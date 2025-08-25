Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why Euro action will make team and new signings better

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident European league action will turbo-charge the development of his new-look side and summer signings.

Thelin has secured nine new additions during the summer transfer window in a bid to build a squad capable of balancing Euro league action and domestic commitments.

The Pittodrie gaffer has not closed the door on further signings arriving before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

Aberdeen are guaranteed Euro league action this season.

Whether that is in the Europa League or Conference League hangs in the balance as the Reds get set to face FCSB in Bucharest.

Thelin’s side fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw against the Romanians in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen will play eight league matches until mid-January if they see off Romanian champions FCSB to progress to the Europa League.

Thelin on building a team for Europe

Should they lose in Bucharest, the Dons have the safety net of dropping into the Conference League, which brings six league games until late-December.

Thelin reckons being tested regularly at Euro league level will accelerate the development of his rebuilt team.

He said: “In football you always have a new team every season.

“You have some core players who are still here but players come in and some leave.

“The process is to move in the right direction, to get better and better.

“You bring in competition to ensure that, and by playing in Europe, the players will get used to the responsibility and focus needed at that level.

“Europe will help our aim to be a good collective team and to protect each other on the pitch.

“As a football manager, player and club you always want to play against the best teams and also believe in yourself.

“In Europe, you have to find ways to use your squad and the team to win the games, to be the best version of yourself.

“I am 100% sure the players will grow due to the European league as they will be forced to play really hard games all the time.

“And that is the way you are going to get better.”

To maximise the Dons’ readiness for the return leg in Bucharest, Thelin opted to postpone the weekend’s Premiership trip to Dundee United.

A free weekend to prepare for FCSB

The Dons triggered a new SPFL rule where clubs involved in European play-offs can postpone the league fixture sandwiched in between the two legs.

Thelin said: “Not having the game at the weekend was really good as it gave us the time to get that last punch ready for the game in Romania. To work on it together.

“The two goals gave us a chance, but now we have to improve things.

“It will be a different kind of game in Bucharest, but now we have some power and can score some goals.

“We are on the right track where we are creating and scoring goals.”

The Europa League play-off clash against FCSB is Thelin’s first foray into European competition since arriving at Aberdeen from Swedish club Elfsborg last summer.

Thelin’s previous play-off experience

However, the Dons boss has previous experience of a high-stakes Euro play-off clash.

With Elfsborg in 2021, he came up against Dutch club Feyenoord, managed by now Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Similar to Aberdeen going two goals behind against FCSB, under Thelin, Elfsborg suffered a nightmare start against Feyenoord.

Elfsborg suffered a heavy 5-0 first leg defeat in the Netherlands, but refused to buckle in the return, winning 3-1 to exit 6-3 on aggregate.

This time, Thelin aims to complete a fightback in the play-offs to progress to the Europa League with the Dons.

He said: “It was a bit tricky as Elfsborg started badly and then had a player sent off.

“We had to score so we really tried and didn’t sit back.

“At home they came with the strongest team they had and we started really well.

“At 2-0 up, we had a header come off the post that would have made it 3-0.

“Then in the transition after that they scored to make it 2-1 and the game was dead.

“It was the first time for a long time Elfsborg were in Europe and the players learned a lot from that.

“Against Feyenoord, it showed that it is very important how you defend as a team, but also when you get chances you have to take them.

“There are no margins in a cup game.

“The good thing about football is you always have a chance in these play-off rounds, but you have to do everything perfectly.

“That’s the learning part – otherwise you are out.”

Feyenoord would go on to reach the Conference League final that season, losing 1-0 to Roma.

Financial gulf in European football

Thelin says the Dutch club were operating at a financial budget of around 10 times that of Elfsborg when they clashed.

He reckons the economic status of FCSB and Aberdeen is more balanced.

On the finances, he said: “I can’t remember, but Feyenoord was something like 10 times Elfsborg.

“Now it is not 10 times between the clubs (Aberdeen and FCSB).

“Aberdeen are a big club and are strong believers and have good experience in the past now – that is what we focus on.”