we hit our level the results will keep coming.

“I feel we’re going to be a really, really good team. I really believe it.

“I see the work the players, the staff are all putting in to bring success to this football club. ”

Aberdeen conquered Europe in 1983 under the guidance of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, who would later go on to Manchester United.

Inspired by legend Sir Alex Ferguson

Prior to the Scottish Cup final the Dons players were played an inspirational message from Gothenburg Great Sir Alex.

Mitov said: “Obviously before I came here I knew all about Sir Alex Ferguson and his links with Aberdeen.

“I have been to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before.

“That’s the experience of European nights I have so far.

“That’s the club I supported since I was a kid

“Unfortunately I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting him yet. I really hope I can do that one day, just to say hello.

“I understand he’s a very busy man and the last thing on his mind is probably speaking to a Bulgarian goalkeeper!

“But as long as I can just say hello to him, I’ll be happy.”

For Mitov the clash against FCSB will be his debut in European football.

Mitov relishing European debut

He signed from St Johnstone last summer on a three-year contract with Aberdeen having the option to extend that by a further year.

Mitov is relishing experiencing a Euro night at Pittodrie first hand. after watching it on television in 2023.

He said: “I watched Aberdeen play in the group stages two years ago on television.

“I was in Scotland with St Johnstone by then so I watched all the games.

“It looked amazing and those kind of experiences is one of the reasons I’m here.

“So I’m very grateful that we’ll get the opportunity this season.”