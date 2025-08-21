Gallery: Aberdeen fans cheer on the Dons in rollercoaster Europa League play-off at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Aberdeen fans cheer on the Dons in rollercoaster Europa League play-off at Pittodrie

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at a packed Pittodrie for Aberdeen's first leg tie against Romanian side FCSB.

Aberdeen FC fans in fine voice at Pittodrie during the match against FCSB. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law, Katherine Ferries, Darrell Benns

Aberdeen returned to European football by welcoming Romanian champions FCSB to Pittodrie on Thursday evening.

A victory for the Dons in the two-legged tie would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League.

The loser will have to be content with a place in this season’s Europa Conference League.

It turned out to be a dramatic evening at Pittodrie as Aberdeen came from 2-0 down to level the tie at 2-2 ahead of next week’s second leg in Bucharest.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Pittodrie to capture the Aberdeen fans making their way to the big game. 

Hadley and Harris Hance before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cooper and Sonny Wilson before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stephen McAllan with the Carroll Family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lucas and Craig Shirran before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Zander and Scott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A sea of red walking down the street towards the game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Vasey Family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans waiting to get inside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A sea of red waiting to get in. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
FCSB fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Red and white pyrotechnics are let off ahead of kick-off. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
A display made by the Aberdeen fans which reads ‘We’re the Dons from Aberdeen’. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Flags at the ready. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The pre-match display in full swing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Come on you Reds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans cheer at the Aberdeen FC v FCSB game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
FCSB fans enjoying their night at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A tense night at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans show their frustration to referee Serdar Gozubuyuk. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Aberdeen fans celebrate as Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-1. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Fans celebrating after Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans celebrating Aberdeen’s late equaliser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans celebrating after scoring to make it 2-2. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Plenty of fireworks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

