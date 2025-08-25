Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why Euro action will make team and new signings better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why Euro action will make team and new signings better

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has added nine new signings in the summer transfer window in a bid to build a squad who can cope with the demands of European league matches and domestic commitments.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs First Leg match against FCSB at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs First Leg match against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident European league action will turbo-charge the development of his new-look side and summer signings.

Thelin has secured nine new additions during the summer transfer window in a bid to build a squad capable of balancing Euro league action and domestic commitments.

The Pittodrie gaffer has not closed the door on further signings arriving before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

Aberdeen are guaranteed Euro league action this season.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB.
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB. Image: SNS

Whether that is in the Europa League or Conference League hangs in the balance as the Reds get set to face FCSB in Bucharest.

Thelin’s side fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw against the Romanians in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen will play eight league matches until mid-January if they see off Romanian champions FCSB to progress to the Europa League.

Thelin on building a team for Europe

Should they lose in Bucharest, the Dons have the safety net of dropping into the Conference League, which brings six league games until late-December.

Thelin reckons being tested regularly at Euro league level will accelerate the development of his rebuilt team.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS.

He said: “In football you always have a new team every season.

“You have some core players who are still here but players come in and some leave.

“The process is to move in the right direction, to get better and better.

“You bring in competition to ensure that, and by playing in Europe, the players will get used to the responsibility and focus needed at that level.

“Europe will help our aim to be a good collective team and to protect each other on the pitch.

“As a football manager, player and club you always want to play against the best teams and also believe in yourself.

Aberdeen's manager Jimmy Thelin with the players after the final whistle in the UEFA Europa League play-off match. Image: PA
Aberdeen’s manager Jimmy Thelin with the players after the final whistle in the UEFA Europa League play-off match. Image: PA.

“In Europe, you have to find ways to use your squad and the team to win the games, to be the best version of yourself.

“I am 100% sure the players will grow due to the European league as they will be forced to play really hard games all the time.

“And that is the way you are going to get better.”

To maximise the Dons’ readiness for the return leg in Bucharest, Thelin opted to postpone the weekend’s Premiership trip to Dundee United.

A free weekend to prepare for FCSB

The Dons triggered a new SPFL rule where clubs involved in European play-offs can postpone the league fixture sandwiched in between the two legs.

Thelin said: “Not having the game at the weekend was really good as it gave us the time to get that last punch ready for the game in Romania. To work on it together.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“The two goals gave us a chance, but now we have to improve things.

“It will be a different kind of game in Bucharest, but now we have some power and can score some goals.

“We are on the right track where we are creating and scoring goals.”

The Europa League play-off clash against FCSB is Thelin’s first foray into European competition since arriving at Aberdeen from Swedish club Elfsborg last summer.

Thelin’s previous play-off experience

However, the Dons boss has previous experience of a high-stakes Euro play-off clash.

With Elfsborg in 2021, he came up against Dutch club Feyenoord, managed by now Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Similar to Aberdeen going two goals behind against FCSB, under Thelin, Elfsborg suffered a nightmare start against Feyenoord.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and FCSB's Darius Olaru in action during a UEFA Europa League play-off at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen and FCSB’s Darius Olaru in action during a UEFA Europa League play-off at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Elfsborg suffered a heavy 5-0 first leg defeat in the Netherlands, but refused to buckle in the return, winning 3-1 to exit 6-3 on aggregate.

This time, Thelin aims to complete a fightback in the play-offs to progress to the Europa League with the Dons.

He said: “It was a bit tricky as Elfsborg started badly and then had a player sent off.

“We had to score so we really tried and didn’t sit back.

“At home they came with the strongest team they had and we started really well.

“At 2-0 up, we had a header come off the post that would have made it 3-0.

“Then in the transition after that they scored to make it 2-1 and the game was dead.

“It was the first time for a long time Elfsborg were in Europe and the players learned a lot from that.

“Against Feyenoord, it showed that it is very important how you defend as a team, but also when you get chances you have to take them.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB. Image: SNS.

“There are no margins in a cup game.

“The good thing about football is you always have a chance in these play-off rounds, but you have to do everything perfectly.

“That’s the learning part – otherwise you are out.”

Feyenoord would go on to reach the Conference League final that season, losing 1-0 to Roma.

Financial gulf in European football

Thelin says the Dutch club were operating at a financial budget of around 10 times that of Elfsborg when they clashed.

He reckons the economic status of FCSB and Aberdeen is more balanced.

Aberdeen players after battling back to draw 2-2 with Romanian club FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen players after battling back to draw 2-2 with Romanian club FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

On the finances, he said: “I can’t remember, but Feyenoord was something like 10 times Elfsborg.

“Now it is not 10 times between the clubs (Aberdeen and FCSB).

“Aberdeen are a big club and are strong believers and have good experience in the past now – that is what we focus on.”

Conversation