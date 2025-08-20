FCSB boss delivers visa availability update for three key players ahead of Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

FCSB boss delivers visa availability update for three key players ahead of Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen

FCSB manager Elias Charalambous faces a sweat on the availability of Risto Radunovic, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Baba Alhassan for the Europa League play-off with Aberdeen due to visa delays.

By Sean Wallace
Head coach Elias Charalambous during an FCSB MD-1 press conference at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 20, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
FCSB boss Elias Charalambou faces a nervous sweat until hours before the Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen on the availability of three key players.

The Romanians are still awaiting visas for defenders Risto Radunovic (Montenegro) and Siyabonga Ngezana (South Africa) and midfielder Baba Alhassan (Ghana).

All three players travelled to the Granite City with the Romanian champions ahead of the first-leg clash at Pittodrie on Thursday evening.

However, they were unable to train with the Dons at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

FCSB supporters in Bucharest. Image: Shutterstock.
FCSB began the visa process as soon as they qualified for the play-off against Aberdeen, by overcoming Drita of Kosova 3-1 on Thursday (6-3 on aggregate).

Charalambou said: “The boys are in the hotel.

“The club tried our best from the moment we qualified as we couldn’t do anything before.

“They are with us but cannot train with us as the papers not ready.

“If the papers are ready tomorrow it will be fine as it is not a big deal to miss one training session.

“If not we have a huge squad and many players.

“Whatever is the situation we have to find the correct solutions.”

FCSB are struggling domestically and blew a two goal lead against Rapid Bucharest at the weekend to draw 2-2.

FCSB manager discusses Aberdeen

The defending Romanian champions have taken only five points from the opening six league fixtures.

Last season FCSB lost 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League league phase.

FCSB supporters during a Europa League match with RFS in Bucharest, Romania. Image: Shutterstock.
The FCSB boss said: “This is different from a league game and Aberdeen is an historic club.

“We expect a tough game and will have to be very disciplined and organised.

“Aberdeen have been studied and they are compact, organised and play more in transition.

“We analysed the game with Celtic and Hearts.

“The two games, it is 50-50 and I believe the team that will qualify will be decided next week in Bucharest.”

FCSB defender Mihai Popescu is well aware of Scottish football having played with Hearts, St Mirren and Hamilton from 2019 to 2022.

Former Hearts defender stars for FCSB

He played at Pittodrie in a 2-2 draw for St Mirren and remembers the atmosphere.

And he insists there is no gulf between Romanian and Scottish football.

Mihai Popescu during an FCSB MD-1 press conference at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 20, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Popescu said: “I know the stadium will be  full and the fans will come to support the team.

“We like to play in this type of atmosphere and will show them next week what it is like to play in Bucharest.

“We will be ready for everything.

“I remember the atmosphere at Pittodrie, it was intense, we drew 2-2 with St Mirren.

“Everything was good in my time playing in Scotland.

“I played for three teams here in Scotland and everywhere I met good people, good dressing rooms and good coaches.

“I don’t think there is a big gap as the quality and teams are similar

“Aberdeen will come with everything because the same as us they have the objective of going into the Europa League.

“There are no favourites as we have more experience in games in Europe.

“Aberdeen are a good team and history of European competition.

“They will give everything they can.”

Conversation