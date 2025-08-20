FCSB boss delivers visa availability update for three key players ahead of Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen

FCSB boss Elias Charalambou faces a nervous sweat until hours before the Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen on the availability of three key players.

The Romanians are still awaiting visas for defenders Risto Radunovic (Montenegro) and Siyabonga Ngezana (South Africa) and midfielder Baba Alhassan (Ghana).

All three players travelled to the Granite City with the Romanian champions ahead of the first-leg clash at Pittodrie on Thursday evening.

However, they were unable to train with the Dons at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

FCSB began the visa process as soon as they qualified for the play-off against Aberdeen, by overcoming Drita of Kosova 3-1 on Thursday (6-3 on aggregate).

Charalambou said: “The boys are in the hotel.

“The club tried our best from the moment we qualified as we couldn’t do anything before.

“They are with us but cannot train with us as the papers not ready.

“If the papers are ready tomorrow it will be fine as it is not a big deal to miss one training session.

“If not we have a huge squad and many players.

“Whatever is the situation we have to find the correct solutions.”

FCSB are struggling domestically and blew a two goal lead against Rapid Bucharest at the weekend to draw 2-2.

FCSB manager discusses Aberdeen

The defending Romanian champions have taken only five points from the opening six league fixtures.

Last season FCSB lost 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League league phase.

The FCSB boss said: “This is different from a league game and Aberdeen is an historic club.

“We expect a tough game and will have to be very disciplined and organised.

“Aberdeen have been studied and they are compact, organised and play more in transition.

“We analysed the game with Celtic and Hearts.

“The two games, it is 50-50 and I believe the team that will qualify will be decided next week in Bucharest.”

FCSB defender Mihai Popescu is well aware of Scottish football having played with Hearts, St Mirren and Hamilton from 2019 to 2022.

Former Hearts defender stars for FCSB

He played at Pittodrie in a 2-2 draw for St Mirren and remembers the atmosphere.

And he insists there is no gulf between Romanian and Scottish football.

Popescu said: “I know the stadium will be full and the fans will come to support the team.

“We like to play in this type of atmosphere and will show them next week what it is like to play in Bucharest.

“We will be ready for everything.

“I remember the atmosphere at Pittodrie, it was intense, we drew 2-2 with St Mirren.

“Everything was good in my time playing in Scotland.

“I played for three teams here in Scotland and everywhere I met good people, good dressing rooms and good coaches.

“I don’t think there is a big gap as the quality and teams are similar

“Aberdeen will come with everything because the same as us they have the objective of going into the Europa League.

“There are no favourites as we have more experience in games in Europe.

“Aberdeen are a good team and history of European competition.

“They will give everything they can.”