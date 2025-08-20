Scottish Cup hero Dimitar Mitov on bid to become Aberdeen Euro history maker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scottish Cup hero Dimitar Mitov on bid to become Aberdeen Euro history maker

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov discusses the significance of qualifying for the Europa League to the club and supporters as they ready to face FCSB of Romania in the play-offs.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during training at Cormack Park ahead of the Europa League play-off with FCSB.
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during training at Cormack Park ahead of the Europa League play-off with FCSB. Image: SNS

Keeper Dimitar Mitov aims to become a history maker yet again by securing qualification for the Europa League with Aberdeen.

Bulgarian international Mitov was the penalty shoot-out hero when saving two-spot kicks in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

That triumph cemented Jimmy Thelin’s team in the annals of club greats – and propelled the Dons into the Europa League play-offs.

However the 28-year-old is not content with winning the club’s first Scottish Cup since 1990.

He is determined to help Aberdeen into the Europa League for the first time.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrating after saving the last penalty from Celtic's Alistair Johnston to win the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov celebrating after saving the last penalty from Celtic’s Alistair Johnston to win the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen face Romanian club FCSB in the first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Another opportunity to make history

Mitov wants Aberdeen supporters to experience huge European games against big hitters every season.

He said: “For the players getting to the Europa League would be a chance to make a bit of history here.

“We have already done that by winning the cup, but now that’s in the past. It’s gone.

“Thursday is another bridge we have to cross to put our names in history again, which would be amazing.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the Europa League play-off against FCSB
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the Europa League play-off against FCSB. Image: SNS

“We want to do that, not to be remembered or whatever, but because we want to play against these great teams over the next few months.

“It’s also a chance for us to grow and give our supporters experiences they can talk about for a long time.

“If we can get there and play against the best teams, it will show us how much further we have to go.

“When you play against top teams, it shows you where your weaknesses are and makes you better.

“We are playing a top team in FCSB but so are we, so it’s going to be a great couple of games.”

Aberdeen remain the only Scottish club to win two European trophies – the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1983.

Adding to Aberdeen’s Euro legacy

European football has altered so much since those halcyon days due to the huge gulf in finances, but Mitov wants to make waves on the continent.

Qualifying for the Europa League brings guaranteed league action until January.

There is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League should the Reds.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the Europa League play-off against FCSB
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the Europa League play-off against FCSB. Image: SNS

Mitov said: “Obviously those times were massive for Aberdeen and for us, this group of players, we want to get the club back on that sort of stage again.

“I have learned that Aberdeen have never played in the Europa League before so this is a chance to make history.

“That’s the way we’re looking at it.

“What we need as a club for the long-term is consistency, if you want to be in Europe every season then you can’t afford to have dips.

“With the team we have and the manager we have, I think once we hit our level the results will keep coming.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov (R) and Manager Jimmy Thelin celebrate at full time during the Scottish Cup win at Hampden.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov (R) and Manager Jimmy Thelin celebrate at full time during the Scottish Cup win at Hampden. Image: SNS

“I feel we’re going to be a really, really good team. I really believe it.

“I see the work the players, the staff are all putting in to bring success to this football club. ”

Aberdeen conquered Europe in 1983 under the guidance of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, who would later go on to Manchester United.

Inspired by legend Sir Alex Ferguson

Prior to the Scottish Cup final the Dons players were played an inspirational message from Gothenburg Great Sir Alex.

Mitov said: “Obviously before I came here I knew all about Sir Alex Ferguson and his links with Aberdeen.

“I have been to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before.

“That’s the experience of European nights I have so far.

Aberdeen boss Alex Ferguson is held high by his players after winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg. Image: SNS

“That’s the club I supported since I was a kid

“Unfortunately I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting him yet. I really hope I can do that one day, just to say hello.

“I understand he’s a very busy man and the last thing on his mind is probably speaking to a Bulgarian goalkeeper!

“But as long as I can just say hello to him, I’ll be happy.”

For Mitov the clash against FCSB will be his debut in European football.

Mitov relishing European debut

He signed from St Johnstone last summer on a three-year contract with Aberdeen having the option to extend that by a further year.

Mitov is relishing experiencing a Euro night at Pittodrie first hand. after watching it on television in 2023.

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

He said: “I watched Aberdeen play in the group stages two years ago on television.

“I was in Scotland with St Johnstone by then so I watched all the games.

“It looked amazing and those kind of experiences is one of the reasons I’m here.

“So I’m very grateful that we’ll get the opportunity this season.”

 

Conversation