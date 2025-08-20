Slobodan Rubezic leaves Aberdeen to join Polish side as Dons boss Jimmy Thelin thanks ‘popular figure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Slobodan Rubezic leaves Aberdeen to join Polish side as Dons boss Jimmy Thelin thanks ‘popular figure’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin thanked Rubezic for his efforts at the Dons.

By Danny Law
Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of central defender Slobodan Rubezic.

The 25-year-old has joined Polish side Korona Kielce for an undisclosed fee.

He said: “Since his return for pre-season Slobodan has made it clear that it is important for him to get regular game time this season.

“Unfortunately, that is not something we can guarantee him here at Aberdeen and this move, which allows him to be closer to home, will enable him to focus on his next stage of his career.

“Slobodan was a popular figure at the club, and we thank him for his hard work and professionalism during his time with us. We wish him every success.”

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic, centre, is enjoying his football again back in Serbia. Image: SNS.
Slobodan Rubezic during his time at the Dons. Image: SNS.

Rubezic joined the Dons from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Novi Pazar, making 57 appearances and scoring one goal over the two seasons he was at Pittodrie.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at former club FK Novi Pazar.

During his time at the Dons, Rubezic has been capped eight times for the Montenegro national team.

Rubezic told the Korona Kielce website: “I’m very excited and happy to have signed with Korona. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans.”

