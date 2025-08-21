Gallery: Aberdeen fans cheer on the Dons in rollercoaster Europa League play-off at Pittodrie

Aberdeen returned to European football by welcoming Romanian champions FCSB to Pittodrie on Thursday evening.

A victory for the Dons in the two-legged tie would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League.

The loser will have to be content with a place in this season’s Europa Conference League.

It turned out to be a dramatic evening at Pittodrie as Aberdeen came from 2-0 down to level the tie at 2-2 ahead of next week’s second leg in Bucharest.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Pittodrie to capture the Aberdeen fans making their way to the big game.