Aberdeen FC Gallery: Aberdeen fans cheer on the Dons in rollercoaster Europa League play-off at Pittodrie Our photographer Darrell Benns was at a packed Pittodrie for Aberdeen's first leg tie against Romanian side FCSB. Aberdeen FC fans in fine voice at Pittodrie during the match against FCSB. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Danny Law, Katherine Ferries, Darrell Benns August 21 2025, 10:35 pm August 21 2025, 10:35 pm Share Gallery: Aberdeen fans cheer on the Dons in rollercoaster Europa League play-off at Pittodrie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6833202/aberdeenfc-fans-europa-league-play-off-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen returned to European football by welcoming Romanian champions FCSB to Pittodrie on Thursday evening. A victory for the Dons in the two-legged tie would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League. The loser will have to be content with a place in this season’s Europa Conference League. It turned out to be a dramatic evening at Pittodrie as Aberdeen came from 2-0 down to level the tie at 2-2 ahead of next week’s second leg in Bucharest. Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Pittodrie to capture the Aberdeen fans making their way to the big game. Hadley and Harris Hance before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Cooper and Sonny Wilson before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Stephen McAllan with the Carroll Family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Lucas and Craig Shirran before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Zander and Scott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A sea of red walking down the street towards the game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The Vasey Family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans waiting to get inside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A sea of red waiting to get in. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson FCSB fans before kick off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Red and white pyrotechnics are let off ahead of kick-off. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group A display made by the Aberdeen fans which reads ‘We’re the Dons from Aberdeen’. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group Flags at the ready. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The pre-match display in full swing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Come on you Reds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans cheer at the Aberdeen FC v FCSB game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson FCSB fans enjoying their night at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A tense night at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Aberdeen fans show their frustration to referee Serdar Gozubuyuk. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group Aberdeen fans celebrate as Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-1. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group Fans celebrating after Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans celebrating Aberdeen’s late equaliser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans celebrating after scoring to make it 2-2. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Plenty of fireworks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Conversation