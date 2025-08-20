Slobodan Rubezic leaves Aberdeen to join Polish side as Dons boss Jimmy Thelin thanks ‘popular figure’

Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of central defender Slobodan Rubezic.

The 25-year-old has joined Polish side Korona Kielce for an undisclosed fee.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin thanked Rubezic for his efforts at the Dons.

He said: “Since his return for pre-season Slobodan has made it clear that it is important for him to get regular game time this season.

“Unfortunately, that is not something we can guarantee him here at Aberdeen and this move, which allows him to be closer to home, will enable him to focus on his next stage of his career.

“Slobodan was a popular figure at the club, and we thank him for his hard work and professionalism during his time with us. We wish him every success.”

Rubezic joined the Dons from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Novi Pazar, making 57 appearances and scoring one goal over the two seasons he was at Pittodrie.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at former club FK Novi Pazar.

During his time at the Dons, Rubezic has been capped eight times for the Montenegro national team.

Rubezic told the Korona Kielce website: “I’m very excited and happy to have signed with Korona. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans.”