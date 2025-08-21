WATCH: Will Aberdeen FC chief Dave Cormack’s latest offer to Aberdeen City Council make new beach stadium happen?

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack has renewed the case for a new stadium at the beach – including an offer to GIVE the land Pittodrie sits on to Aberdeen City Council. You can watch our analysis of the Dons chief’s exclusive Press and Journal piece here.

Sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third were joined by city editor Ben Hendry to discuss Cormack’s Thursday morning P&J op-ed.

If you have yet to read the piece, Cormack says the new Aberdeen stadium would bring a vital boost to a city which is struggling economically.

He lays out his view a new stadium could unlock events reminiscent of the old Aberdeen International Football Festival “but on steroids”, as well as bringing the financial benefits of Women’s World Cup matches to the region.

Most notably, in the piece, hitting back at what he labels “the myth that the club expects the council to fund a new stadium”, Cormack reveals Aberdeen FC would be willing to give the council “upfront the significant value of Pittodrie and the surrounding land” “providing substantial income” to the local authority.

Ryan, Paul and Ben discuss the arguments put forward by the Aberdeen chairman in his article for the P&J, and ask the key question – will his offer convince councillors to work with the football club to get the new stadium built?